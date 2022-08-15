Read full article on original website
KMPH.com
Chick-fil-A is looking for new owners in Northern California
For those who love Chick-fil-A, the possibility of owning and operating one has popped up. The franchise says they are searching for a new group of people that want to take the next step within the company. Chick-fil-A will be hosting a webinar on Wednesday, Aug. 24, with more information...
Sacramento's 11th Annual Banana Festival is back, something a-peeling for the family
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After a two-year hiatus, the Sacramento Banana Festival is back this weekend!. This year's theme is "Banana international" and with over 150 retail, artisan, and craft vendors and over 50 multicultural food vendors, the options are endless. With the tastes and flavors of food ranging from...
Has downtown Sacramento become a food desert?
DOWNTOWN SACRAMENTO — With no single grocery store in sight, residents wonder whether downtown Sacramento will remain a food desert.There is not a single grocery store in all of downtown, stretching from the Sacramento River east to 16th street.Now Sacramento, which had declared itself the "farm to fork" Capitol, is considering new policies to attract a supermarket to open downtown. Colleen McLellan loves her apartment in downtown Sacramento. She's in the heart of the city, across the Memorial Auditorium."I live on the third floor on the corner," McLellan said. "We see all the action."One thing she and her neighbors...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California is at risk of a mega-flood. Are Central Valley communities prepared for it?
It starts to rain, and it doesn’t stop. Day after day after day. The rivers keep rising. Mud, ash and burned logs from recent wildfires clog the rapidly-rising channels. Levees overtop or burst. Dams strain or buckle. Neighborhoods are submerged. Flood waters wash over freeways. Entire California cities are...
Leatherby's Family Creamery coming to Folsom by early 2023
FOLSOM, Calif. — Calling all ice cream lovers! Leatherby's Family Creamery is planning to open a location in Folsom by early 2023. Leatherby's is known for its homemade ice cream, sauces, sundaes, crab sandwiches, and other American-style dishes. Dave and Sally Leatherby opened the first Leatherby's in Sacramento on...
KCRA.com
'Best of Sacramento Party' returns after 2-year hiatus due to pandemic
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento celebration recognizing the "best of's" in the city resumed for the first time since the pandemic forced it into a two-year hiatus. The 20th annual "Best of Sacramento Party" celebrated 229 winners that will be featured in Sacramento Magazine's award issue. The outdoor party at Drake's: The Barn in West Sacramento offered people a chance to sample popular food and drinks from the area.
KCRA.com
'We try the best we can to survive here': American River cleanup group made up of unhoused residents
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As people debate how to solve the homelessness crisis in Sacramento, a group of people — including those experiencing homelessness themselves — said Thursday that until there's a solution, they will do what they can to keep their community clean. Dorothy Richards said she...
KCRA.com
Why wasn't California's Flex Alert canceled when temperatures dropped?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Wednesday was predicted to be another day with temperatures well above 100 degrees in many parts of California, prompting the state's grid operators to call on residents to conserve energy. Yet it wasn't as hot as anticipated, and it was instead cloudy for much of the...
CBS News
Groundbreaking happening Thursday for affordable housing along Stockton Boulevard in Sacramento
On Thursday (8/18), Sacramento city leaders will celebrate the groundbreaking of an affordable-housing unit along Stockton Boulevard in Sacramento. The development will offer 200 units in an overall plan that looks to provide 700 mixed-income and low-income units.
El Dorado Hills' 'The Purple Place' announces closure
EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. — The Purple Place Bar and Grill will officially close its doors on Sunday. Denise and Mike Hountalas, the owners of the Purple Place Bar and Grill, purchased and renovated the restaurant in 2006. It quickly became a beloved restaurant for many El Dorado County residents and those passing through the area.
Fox40
Sacramento sweets shop to close store after 25 years
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento sweets shop announced in a Facebook post it would be closing its store after 25 years in business. The Capital Confections store, located in Town and Country Village said it had received offers to work with new entrepreneurs to keep the location open but the new proposed rent scuttled those attempts.
KCRA.com
Savor East Sac event returns with 10 days of food, drink deals
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Over the next 10 days, more than two dozen restaurants, cafes, breweries and wineries are offering unique menu items or deals to encourage customers to experience the diverse culinary offerings throughout the East Sacramento community. "A lot of our restaurants in August are slow, because a...
What $2,000 in rent will get you in six Calif. counties
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State: famous for the Sierra Nevada mountains, sunny beaches — and astronomical rents. But there is tremendous diversity on what living accommodations you’ll be able to afford depending upon where you live in California. KRON4 looked at Rentdata.org to see average fair market (the 40th percentile of gross rents […]
abc10.com
How to save money making 3 ingredient non-toxic weed killer
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Weeds can be an annoying problem to have, and there's a lot of products on the market that can easily take care of that problem, but at what cost?. Most weed killers sold in stores are filled with chemicals that have been linked to health issues, including cancer. That's why I like to make this 3 ingredient weed killer that's non-toxic and safe to use.
accesslocal.tv
New COVID Cases in Sacramento
The mask mandate was lifted on March 1 in Sacramento, but the coronavirus disease hasn’t gone away yet. It is getting kind of rare to see a mask out in the world. And yet, last week one of my meetings was canceled due to COVID shutting down a site. Current statistics show a spike of cases in recent weeks. This contrast of cases spiking and Sacramento allowing citizens to regulate themselves has me pondering safety concerns.
'I want to live at home' | The battle of a conservatorship funded by tax dollars
SACRAMENTO, Calif — Garth Schutte, 40, has been taken by the state. His mother, Jill, and older brothers, Ian and Russell, aren't allowed to speak to or see Garth. They don't know where he lives. That's because Garth has been placed under a limited conservatorship. In California, a conservatorship...
Plans are in place to move the Sacramento Zoo to Elk Grove
SACRAMENTO — Plans are in place to move the Sacramento Zoo to a more spacious location in Elk Grove.Although many people are excited about the zoo move, parents are looking forward to having the zoo close to home."Driving into Sacramento to go see the zoo can be a little bit of a pain. So having it here in town would be great," said a parent who attended a listening session about the plans.A zoo representative explain to CBS13 that guests will be able to go into the savanna and be surrounded by animals. The zoo will have wild dogs, cheetahs, white rhinos, hippos, and a camp where you will be able to stay overnight at the zoo.Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen said this about the zoo, "We really want to do our due diligence as a city to make sure that we hear from all of our residents." There are still several steps before the zoo opens, such as designing the zoo, an environmental review, and a financing plan.City officials say the zoo could open in about five years if everything goes as planned.
What a "megaflood" could mean for Northern California
SACRAMENTO - Could California go from a megadrought to a megaflood?New research shows it does happen, but it is even likelier to happen in the coming decades. Scientists believe the two intersect, in part, because of climate change.Over 100 years ago, Sacramento witnessed devastating high waters as part of the Great Flood of 1862. Historical documents and pictures show the Capital City submerged in water as people traveled on canoes to get around.A new study shows a disastrous megaflood could overwhelm the state. Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys could turn into a temporary inland sea stretching nearly 300 miles in...
Triple-digit heat expected to linger into Saturday
(KTXL) — Temperatures in the Sacramento region are expected to stay in the triple digits through Saturday, according to the FOX40 Weather Center. While the temperature on Wednesday was expected to reach triple digits, due to the cloud coverage it only reached 93 degrees, according to FOX40 News’s Adam Epstein. The National Weather Service issued a […]
KCRA.com
Cash For College: Free financial aid available for Sacramento students and families
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — College tuition is not cheap and for those who need help funding their education, navigating the financial aid process can be tricky. Michael Lemus with the California Student Aid Commission joined the KCRA 3 morning show to discuss what options students or parents may have. Lemus...
