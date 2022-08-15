LINCOLN — Aim for the air nozzle. If Brian Buschini becomes a game-changing punter for Nebraska in the months and years ahead, the cause might be the simple piece of advice he kept hearing this summer. When the Montana transfer imagines swinging through that spot on a football — the small black hole is a couple inches below the length of the laces — he hasn’t been missing.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO