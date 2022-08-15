Read full article on original website
Four Corners fire prompts evacuations in Valley County
CASCADE, Idaho — The Valley County Sheriff's Office has issued evacuation orders near Cascade due to the Four Corners fire, now burning at over 4,000 acres. Officials say the fire has now breached the ridge of the West Mountain range and is moving towards homes. The sheriff's office is...
Four Corners Fire burns more than 4,000 acres west of Cascade
The fire is in mountains across the lake from Cascade. Its cause hasn't been determined, but may be a result of thunderstorms from August 11.
