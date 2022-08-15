ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Daily Mail

Former couple who vanished on the same day and in same Lake Tahoe area as missing teen Kiely Rodni, 16, are found dead outside of their car that crashed down an embankment

A California man and woman who went missing on the same day and in the same area by Lake Tahoe as Kiely Rodni were found dead in an embankment on Wednesday. Janette 'JJ' Pantoja, 29, and ex-boyfriend Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, were discovered near their car which was lodged down a Nevada County embankment, according to the Nevada County Sheriff's Office.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
CBS Chicago

Park Ridge elementary custodian charged after leaving cell phone in staff bathroom

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (CBS) -- A custodian at Park Ridge elementary school is now on leave after being arrested for putting a camera in a staff bathroom.Luis Rubio-Ortega, 37, is charged with felony unlawful video recording.A female employee at Washington Elementary found a cell phone in recording mode near a toilet in the staff restroom on May 27.Rubio-Ortega told detectives this week he put it there to record female staffers.Rubio-Ortega appeared in bond court yesterday - where a judge set his bail at $50,000.
PARK RIDGE, IL
NBC News

Teen dies after going swimming in California lake during hike

A California teenager was found dead after going swimming in a lake during a hike earlier this month, authorities said. The Madera County Sheriff's office said in a statement Thursday that it had received a call at around 8 p.m. local time (11 p.m. ET) on Aug. 10 that the 19-year-old had gone missing from his hiking party near Thousand Island Lake.
MADERA COUNTY, CA

