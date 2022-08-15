ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Greg Schiano talks offensive line: ‘we are progressing, so that’s good’

By Kristian Dyer
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=276wr1_0hI1ch6700

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — The first scrimmage of training camp had some positive returns for Rutgers football in two areas of need. On Monday, head coach Greg Schiano sounded some optimism about the offensive line and at linebacker.

A common theme from Schiano throughout the spring and the first two weeks of training camp has been that this team will only go as far as the offensive line will take them. From Saturday’s scrimmage, Schiano sounded a bit more enthused about the development of the offensive line.

A unit that struggled last season, the line seems to be making some progress and showing signs of growth. With three likely starters along the offensive line coming in via the transfer portal, there is the hope that this group could be serviceable.

“The entire season is gonna have to be an o-line progression, but we are progressing so that’s good,” Schiano said after practice.

“I think we have depth at the wide receiver position, it is just competition who’s generally played three at a time. So we’re going to be the first three? And then who are going to be the next three that sub in? The same thing on the o-line, who are going to be the first five and then who are going to be the three that sub in for them?”

The offensive line isn’t the only source of concern for Rutgers football as there are question marks at linebacker, especially given the uncertain status of Drew Singleton.

Related

Around the Big Ten: Frost confirms one serious injury for Huskers heading into final scrimmage

The linebacker group is young and inexperienced, an issue certainly not helped by the loss of four-star freshman Moses Walker to injury during spring practice.

Related

Rutgers football targets Jaelyne Matthews, Lotzeir Brooks named 2022 preseason sophomore All-Americans by MaxPreps

Schiano did single out Deion Jennings for praise. A senior from south Jersey powerhouse Timber Creek, Jennings has experience in the Rutgers two-deep but needs to make the jump to being an every-down linebacker in the defense.

“Defensively, the young linebacker crew is coming along. Deion isn’t young chronologically but he is young playing. He’s doing a good job, with the exception of one play – I thought he really had a pretty good scrimmage,” Schiano said.

“Secondary is playing pretty well. They had some contested balls and they didn’t make the play on the contested balls but that’ll come. I judge it by are you in the right place and have your vision in the right place? Eyes are everything.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
insidernj.com

Golfing with Bucco – and Friends

DENVILLE – Darkness was falling Monday night when Anthony M. Bucco looked over what was now an empty golf course at the Rockaway River Country Club and said, “Hard to believe it’s been 25 years.”. This was near the conclusion of this year’s Bucco golf outing fundraiser,...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Brunswick, NJ
Football
City
New Brunswick, NJ
City
Piscataway Township, NJ
New Brunswick, NJ
Sports
walkableprinceton.com

Renting in Princeton: How Much Should You Expect To Pay in 2022?

How much should you expect to pay for apartment rentals in Princeton? We took a look through the listings to try to find out what the going rate is for apartments in central Princeton in August 2022. We last looked at Princeton rental rates two years ago, in August 2020 (link to article).
PRINCETON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rutgers Football#American Football
NJ.com

Legendary Millburn Deli is opening another N.J. location

One of New Jersey’s favorite sandwich shops is gearing up for an expansion. Millburn Deli, a staple in the Garden State’s sandwich scene dating back many decades, is opening a location in Westfield. The company recently signed a lease to open at 142-144 E. Broad St., owners Andrew...
WESTFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

All 24 Middlesex County school districts should close on the Diwali holiday | Opinion

Hindus are urging for a Diwali holiday in all 24 public school districts of Middlesex County. Schools have declared holidays around other religious days, so why not Diwali?. Although traditions vary, Diwali celebrations usually include families and friends gathering for worship at home shrines and visiting the temple. Additionally, there are feasts, the sharing of gifts, decorating hands with henna designs, fireworks, and the lighting of diyas — small lamps usually made from clay that symbolize goodness and purity. Lighting them denotes triumph over darkness, connecting to the light. We also draw intricate, colorful designs called rangolis and place them around the home to honor the festival and welcome good luck.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Murphy says yes to turnpike widening project

Gov. Phil Murphy indicated his support for a $4.7 billion plan to widen the 8-mile stretch of the New Jersey Turnpike between Newark Bay and the Holland Tunnel despite resistance from elected officials and activists in Jersey City and Hoboken. “It’s quite ambitious and it’s needed and it’s in the...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

West Orange man has lead in Arizona U.S. Senate race

West Orange native Mark Kelly has an 8-point lead in his bid for re-election a U.S. Senator from Arizona. Kelly, a retired astronaut and the husband of former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, leads Republican Blake Masters, 50%-42%, according to a new Fox News poll of Arizona registered voters released on Thursday.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wrnjradio.com

Atlantic Health System welcomes Chief Health System Officer Scott Leighty

MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – Atlantic Health System has announce the arrival of Scott Leighty, FACHE, Executive Vice President, Chief Health System Officer. An experienced leader in hospital performance and strategic growth, Leighty will lend his talents to Atlantic Health System’s unwavering efforts to ensure extraordinary care and experiences for patients and their families.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
theobserver.com

Lane closures upcoming on Route 3

The New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) announced the right lane on Route 3 westbound will be closed for several days as the Route 3 Bridge over Conrail; New York, Susquehanna and Western Railway (NYS&W) replacement project advances in North Bergen, Hudson County. Beginning at 4 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 18...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

Live Music Fest Coming to Hightstown, NJ in September

Get ready for some great live music this fall in Hightstown. The Hightstown Cultural Arts Commission has announced that Hightstown Porchfest will be in September. Save the date now for this fun day. It's going to be Sunday, September 25th. Bring your family and friends. Have you ever been to...
HIGHTSTOWN, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Gov. Murphy joins Tom DeGise at HCCC to announce New Jersey Pay it Forward Program

Gov. Phil Murphy (D) joined Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise at Hudson County Community College announce the New Jersey Pay it Forward Program this morning. During his public remarks, DeGise acknowledged that he’ll be retiring at the end of 2023 after over two decades in his current post, which he assumed in 2002. Given those circumstances, he’s thinking about his legacy.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

141K+
Followers
186K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy