ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

MSCS: Cummings K-8 students will relocate this week as district evaluates building post-ceiling collapse

By Laura Testino, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oAkFI_0hI1dEjN00

Students at Cummings K-8 Optional School will return to class Tuesday and for the rest of the week at a different school building, while the building undergoes a structural assessment, Memphis-Shelby County Schools officials announced Monday afternoon.

Class will take place at nearby LaRose Elementary School instead of Cummings, where the school's ceiling collapsed in the library on Monday.

No students were in the library at the time.

Three staffers were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition, including the school librarian, who was the only person in the library at the time of the collapse, according to the Memphis Fire Department.

The ceiling collapse did not involve the structure of the roof, according to MFD spokesperson Lt. Hunter Smith. John Barker, acting co-superintendent and deputy superintendent over operations, confirmed the collapse involved the library's drop ceiling.

About 1.5 miles from Cummings, the address for LaRose is 864 Willoughby St.

Students evacuated to nearby church

On Monday, Cummings students were evacuated from the school to a nearby Metropolitan Baptist Church. The district made the decision to move students after consulting Memphis fire and police departments, according to Michelle McKissack, board chair of the MSCS board and board member representing the school.

"I was really impressed with the response of the district. They had a whole team when I got here and I got here pretty quick, because I was nearby," McKissack told The Commercial Appeal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24diQk_0hI1dEjN00

"So they assessed the situation, they talked to the Memphis Fire Department, (Memphis Police Department), and that's when they made the decision to evacuate the entire building and move the students to another location just out of an abundance of caution," she said. "Every student is doing just fine."

Student lunches were delivered to Metropolitan Baptist Church, McKissack said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xkCcw_0hI1dEjN00

In a message the district said it sent to families, MSCS said students would dismiss early "due to a maintenance issue": "Cummings K-8 will dismiss early today due to a maintenance issue. No students were injured. Student pick-up will be from Metropolitan Baptist Church, 767 Walker Ave. Students will be provided lunch. We will share more details as they come available."

Family members were seen departing with students from the church around 1:15 p.m. Monday.

Ceiling collapse stirs up recent school safety concerns for Cummings

When Cummings mom Cherricka Hayes first heard about the collapse, she immediately though, "Where was my son at?"

Her 8-year-old son, Ethan, is doing well. He walked with other students and staff to the nearby church. Hayes said the school did a good job responding to the incident, but she has questions about what will happen next.

“If the library caved in, is the rest of the building OK?" she said. "So I have some concerns about that.”

Barker, the co-superintendent, described the collapse as an "anomaly."

“This seems to be a bit of an anomaly in that there was not any indication that this was a concern," Barker told reporters at the school. "We check before every school year, and all throughout the year, to make sure that the buildings are safe. Everyone should be convinced that we do have safe schools.”

Angela Whitelaw, co-superintendent over academics, told reporters school safety is the district's top priority.

"Building safety is critical," Whitelaw said. "We will be assessing this particular issue and making sure that our students are safe is our number one goal other than academic achievement. All of our students have to be safe coming to school.”

The event marks at least the second time in the last year students were evacuated from the school building.

Last fall, one student shot and injured a classmate in the school building's stairwell .

During the first week of school last week, district officials gathered at the school on Wednesday to accept a $25,000 donation from local music and entertainment businessman Julius Lewis.

Funds from Lewis, a graduate of Cummings K-8, will go toward "rebuild(ing) the band program, enhance the athletic program, and to cultivate a rigorous science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) program," MSCS said.

Cummings K-8 Optional School is located at 1037 Cummings St. and was built in 1961, officials said.

Lucas Finton is a news reporter with The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at Lucas.Finton@commercialappeal.com and followed on Twitter @LucasFinton.

Laura Testino covers education and children's issues for the Commercial Appeal. Reach her at laura.testino@commercialappeal.com or 901-512-3763. Find her on Twitter: @LDTestino

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: MSCS: Cummings K-8 students will relocate this week as district evaluates building post-ceiling collapse

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

County leaders consider $350M plan to replace Regional One

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Shelby County Commissioners are considering a huge plan costing millions of dollars to replace the aging infrastructure at Regional One. Commissioners are now in the process of reviewing material from the hospital’s CEO as there’s a resolution on the line for the commission and mayor’s office to create a plan of action to […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memphis, TN
Education
Shelby County, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Education
Memphis, TN
Government
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
Shelby County, TN
Education
County
Shelby County, TN
wbrc.com

3 adults injured after ceiling collapse at MSCS school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Students at a Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) K-8 school were evacuated Monday morning. Memphis Police Department says they were called to Cummings K-8 on Cummings Street, just before noon where it was reported that a ceiling collapsed. The drop-down ceiling reportedly fell down during school hours....
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Memphis-Shelby County Schools named Level 5 school district

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the first time since the 2014-15 school year, Memphis-Shelby County Schools has been named a Level 5 school district. According to a release, Level 5 is the highest distinction available based on Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System (TVAAS) scores. Student performance in both Literacy and Numeracy also earned a Level 5.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter Smith
WREG

City asks judge to stop Peppertree from accepting new tenants, renewing leases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —The city of Memphis has filed paperwork requesting an emergency motion for a temporary restraining order against the Peppertree Apartments and its owners. Court documents filed with the U.S. District Court Reveal. The city wants to stop the federally subsidized housing complex from accepting new tenants. The filing also requests that Peppertree be […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two kids safe after kidnapping in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say two children were kidnapped in South Memphis Thursday afternoon. Police said the kidnapping happened in the area of Trigg Avenue and Englewood Street. Officers made the scene at around 11:41 a.m. Officers began searching for him in the area of Cannon Street and Orgill Avenue. Michael Martin, who lives […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman orders cigars, gets 100 TN license plates instead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman who ordered a box of cigars couldn’t believe what she got instead. She agreed to tell her story about the cigars she was supposed to get as long as we kept her identity hidden. She said what happened is just too bizarre. Her story starts online. She said she […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library#Memphis Police#Mscs#Larose Elementary School#Mfd
bestcolleges.com

This Memphis Community College Is Tackling Tennessee’s Falling College-Going Rates

Photo by Nina Westervelt / Contributor / Bloomberg / Getty Images. Tennessee's college-going rate in 2021 was down 4 percentage points compared to 2020. Black students were found to have a lower college-going rate than their white peers. Southwest Tennessee Community College is tackling enrollment declines and achievement gaps with...
MEMPHIS, TN
tri-statedefender.com

Cummings alum ‘thrills’ students and staff with $50,000 donation

Julius Lewis, the owner of Pure Entertainment Group, remembers how extracurricular activities enriched his formative years at Cummings Elementary School. He also understands that public schools don’t always have the funding to offer students the opportunities he enjoyed. Cummings Elementary has transitioned into Cummings K-8 Optional School and last...
MEMPHIS, TN
Mighty 990

Shots Fired Inside Wolfchase Galleria

Memphis Police are searching for two men who opened fire inside Wolfchase Galleria. Shots were fired inside the mall around 12:41 p.m., police said. Local residents are beyond angry at the out-of-control violence in Memphis. “Finding it really hard to continue in this city. Every time we walk outside we...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Huey’s is coming to Olive Branch Miss.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Huey’s is coming to Olive Branch, Mississippi, as its tenth restaurant. This would be Huey’s second restaurant ever in Mississippi. Stay tuned for more details on the location and when it is expected to be built.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Shooting investigation underway in Horn Lake

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department and The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating a shooting in Horn Lake. FOX13 went to post office on the 3700 block of Goodman Road West early Thursday Morning and saw a car with one bullet hole in the driver’s side window.
HORN LAKE, MS
WREG

Men in same car shoot, kill each other in Whitehaven intersection

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police say two men shot and killed each inside a car at an intersection near Southland Mall in Whitehaven Thursday evening. Memphis Police responded to the shooting at Shelby Drive and Faronia at 6:45 p.m. MPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Louis Brownlee told WREG that one of the victims died at the scene, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Police searching for missing mother and child

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are asking for your help to find two missing people. Police said Cristy Venceil and her daughter, Nuala Venceil, were last seen around 7 p.m. on Aug. 18. Cristy was with her 7-year-old daughter on her balcony on the 1200 block of Greenbrook Bend.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Pass It On: Help for an Injured Mail Carrier

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis mail carrier was injured in a hit and run accident and hasn’t been able to work for months. Now, she’s getting some help thanks to a kind neighbor who’s passing it on. There’s a lot of activity in this quaint neighborhood near Midtown. This is where we find Mr. Wayne Stanfill. “I’m […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Commercial Appeal

The Commercial Appeal

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
690K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, Memphis Grizzlies, Memphis Tigers and sports for Memphis, Tennessee, and the Mid-South from The Commercial Appeal.

 http://commercialappeal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy