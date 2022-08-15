RV slams into doughnut shop, sends customer flying, Colorado officials say

A motor home slammed into a Lakewood doughnut shop, knocking a customer seated inside across the restaurant, Colorado firefighters say.

The recreational vehicle struck Winchell’s Donut House about 7 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15, West Metro Fire Rescue reported on Twitter.

The driver of the RV was taken to the hospital, firefighters later reported.

A second person in the RV also was injured , KMGH reported. Two others and a dog in the motor home were not seriously hurt.

The customer was also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, firefighters say. He was conscious and talking when firefighters arrived.

The doughnut shop suffered “heavy” damage, firefighters wrote. They sent up a drone to examine HVAC units on the roof and “possible collapse hazards.”

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, KMGH reported.

Lakewood is a city of 155,000 people next to Denver.

