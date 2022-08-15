ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

gmauthority.com

GM Files To Patent Self-Cleaning Floor System For Robotaxis

GM has filed a patent application for a self-cleaning modular floor system for use in fully autonomous robotaxis and passenger vehicles. The GM patent filing has been assigned application number US 2022/0242374 A1 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and was published August 4th, 2022. The patent was originally filed on January 29th, 2021, and lists several California-based engineers as the inventors, including Muhammad I. Tahir, Hamid Tahir, and Rajaneesh K. Mutyalapati.
gmauthority.com

Comprehensive Cell Phone Laws Effectively Reduce Crashes, IIHS Says

A recent study conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety indicates that comprehensive laws banning all types of cell phone use while driving are superior to laws that only ban specific distracted driving-related actions. U.S. states have generally taken two approaches when dealing with legal matters regarding distracted driving....
gmauthority.com

GM And LG Energy Solution Mulling Indiana For Ultium Cells Plant

In a press release published Friday, GM confirmed plans to announce the location of its fourth U.S.-based Ultium Cells battery manufacturing plant in the near future. While GM has yet to say where this facility will be located, a report from Reuters indicates the plant will be constructed about an hour and a half east of Chicago in New Carlisle, Indiana.
gmauthority.com

EV Charging Infrastructure Lacking, Says Study

GM is making big moves in the burgeoning EV segment, with plans to launch 30 new all-electric models globally by the 2025 calendar year. However, according to one recent study, this surge in EVs follows widespread customer dissatisfaction in the existing EV charging infrastructure. According to the J.D. Power 2022...
gmauthority.com

GM Could Introduce Cadillac EVs In Brazil

GM has made it clear that it will phase out internal combustion engine vehicles by 2035, with the entirety of its retail portfolio set to consist of battery-electric vehicles only. This strategy will not be exclusive to North America, with GM set to offer electric Chevy, Buick, Cadillac and GMC vehicles in a wide variety of markets.
gmauthority.com

GM To Fix 2022 Corvette For Battery State Of Charge Underestimation

GM has started a service update to address a problem with certain 2022 Corvette Stingray units that may cause the vehicle to display a low charge status warning, despite the battery being full. The problem: affected 2022 Corvette Stingray models have a condition that may cause an underestimation of the...
gmauthority.com

Here Are The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq Fuel Economy Equivalent Ratings

The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq earned an estimated driving range of 312 miles from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency earlier this year, setting a high bar for luxury rivals like Audi and Mercedes-Benz. Now the environmental watchdog has released its official mile-per-gallon equivalent ratings for the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq RWD, as well, giving us a better idea of the vehicle’s overall efficiency.
CARS

