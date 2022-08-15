Read full article on original website
HuskerExtra.com
Practice report: Running back competition remains close as Ireland game nears
Nebraska running backs coach Bryan Applewhite wants to identify a lead running back. “That’s a good question,” Applewhite said Thursday. Nine day before the Huskers take on Northwestern in Ireland, the running back competition remains close and crowded. Offensive coordinator Mark Whipple counts five running backs in the race. Applewhite says he could have two or three players rotating.
HuskerExtra.com
Nebraska football predictions 2022
Time is of the essence for Nebraska football in 2022. Nebraska stiff-armed the prospect of another program reset — a sixth coach this century — in favor of relative continuity and Scott Frost. Amid skepticism, they showed faith. But time is running out.
HuskerExtra.com
Shatel: For Bill Busch, nothing means more than coaching at Nebraska
LINCOLN — Somebody is shouting. Bill Busch has arrived. The army of Nebraska media types are scattered in the stadium concourse. But not for long. Busch yells “Let’s go, Nebraska media.” And suddenly there are folks with microphones and cameras afraid he wants push-ups and up-downs right there on the concrete.
HuskerExtra.com
Aiming small has Nebraska punter Brian Buschini expecting big year
LINCOLN — Aim for the air nozzle. If Brian Buschini becomes a game-changing punter for Nebraska in the months and years ahead, the cause might be the simple piece of advice he kept hearing this summer. When the Montana transfer imagines swinging through that spot on a football — the small black hole is a couple inches below the length of the laces — he hasn’t been missing.
HuskerExtra.com
Husker football roster breakdown: Special teams
To preview the 2022 season, we're breaking down the entire Husker roster with a closer look at each position and every player. Here we highlight special teams with info on the place kickers, punters and long snappers. Included with each player is his jersey number and height/weight according to the...
HuskerExtra.com
New Nebraska assistant trusts Fred Hoiberg to turn program around
LINCOLN — Fred Hoiberg can still get his guy. New Nebraska assistant Ernie Zeigler saw the Nebraska’s coach’s 24-67 record (9-50 in conference) after three seasons, a rebuilt coaching staff and (another) reshuffled roster and chose the Huskers anyway. More than that, Zeigler was “aggressive” about contacting Hoiberg when the job came open.
HuskerExtra.com
Husker notes: Devin Drew already in mix for playing time; Blaise Gunnerson finally healthy
LINCOLN — Devin Drew, in camp just one week, has put himself in the mix for playing time. The Texas Tech transfer, who wanted to graduate from his alma mater before arriving at NU, hasn’t made the kind of “blowups” one might expect from a player who arrived in mid-August.
HuskerExtra.com
Practice report: Nebraska defense's depth chart is coming into better focus
LINCOLN — With two scrimmages behind Nebraska and game week fast approaching, the defensive depth chart is coming into focus. The deciding factor at some spots might come down to who works out the best in Ireland next week. Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said Tuesday there are still some...
HuskerExtra.com
Nebraska soccer in bottom third of Big Ten preseason poll; 3 Huskers named to watch list
The Nebraska women's soccer team was pegged for a 12th-place finish in the Big Ten in a preseason conference poll released Monday. The Huskers were slotted above Maryland and Illinois. Penn State and Rutgers are considered co-favorites, followed by Michigan at No. 3. Wisconsin and Ohio State round out the top five.
HuskerExtra.com
Nebraska nickelback Isaac Gifford hopes to follow JoJo Domann's footsteps
LINCOLN — In Isaac Gifford’s words, former Husker JoJo Domann “figured out” Nebraska’s nickel position. By the time Domann left Lincoln, he’d mastered every responsibility and coverage in every formation the Huskers deployed. He knew what to expect from opposing offenses and where he should stand to thwart their plan.
HuskerExtra.com
Erik Chinander says Blackshirts are coming soon
LINCOLN — Erik Chinander needs to fit his annual Blackshirts ceremony around a flight. The Nebraska defensive coordinator said Tuesday he’ll award the practice jerseys to the top defenders on the team either just before the Huskers depart for Ireland or just after the team arrives in Dublin.
HuskerExtra.com
Roster churn, summer breakouts set up "cutthroat" fall for Nebraska baseball
A summer of constant roster churn has unofficially come to an end for Nebraska baseball. Assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Lance Harvell laughs at the notion. Partly because of just how frenzied the last three months have been. And partly because it could begin again at any time. Roster numbers...
