ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KARE 11

Marshall Tigers join 49ers Trey Lance at Vikings practice

EAGAN, Minn. — The buses bound for the Twin Cities left southwestern Minnesota at 6:30 a.m. sharp, carrying the biggest Trey Lance fans that San Francisco's young quarterback will ever meet. Players and staff from the Marshall Tigers football team — the team Lance led as a prep star...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Gaming on the field and off at the 'Twins Gaming Dugout'

MINNEAPOLIS — This month the Minnesota Twins are trying out something new at Target Field: the Twins Gaming Dugout. KARE 11's Guy Brown headed down to Minneapolis to try out the experience. Ten high-end gaming consoles line the walls at Town Ball Tavern, set up with gaming PCs, Xbox...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Minnesota Football
State
Wisconsin State
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
Minneapolis, MN
College Sports
State
Illinois State
Local
Minnesota College Sports
State
Colorado State
KARE 11

Minnesota Zoo ready to name its male Amur tiger cub

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. — It's time to name the male Amur cub born at the Minnesota Zoo this past spring!. The cub is one of three in its litter born at the zoo on Mother's Day. The cubs made their debut exploring the zoo's 'Tiger Lair' habitat last week, and "can often be seen in the mornings romping through the grass and playing with one another," according to a press release. Zoo officials noted that their mom Dari is never too far away.
APPLE VALLEY, MN
KARE 11

Jazz community mourns pianist Butch Thompson

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota music fans are mourning the loss of Butch Thompson, a jazz piano giant who spent his career playing and promoting the early version of that art form. Thompson, who was known across the nation to fans of "A Prairie Home Companion" on public radio, died Monday of Alzheimer's Disease at the age of 78.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
KARE 11

KARE in the Air: Maplewood's Bruentrup Heritage Farm

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — Our drone tour of Minnesota's iconic and beautiful sights continues with a flight over a historic family farm that now sits smack dab in the middle of civilization. KARE in the Air is on a "barn-hopping" tour, and this stop takes us to the Bruentrup Heritage...
MAPLEWOOD, MN
KARE 11

Building a Better Road: How MnRoad facility on I-94 is creating the road of the future

MONTICELLO, Minn. — Building roads is expensive, but what if you could build a better road? A road that lasts longer and is less harmful to the environment?. You may not realize it, but that's what researchers at MnDOT have been working on for decades now. Every day thousands of drivers head north on I-94 near Monticello, unaware that every mile they drive is being studied.
MONTICELLO, MN
KARE 11

Polar Semiconductor Inc. planning MN expansion with help from CHIP Act

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — A Minnesota microchip maker is among many companies accelerating expansion plans in the wake of the CHIPS and Science Act, which was signed by President Biden this week. The massive legislative package includes $52 billion for American semiconductor research, development, manufacturing, and workforce development. That includes...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
KARE 11

Two girls form 'sister' bond while waiting months in the hospital for hearts

MINNEAPOLIS — For four months, they've been waiting. In one hospital room: Maddy Fleischacker, age 6, from Buffalo, Minnesota. In another room: Rinken Braun, 21-month-old, from Brookings, South Dakota. Separating the girls are four years and a few hundred feet. Yet, daily, Maddy and Rinken are joined by hearts.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota Gophers#Vikings#American Football#College Football#Autman Bell
KARE 11

Dinkytown residents weigh in after road barriers removed

MINNEAPOLIS — Road block barriers sit off to the side of the street in one Dinkytown neighborhood. They've been in place near 5th Street Southeast between 13th and 14th Avenue for the past three weeks as a part of the Dinkytown Safety and Pedestrian Access Pilot Program, implemented by the University of Minnesota, and were removed Sunday morning.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

1 dead, 1 injured in multi-motorcycle crash in Wisconsin

ST CROIX FALLS, Wis. — Polk County, Wisconsin officials say a 69-year-old man has died after being involved in a multi-motorcycle crash Aug. 8. The sheriff's office said in a release Monday that a group of five motorcycles was traveling north on Highway 87 just before 2:30 p.m. when they came to an intersection at River Road North in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin. Officials say as the lead motorcyclist slowed to turn onto River Road, the others, unfamiliar with the approaching turn, collided with one another.
POLK COUNTY, WI
KARE 11

U of M study finds diabetes medication can lower odds of COVID hospitalization, death

MINNEAPOLIS — A new study from the University of Minnesota Medical School and School of Public Health says a commonly prescribed diabetes medication could help lower the odds of the most serious outcomes of COVID-19. The study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, determined that metformin can help reduce the likelihood of ER and emergency visits, hospitalizations or death from COVID by more than 40%. If prescribed in the early stages of COVID symptoms, those odds are reduced by more than 50%, according to the U of M.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
KARE 11

Woman shot, man arrested in St. Paul

ST PAUL, Minn. — A man was arrested in St. Paul after a 39-year-old woman was shot three times inside a home on Wednesday night. According to information provided by St. Paul police, officers were sent to the 700 block of Sherburne Avenue West after a 911 caller said a woman had been shot.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Woodbury man killed in fatal crash on bridge near Red Wing

RED WING, Minn. — Officials say a man was killed Sunday night after he was thrown from his vehicle after crashing into a bridge in southeastern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol website says Kenneth Walton Fritze, 54, of Woodbury, was headed south on Highway 63 near Red Wing just before midnight Sunday when the incident occurred.
WOODBURY, MN
KARE 11

Shoe shine business booted after 60 years at MSP Airport

MINNEAPOLIS — A longtime shoe shine business will be polishing its last pairs at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. In a unanimous vote on Monday afternoon, the Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC) awarded a three-year contract solely to DG Express Professional Shoe Shine. As a result, Royal Zeno Shoe Shine is...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

 https://www.kare11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy