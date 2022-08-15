Read full article on original website
Five restaurants in Virginia have been ranked as the best places to get a burger in the entire stateJoe MertensVirginia State
5 Great Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Kings Dominion reveals fall lineup of eventsCheryl E PrestonDoswell, VA
Playing cards with faces of Richmond murder victims upset family membersMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023ChannelocityVirginia State
WHSV
Tractor trailer crash on I-81 causing backups in Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A tractor trailer crash near mile marker 239 on Interstate 81 southbound is causing backups. Traffic is being diverted to Route 11, which is causing backups throughout town as well. The backup on the interstate reached six miles, and crews are working to get the roadway...
NBC Washington
Family Who Lost 2 Brothers in Crash Endures With Help of Virginia Community
A family in Spotsylvania County, Virginia, who suffered an unimaginable tragedy is crediting community support with helping them through their grief. In March 2021, three teenage brothers were riding in an SUV that one of their friends was driving when it went off the road, crashed and burst into flames.
Body identified following recovery from Appomattox River near Hopewell City Marina
The Hopewell Police Department has confirmed that it has recovered a body from the Appomattox River, near the Hopewell City Marina.
Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers’ Crime of the Week: Aug. 15-21, 2022
This week, Crime Stoppers needs the public’s help in locating a fugitive out of Goochland County. The Goochland County Sheriff’s Office seeks the public’s help in locating Brian Wall, 49. Wall is 5’11, 190 pounds, and has blue eyes, strawberry blond hair, and a beard. Wall may be driving a green 2009 Ford Ranger.
Lanes closed on I-64 East due to crash in Henrico
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash happened at mile marker 184.7, about halfway between the West Broad Street/Glenside Drive and Staples Mill Road exits. The eastbound left and center lanes are both closed, as well as the left shoulder.
cbs19news
Investigation underway into shots fired incident
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that occurred Tuesday night. According to police, the incident was reported around 11:45 p.m. on the 800 block of Hardy Drive. Police say witnesses reported seeing a man running away from the area in an...
WHSV
Officials respond to overnight fire at Love’s Travel Stop in Greenville
GREENVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - According to Augusta County Fire-Rescue Chief Gregory Schacht, around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, fire and rescue personnel responded to the Love’s Travel Stop in Greenville, for reports of a structure fire in the Chester’s Chicken restaurant. The Chief says the fire was in the rear of the restaurant in a storage area, and was caused by improper storage of oily rags. As a result, the Chester’s Chicken restaurant sustained considerable damage. Meanwhile, Love’s and McDonalds sustained minimal smoke damage.
wsvaonline.com
Stolen Items in Augusta County Are Ready To Be Picked Up
VERONA, Va – The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigated a string of storage unit burglaries that occurred recently. Sheriff Donald Smith reported that investigators have recovered a lot of the stolen property from the suspect’s storage unit. Smith said some of the victims have come forward and...
Augusta Free Press
Bench dedication at Constitution Park will honor Waynesboro’s Anne Seaton
On the Greenway down near the South River in Waynesboro by two poplar trees is a bench for visitors, runners and hikers to sit and rest. Some who sit on the bench may not know the woman for whom the bench will be dedicated in a ceremony on Sunday, Aug. 28, at 3 p.m.
Chesterfield pastors to open Hopewell burger joint
Two newcomers to the restaurant business are making their first foray into the industry in downtown Hopewell.
WHSV
Man accused of 2017 Edinburg stabbing appears in court
WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - On Wednesday, Samuel Jacob Homer who was accused of brutally stabbing a woman and two of her children at a park in Edinburg five years ago appeared in Shenandoah County Circuit Court for a mental health examination. Back on May 18, 2017, Whitney Rice and two...
Police: Search underway for man who jumped off bridge at Hopewell City Marina in Appomattox River
Hopewell Police Department is currently searching for a man who allegedly jumped from a bridge into the Appomattox River.
wfxrtv.com
William & Mary student killed in Virginia shooting
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A rising senior at William & Mary was killed in a recent Henrico County shooting, which authorities are investigating as a homicide. Zhykierra Guy died on Aug. 5 after being shot near her home in the Highland Springs area of Henrico County. Police responded around 1:45 a.m. and found her in the passenger’s seat of a car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
5 Great Pizza Places in Virginia
If you happen to live in Virginia or you travel to Virginia often and you are looking for new amazing restaurants where you can go with your close friends and family, then you are in luck because that's what we are going to talk about today. I have put together a list of five amazing pizza places in Virginia that you should definitely visit next time you are craving pizza. All of them are known for using only fresh and high-quality ingredients and they serve truly delicious food that makes you want to come back for more. Are you curious to see if your favorite pizza place made it on the list? Here are the five places that have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by locals:
WHSV
Harrisonburg Police Department greets returning students with safety information
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department partnered with JMU’s Office of Student Accountability and Restorative Practices and stopped by Campus View Apartments this week to greet returning college students and share tips for a safe school year. HPD reminded students of the current alcohol, marijuana, and gathering...
Truck flips in Chesterfield two vehicle crash on Otterdale Road
Chesterfield County Police and emergency services responded to a two vehicle crash in the 15900 block of Otterdale Road in Chesterfield County which occurred at 1:16 p.m.
Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office searching for credit card fraud suspect
The Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in identifying and locating an alleged credit card fraud suspect.
WHSV
SOL scores are in: how did schools in the Valley do?
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia’s Department of Education released the SOL testing scores for the 2021-2022 school year. While schools across the state struggled to reach pre-pandemic numbers, many in the Valley made significant strides. Overall, the state of Virginia saw an increase in pass rates in Reading, History...
Construction begins on Hull Street Road strip mall, new Chase Bank near Woodlake
Construction has begun on a new bank in Chesterfield, part of a larger commercial development at the southern tip of the Swift Creek Reservoir.
