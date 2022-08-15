Read full article on original website
Complex
Macklemore Releases New Single and Video for “Maniac”
’s comeback continues with the release of his latest single “Maniac.”. Produced by frequent collaborator Ryan Lewis and Budo, “Maniac” follows the Seattle artist’s previously released single “Chant.” The track, featuring rising artist Windser on the hook, arrives alongside an accompanying music video, which is inspired by Outkast’s iconic video for their 2003 hit single “Hey Ya!”
The Unexpected Connection Between K-Pop’s BTS and Country Duo Sunset West
Hit songwriters and brothers Stephen (pictured at right) and Justin Kirk, of new country duo Sunset West, were raised in a musical household where influences like Stevie Wonder and Michael Jackson had as much of an impact on them as Keith Urban and Rascal Flatts. ”When you grow up in the south like we did, the subject matter of country songs really speaks to you,” says Stephen. “The storytelling of country music has always inspired us. It’s like a different language. It comes from an honest, true place.” In pursuit of their music dreams, the Kirks headed west from Charlotte, NC to...
Complex
Zakhar Dissects The Pitfalls Of London Life On “Better Things”
North London singer, songwriter and rapper Zakhar is back with his latest single, “Better Things”, which arrives with a new set of visuals directed by Chris Chance. Produced by Phrxlla, with additional production from Deps Music, it’s another prime example of the 18-year-old’s finely tuned balancing act that pairs delicate songwriting with a dark and crisp instrumental that’s pure LDN. For the video, Chris Chance continues that interplay of the rough and the smooth, artfully arranging shots of Zakhar and a small group of supporting players, and then setting them against the dark grey skies of London’s smoky cityscapes and beaten-up concrete settings.
Complex
Offset Unleashes New Single and Video “5 4 3 2 1”
At midnight Friday, Offset unleashed his Baby Keem-produced single “5 4 3 2 1” along with its video. The Migos member began teasing the track all the way back in January, but didn’t confirm its release until this week, when he shared multiple sneak peeks on Instagram. The visual finds Offset decked out in a full Balenciaga fit while living it up at an amusement park.
Complex
Premiere: MOKO Gives His Bleak Assessment Of The World Today On Melody-Rich “Shameless”
Two years ago, South London’s MOKO released his slickly-executed Eighteen EP, a four-track, rap-R&B hybrid that put his versatile songwriting talents on full display. He’s been a little quiet since then, but in June he returned with “Back2Roadz” and now he’s back with two brand new tracks, “Shameless” and “Dancing With The Devil”, along with news of a new EP.
Complex
Fat Joe Responds to Irv Gotti Saying They’re No Longer Friends
Fat Joe is trying to bury the hatchet. On Wednesday the Terror Squad rapper took to Instagram Live to address his drama with Irv Gotti. The issue issues stemmed from a recent Drink Champs episode in which the Murder Inc. co-founder discussed his alleged relationship with Ashanti. Irv not only shared intimate details about the rumored affair, but also suggested he no longer misses the singer because she was a dime-a-dozen.
Complex
Lloyd Banks Calls G-Unit’s Beef With The Lox a ‘Beautiful Time,’ Says Today’s Rappers Aren’t ‘Cutthroat’
Lloyd Banks reflected on G-Unit’s past beef with The Lox, fresh off the heels of his brand new album The Course of the Inevitable 2. In an interview with HipHopDX, Banks confirmed that the beef was nothing more than competition between the groups, and it was never that serious. He also explained how rappers today, while still competitive, aren’t quite as “cutthroat” as the older generation.
NME
Higher Brothers’ Psy.P shares music video for ‘Endless’, tracklist for new solo album
Rapper Psy.p of Chinese 88rising hip-hop group Higher Brothers has released his latest single ‘Endless’, which will be part of his upcoming album, ‘All The Rage’. The track arrived last Sunday (August 14), along with an accompanying music video. The visual shows the loss and grievances expressed in the heartbreak tune, displaying the moments of the person you love leaving your side.
Complex
Larry June Drops New Album ‘Spaceships on the Blade’ f/ 2 Chainz, Babyface Ray, Syd, and More
Fresh off teaming up with Jay Worthy for their collaborative project 2 P’z in a Pod, Larry June returns with his latest solo offering Spaceships on the Blade. The 19-track drop includes guest appearances from 2 Chainz (“Still Boomin”), Babyface Ray (“Extra of Um”), Currensy (“5.0 Chronicles”), Syd (“For Tonight”), Wallo267 (“Tools of the Game”), and Duckworth (“Brand New Machinery”), while featuring production from the Alchemist, Jake One, Turbo, Chuck Inglish of the Cool Kids, and more.
Complex
Stream Internet Money’s New EP ‘We All We Got’ f/ Lil Yachty, Yeat, and More
Internet Money is back with new music. Nearly two years after releasing their debut album, the record label/collective came through with its much-anticipated EP We All We Got. The project spans six tracks, including the previously released cuts “No Handoutz” featuring Yeat and “She Want Some More” with Ken Carson and Lil Tecca.
Complex
Juelz Santana Asks Mike Tyson to Explain Awkward 2003 Clip of Him ‘Manhandling’ Rapper
Juelz Santana made an appearance on the Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson podcast, and asked the boxer to help explain an awkward clip from 2003. “I need to pull this up because I got Mike here … I need to justify this,” Santana said at the 35:50 mark of the video above.
Complex
Watch Fivio Foreign’s New “London Freestyle” Video
Before taking a self-imposed break from the internet, Fivio Foreign offered up his new one, “London Freestyle.”. On Wednesday, Fivio said if he got enough comments, he’d drop a little something that the “streets need.”. Fivio wound up debuting the freestyle via a JLShotThat-helmed video you can...
Complex
Hitmaka on His Time With DMX and Being Unaware of Late Rapper’s Drug Addiction: ‘I Never Knew’
Hitmaka says he was initially unaware of DMX’s addiction struggles. The Chicago producer addressed the topic during a recent appearance on Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion podcast. Hitmaka, who signed to X’s Bloodline Records in 2021, spoke about his departure from the imprint and one of his last interactions with the label boss.
Complex
Hit-Boy Shares New Single “Fire Proof”
Fresh off executive producing The Game’s Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind album, Hit-Boy has dropped more heat with “Fire Proof.”. The single finds the producer/rapper reflecting on the highs and lows that come with success before switching the beat up to accentuate his unbridled confidence. The Fontana, California native has been a particularly consistent presence over the last few weeks, including on the 24hrs and Devin Morrison-assisted track “Scholar.”
Complex
J.I.D Releases “2007” Featuring Appearances From His Dad, J. Cole, and Dreamville President Ibrahim Hamad
J.I.D has blessed fans with “2007,” a deeply personal cut featuring his father as well as J. Cole and Dreamville president Ibrahim “Ib” Hamad. The ATL rapper announced the release on social media Thursday night, confirming it was supposed to be the outro of his fast-approaching album The Forever Story but was ultimately cut because of clearance issues.
Complex
Watch Pusha T Perform “Dreamin of the Past” and “Brambleton” For Vevo’s ‘Ctrl’ Series
For the latest edition of Vevo’s CTRL series of live performance videos, Pusha T pulled up to deliver two fan favorite tracks from It’s Almost Dry. King Push ripped through performances of the Kanye West-produced “Dreamin of the Past” and the Pharrell-produced album opener “Brambleton.” The former is shot in stark black-and-white, while the latter sees the rapper bathed in menacing red lighting. Matching the pin-point accuracy of his delivery on the records, Push once again proves he’s one of the best performers around.
Complex
Demi Lovato Shares New Album ‘Holy Fvck’ f/ Yungblud, Royal & the Serpent, and Dead Sara
Demi Lovato’s Holy Fvck, their eighth full-length studio album, is out now. The 16-track release features guest appearances by Yungblud (on album opener “Freak”), Royal & the Serpent (on “Eat Me”), and Dead Sara (on back-half standout “Help Me”). In a statement released alongside the album, Demi pointed to a desire to dive into the distance between seemingly opposite ideas, ultimately resulting in a “deeply personal” experience reflected in the album’s sequencing.
Complex
The People Gallery TikTok Page Is Capturing Some of the Best Street Style in New York City
You never know whom you may run into while wandering around the streets of SoHo. Maurice Kamara knows this all too well. On July 5, he ran into Lil Uzi Vert in front of the Rick Owens store. He was wearing yellow Rick Owens x Champion pants and red and white Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1s with a custom red Goyard bag slung over his shoulder. He was all smiles as he calmly ran through his outfit and flashed a bag full of cash. Kamara kept the energy up with some of his go-to phrases like a loud “Dayum!” or “Stop playin wit ‘em.” Back in June, he recorded a quick video of Demna, Balenciaga’s elusive creative director, as he stood idle at an after-party in New York as red lights and bass-heavy music pumped behind him. He didn’t speak a single word but threw up a peace sign to conclude the encounter. If either of these moments sound familiar, you may have seen them while scrolling through TikTok. They live on his growing page, the People Gallery.
Complex
Raheem Sterling Unveils New Heritage-Inspired Clarks Collaboration
England and Chelsea footballer Raheem Sterling has unveiled his eagerly-anticipated footwear collection with British shoemaker Clarks. The collaboration—which follows Sterling’s newly appointed role as global ambassador—reimagines the label’s signature Wallabee Boot and Desert Trek in a way which pays homage to the player’s upbringing. With...
Complex
Diddy and Jermaine Dupri Agree to Do a Battle: ‘It Ain’t No “Verzuz,” It’s Just Hit for Hit’
Diddy and Jermaine Dupri have agreed to go head-to-head in a “hit for hit” battle after suggesting it wasn’t going to happen earlier this year. The rappers and Dupri’s business partner Bryan-Michael Cox went live on Instagram this week to announce the event, which will not be a Verzuz battle.
