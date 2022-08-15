You never know whom you may run into while wandering around the streets of SoHo. Maurice Kamara knows this all too well. On July 5, he ran into Lil Uzi Vert in front of the Rick Owens store. He was wearing yellow Rick Owens x Champion pants and red and white Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1s with a custom red Goyard bag slung over his shoulder. He was all smiles as he calmly ran through his outfit and flashed a bag full of cash. Kamara kept the energy up with some of his go-to phrases like a loud “Dayum!” or “Stop playin wit ‘em.” Back in June, he recorded a quick video of Demna, Balenciaga’s elusive creative director, as he stood idle at an after-party in New York as red lights and bass-heavy music pumped behind him. He didn’t speak a single word but threw up a peace sign to conclude the encounter. If either of these moments sound familiar, you may have seen them while scrolling through TikTok. They live on his growing page, the People Gallery.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO