Richmond, VA

WHSV

Tractor trailer crash on I-81 causing backups in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A tractor trailer crash near mile marker 239 on Interstate 81 southbound is causing backups. Traffic is being diverted to Route 11, which is causing backups throughout town as well. The backup on the interstate reached six miles, and crews are working to get the roadway...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Richmond, VA
Crime & Safety
Harrisonburg, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Harrisonburg, VA
City
Richmond, VA
cbs19news

Investigation underway into shots fired incident

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that occurred Tuesday night. According to police, the incident was reported around 11:45 p.m. on the 800 block of Hardy Drive. Police say witnesses reported seeing a man running away from the area in an...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Officials respond to overnight fire at Love’s Travel Stop in Greenville

GREENVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - According to Augusta County Fire-Rescue Chief Gregory Schacht, around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, fire and rescue personnel responded to the Love’s Travel Stop in Greenville, for reports of a structure fire in the Chester’s Chicken restaurant. The Chief says the fire was in the rear of the restaurant in a storage area, and was caused by improper storage of oily rags. As a result, the Chester’s Chicken restaurant sustained considerable damage. Meanwhile, Love’s and McDonalds sustained minimal smoke damage.
GREENVILLE, VA
wsvaonline.com

Stolen Items in Augusta County Are Ready To Be Picked Up

VERONA, Va – The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigated a string of storage unit burglaries that occurred recently. Sheriff Donald Smith reported that investigators have recovered a lot of the stolen property from the suspect’s storage unit. Smith said some of the victims have come forward and...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Man accused of 2017 Edinburg stabbing appears in court

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - On Wednesday, Samuel Jacob Homer who was accused of brutally stabbing a woman and two of her children at a park in Edinburg five years ago appeared in Shenandoah County Circuit Court for a mental health examination. Back on May 18, 2017, Whitney Rice and two...
EDINBURG, VA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wfxrtv.com

William & Mary student killed in Virginia shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A rising senior at William & Mary was killed in a recent Henrico County shooting, which authorities are investigating as a homicide. Zhykierra Guy died on Aug. 5 after being shot near her home in the Highland Springs area of Henrico County. Police responded around 1:45 a.m. and found her in the passenger’s seat of a car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Alina Andras

5 Great Pizza Places in Virginia

If you happen to live in Virginia or you travel to Virginia often and you are looking for new amazing restaurants where you can go with your close friends and family, then you are in luck because that's what we are going to talk about today. I have put together a list of five amazing pizza places in Virginia that you should definitely visit next time you are craving pizza. All of them are known for using only fresh and high-quality ingredients and they serve truly delicious food that makes you want to come back for more. Are you curious to see if your favorite pizza place made it on the list? Here are the five places that have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by locals:
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

SOL scores are in: how did schools in the Valley do?

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia’s Department of Education released the SOL testing scores for the 2021-2022 school year. While schools across the state struggled to reach pre-pandemic numbers, many in the Valley made significant strides. Overall, the state of Virginia saw an increase in pass rates in Reading, History...
VIRGINIA STATE

