$200,000 grant helps Tennesseans leaving prison find housing

By Hannah Moore
WATE
WATE
 4 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Correction has received a $200,000 grant to assist offenders finishing their sentences to find stable housing upon release.

The new grant will temporary, transitional housing to poor offenders who have finished their sentence as a part of TDOC’s partnership with the Tennessee Housing Development Agency (THDA). Previously, the assistance was only available to offenders on probation or parole. The expanded program will now help those who are not released to supervision.

“Access to affordable housing is crucial for anyone leaving prison and helps to reduce the likelihood of re-offending,” said Commissioner Lisa Helton. “This new effort will allow them time to focus on securing employment and saving for permanent housing when they first leave incarceration.”

According to TDOC, reentry staff works with inmates before their release to create a suitable home plan. If no home plan is found, reentry staff will connect offenders with approved transitional housing . This new grant will pay for up to 60 days of housing for those who meet certain criteria.

TDOC works with over 50 groups in East Tennessee alone to help provide transitional housing.

Comments / 18

AP_001110.0d2ca00a01e44d01ac22e2cfa34b3a00.2008
3d ago

That’s fine but if they commit a crime after getting the money they pay it back with interest.

Reply(3)
5
M. Peterson
3d ago

Once someone has served their time, they should not have to face a lifetime of continued punishment. Secure housing can be the bridge that gives a foot back up into society. But to think this way, that all humans have value, you need to be more Christian than the current self proclaimed christians

Reply(3)
2
