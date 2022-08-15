ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

KMPH.com

Chick-fil-A is looking for new owners in Northern California

For those who love Chick-fil-A, the possibility of owning and operating one has popped up. The franchise says they are searching for a new group of people that want to take the next step within the company. Chick-fil-A will be hosting a webinar on Wednesday, Aug. 24, with more information...
FRESNO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Has downtown Sacramento become a food desert?

DOWNTOWN SACRAMENTO — With no single grocery store in sight, residents wonder whether downtown Sacramento will remain a food desert.There is not a single grocery store in all of downtown, stretching from the Sacramento River east to 16th street.Now Sacramento, which had declared itself the "farm to fork" Capitol, is considering new policies to attract a supermarket to open downtown. Colleen McLellan loves her apartment in downtown Sacramento. She's in the heart of the city, across the Memorial Auditorium."I live on the third floor on the corner," McLellan said. "We see all the action."One thing she and her neighbors...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Leatherby's Family Creamery coming to Folsom by early 2023

FOLSOM, Calif. — Calling all ice cream lovers! Leatherby's Family Creamery is planning to open a location in Folsom by early 2023. Leatherby's is known for its homemade ice cream, sauces, sundaes, crab sandwiches, and other American-style dishes. Dave and Sally Leatherby opened the first Leatherby's in Sacramento on...
FOLSOM, CA
KCRA.com

'Best of Sacramento Party' returns after 2-year hiatus due to pandemic

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento celebration recognizing the "best of's" in the city resumed for the first time since the pandemic forced it into a two-year hiatus. The 20th annual "Best of Sacramento Party" celebrated 229 winners that will be featured in Sacramento Magazine's award issue. The outdoor party at Drake's: The Barn in West Sacramento offered people a chance to sample popular food and drinks from the area.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

El Dorado Hills' 'The Purple Place' announces closure

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. — The Purple Place Bar and Grill will officially close its doors on Sunday. Denise and Mike Hountalas, the owners of the Purple Place Bar and Grill, purchased and renovated the restaurant in 2006. It quickly became a beloved restaurant for many El Dorado County residents and those passing through the area.
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
Fox40

Sacramento sweets shop to close store after 25 years

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento sweets shop announced in a Facebook post it would be closing its store after 25 years in business. The Capital Confections store, located in Town and Country Village said it had received offers to work with new entrepreneurs to keep the location open but the new proposed rent scuttled those attempts.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Savor East Sac event returns with 10 days of food, drink deals

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Over the next 10 days, more than two dozen restaurants, cafes, breweries and wineries are offering unique menu items or deals to encourage customers to experience the diverse culinary offerings throughout the East Sacramento community. "A lot of our restaurants in August are slow, because a...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

What $2,000 in rent will get you in six Calif. counties

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State: famous for the Sierra Nevada mountains, sunny beaches — and astronomical rents. But there is tremendous diversity on what living accommodations you’ll be able to afford depending upon where you live in California. KRON4 looked at Rentdata.org to see average fair market (the 40th percentile of gross rents […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
abc10.com

How to save money making 3 ingredient non-toxic weed killer

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Weeds can be an annoying problem to have, and there's a lot of products on the market that can easily take care of that problem, but at what cost?. Most weed killers sold in stores are filled with chemicals that have been linked to health issues, including cancer. That's why I like to make this 3 ingredient weed killer that's non-toxic and safe to use.
SACRAMENTO, CA
accesslocal.tv

New COVID Cases in Sacramento

The mask mandate was lifted on March 1 in Sacramento, but the coronavirus disease hasn’t gone away yet. It is getting kind of rare to see a mask out in the world. And yet, last week one of my meetings was canceled due to COVID shutting down a site. Current statistics show a spike of cases in recent weeks. This contrast of cases spiking and Sacramento allowing citizens to regulate themselves has me pondering safety concerns.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Plans are in place to move the Sacramento Zoo to Elk Grove

SACRAMENTO — Plans are in place to move the Sacramento Zoo to a more spacious location in Elk Grove.Although many people are excited about the zoo move, parents are looking forward to having the zoo close to home."Driving into Sacramento to go see the zoo can be a little bit of a pain. So having it here in town would be great," said a parent who attended a listening session about the plans.A zoo representative explain to CBS13 that guests will be able to go into the savanna and be surrounded by animals. The zoo will have wild dogs, cheetahs, white rhinos, hippos, and a camp where you will be able to stay overnight at the zoo.Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen said this about the zoo, "We really want to do our due diligence as a city to make sure that we hear from all of our residents." There are still several steps before the zoo opens, such as designing the zoo, an environmental review, and a financing plan.City officials say the zoo could open in about five years if everything goes as planned.
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

What a "megaflood" could mean for Northern California

SACRAMENTO - Could California go from a megadrought to a megaflood?New research shows it does happen, but it is even likelier to happen in the coming decades. Scientists believe the two intersect, in part, because of climate change.Over 100 years ago, Sacramento witnessed devastating high waters as part of the Great Flood of 1862. Historical documents and pictures show the Capital City submerged in water as people traveled on canoes to get around.A new study shows a disastrous megaflood could overwhelm the state. Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys could turn into a temporary inland sea stretching nearly 300 miles in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Triple-digit heat expected to linger into Saturday

(KTXL) — Temperatures in the Sacramento region are expected to stay in the triple digits through Saturday, according to the FOX40 Weather Center. While the temperature on Wednesday was expected to reach triple digits, due to the cloud coverage it only reached 93 degrees, according to FOX40 News’s Adam Epstein. The National Weather Service issued a […]
SACRAMENTO, CA

