Former couple who vanished on the same day and in same Lake Tahoe area as missing teen Kiely Rodni, 16, are found dead outside of their car that crashed down an embankment
A California man and woman who went missing on the same day and in the same area by Lake Tahoe as Kiely Rodni were found dead in an embankment on Wednesday. Janette 'JJ' Pantoja, 29, and ex-boyfriend Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, were discovered near their car which was lodged down a Nevada County embankment, according to the Nevada County Sheriff's Office.
Boy, one, drowns after falling headfirst into bucket as brothers battled to save him while mum was at market
A BABY boy has drowned after falling into a bucket headfirst while his mum was out at a market, police say. Ryan Gabriel Moreira Vieira, who was just 15 months old, was left at home with his two brothers in El Salvador, Brazil, when he tripped, according to authorities. It's...
Park Ridge elementary custodian charged after leaving cell phone in staff bathroom
PARK RIDGE, Ill. (CBS) -- A custodian at Park Ridge elementary school is now on leave after being arrested for putting a camera in a staff bathroom.Luis Rubio-Ortega, 37, is charged with felony unlawful video recording.A female employee at Washington Elementary found a cell phone in recording mode near a toilet in the staff restroom on May 27.Rubio-Ortega told detectives this week he put it there to record female staffers.Rubio-Ortega appeared in bond court yesterday - where a judge set his bail at $50,000.
A 23-year-old man died after being left unattended for 7 hours in hospital, his mom claims in a lawsuit
William Miller was hospitalized in Connecticut after ingesting fentanyl. His mom, suing the hospital, claims in a lawsuit he was left unattended.
Teen dies after going swimming in California lake during hike
A California teenager was found dead after going swimming in a lake during a hike earlier this month, authorities said. The Madera County Sheriff's office said in a statement Thursday that it had received a call at around 8 p.m. local time (11 p.m. ET) on Aug. 10 that the 19-year-old had gone missing from his hiking party near Thousand Island Lake.
Urgent warning to city residents to ‘keep safe’ as rampaging wolf stalks streets after escaping zoo
AN urgent warning has been issued to city residents to "keep safe" as a rampaging wolf stalks the streets after escaping from a zoo. A pack of wolves fled through a hole deliberately cut in a fence at Greater Vancouver Zoo earlier this week. The zoo said most of the...
