ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanley, ID

Comments / 0

Related
KIVI-TV

Four Corners fire prompts evacuations in Valley County

CASCADE, Idaho — The Valley County Sheriff's Office has issued evacuation orders near Cascade due to the Four Corners fire, now burning at over 4,000 acres. Officials say the fire has now breached the ridge of the West Mountain range and is moving towards homes. The sheriff's office is...
VALLEY COUNTY, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Exploring the Central Idaho Sawtooth Mountains

Travel with us to the Salmon River north of Ketchum. Ducks are swimming, beavers are building dams and a pair of sandhill cranes observe a waterfall in the early morning light. The Sawtooth National Recreation Area is home to more than 700,000 acres of mountain peaks, 700 miles of trails...
KETCHUM, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Accidents
Stanley, ID
Accidents
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
City
Stanley, ID
Stanley, ID
Crime & Safety
Thrillist

Hollywood’s Favorite Mountain Town Isn’t Where You’d Think It Is

“Idaho is like the new Colorado, and Sun Valley is like the new Aspen,” a woman leaned over and said as we began our descent into Friedman Memorial Airport in Hailey, Idaho. “Everyone’s coming here now.”. Similar to Aspen—which has seen an unprecedented influx of transplants from...
HAILEY, ID
KOOL 96.5

KOOL 96.5

Twin Falls, ID
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
876K+
Views
ABOUT

KOOL 96.5 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy