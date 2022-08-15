MINNEAPOLIS — A new study from the University of Minnesota Medical School and School of Public Health says a commonly prescribed diabetes medication could help lower the odds of the most serious outcomes of COVID-19. The study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, determined that metformin can help reduce the likelihood of ER and emergency visits, hospitalizations or death from COVID by more than 40%. If prescribed in the early stages of COVID symptoms, those odds are reduced by more than 50%, according to the U of M.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO