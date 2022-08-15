Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Related
Marshall Tigers join 49ers Trey Lance at Vikings practice
EAGAN, Minn. — The buses bound for the Twin Cities left southwestern Minnesota at 6:30 a.m. sharp, carrying the biggest Trey Lance fans that San Francisco's young quarterback will ever meet. Players and staff from the Marshall Tigers football team — the team Lance led as a prep star...
Gaming on the field and off at the 'Twins Gaming Dugout'
MINNEAPOLIS — This month the Minnesota Twins are trying out something new at Target Field: the Twins Gaming Dugout. KARE 11's Guy Brown headed down to Minneapolis to try out the experience. Ten high-end gaming consoles line the walls at Town Ball Tavern, set up with gaming PCs, Xbox...
KARE 11's Randy Shaver reveals 2022 preseason All-Metro football team
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — The 2022 prep football season will be here in a blink, with teams across Minnesota melding returning varsity players and new athletes in hopes of playing inside U.S. Bank Stadium this December. In what has become an anticipated rite of fall, KARE 11's Randy Shaver...
Bally Sports+ streaming service to launch in Minnesota next month
SAINT LOUIS PARK, Minn. — Nicholas Farris is what you'd call a cord-cutter. Rather than subscribe to a cable or satellite package, he consumes television through Hulu Live, which runs as low as $70 per month. "And that's pretty much all we go through," Farris said. As a local...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minnesota Zoo ready to name its male Amur tiger cub
APPLE VALLEY, Minn. — It's time to name the male Amur cub born at the Minnesota Zoo this past spring!. The cub is one of three in its litter born at the zoo on Mother's Day. The cubs made their debut exploring the zoo's 'Tiger Lair' habitat last week, and "can often be seen in the mornings romping through the grass and playing with one another," according to a press release. Zoo officials noted that their mom Dari is never too far away.
Jazz community mourns pianist Butch Thompson
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota music fans are mourning the loss of Butch Thompson, a jazz piano giant who spent his career playing and promoting the early version of that art form. Thompson, who was known across the nation to fans of "A Prairie Home Companion" on public radio, died Monday of Alzheimer's Disease at the age of 78.
MN Cup announces 27 finalists ready to innovate in their industries
MINNEAPOLIS — On Monday the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management named 27 finalists in the MN Cup. The annual competition allows startups and small businesses with innovative ideas an opportunity to compete for up to $75,000 in seed capital. The champion in each of nine divisions...
'We are pushed to our max': Minnesota nurse explains her decision to strike
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — Emily Allen, an ICU nurse for M Health Fairview, has seen the devastating toll that COVID-19 took on countless Minnesota patients, but this year she's begun to realize the full impact of the toll the pandemic has also had on herself and her coworkers. "People are...
RELATED PEOPLE
KARE in the Air: Maplewood's Bruentrup Heritage Farm
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — Our drone tour of Minnesota's iconic and beautiful sights continues with a flight over a historic family farm that now sits smack dab in the middle of civilization. KARE in the Air is on a "barn-hopping" tour, and this stop takes us to the Bruentrup Heritage...
Building a Better Road: How MnRoad facility on I-94 is creating the road of the future
MONTICELLO, Minn. — Building roads is expensive, but what if you could build a better road? A road that lasts longer and is less harmful to the environment?. You may not realize it, but that's what researchers at MnDOT have been working on for decades now. Every day thousands of drivers head north on I-94 near Monticello, unaware that every mile they drive is being studied.
Polar Semiconductor Inc. planning MN expansion with help from CHIP Act
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — A Minnesota microchip maker is among many companies accelerating expansion plans in the wake of the CHIPS and Science Act, which was signed by President Biden this week. The massive legislative package includes $52 billion for American semiconductor research, development, manufacturing, and workforce development. That includes...
Two girls form 'sister' bond while waiting months in the hospital for hearts
MINNEAPOLIS — For four months, they've been waiting. In one hospital room: Maddy Fleischacker, age 6, from Buffalo, Minnesota. In another room: Rinken Braun, 21-month-old, from Brookings, South Dakota. Separating the girls are four years and a few hundred feet. Yet, daily, Maddy and Rinken are joined by hearts.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dinkytown residents weigh in after road barriers removed
MINNEAPOLIS — Road block barriers sit off to the side of the street in one Dinkytown neighborhood. They've been in place near 5th Street Southeast between 13th and 14th Avenue for the past three weeks as a part of the Dinkytown Safety and Pedestrian Access Pilot Program, implemented by the University of Minnesota, and were removed Sunday morning.
Wayzata High students form 'Vigilance Safety' to help prevent school shootings
PLYMOUTH, Minnesota — A student-led organization is getting the word out about their solution to make schools safer. School shootings are the top safety concern for parents, according to a 2022 Back-to-School Study from Qualtrics. August 24 will mark three months since a shooter killed 19 children and two...
1 dead, 1 injured in multi-motorcycle crash in Wisconsin
ST CROIX FALLS, Wis. — Polk County, Wisconsin officials say a 69-year-old man has died after being involved in a multi-motorcycle crash Aug. 8. The sheriff's office said in a release Monday that a group of five motorcycles was traveling north on Highway 87 just before 2:30 p.m. when they came to an intersection at River Road North in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin. Officials say as the lead motorcyclist slowed to turn onto River Road, the others, unfamiliar with the approaching turn, collided with one another.
U of M study finds diabetes medication can lower odds of COVID hospitalization, death
MINNEAPOLIS — A new study from the University of Minnesota Medical School and School of Public Health says a commonly prescribed diabetes medication could help lower the odds of the most serious outcomes of COVID-19. The study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, determined that metformin can help reduce the likelihood of ER and emergency visits, hospitalizations or death from COVID by more than 40%. If prescribed in the early stages of COVID symptoms, those odds are reduced by more than 50%, according to the U of M.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman shot, man arrested in St. Paul
ST PAUL, Minn. — A man was arrested in St. Paul after a 39-year-old woman was shot three times inside a home on Wednesday night. According to information provided by St. Paul police, officers were sent to the 700 block of Sherburne Avenue West after a 911 caller said a woman had been shot.
Woodbury man killed in fatal crash on bridge near Red Wing
RED WING, Minn. — Officials say a man was killed Sunday night after he was thrown from his vehicle after crashing into a bridge in southeastern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol website says Kenneth Walton Fritze, 54, of Woodbury, was headed south on Highway 63 near Red Wing just before midnight Sunday when the incident occurred.
Shoe shine business booted after 60 years at MSP Airport
MINNEAPOLIS — A longtime shoe shine business will be polishing its last pairs at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. In a unanimous vote on Monday afternoon, the Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC) awarded a three-year contract solely to DG Express Professional Shoe Shine. As a result, Royal Zeno Shoe Shine is...
Ahead of album release, Twin Cities hip-hop artist Nur-D talks music, social justice & community that ‘has your back’
Matt Allen, known on stage as local hip-hop artist Nur-D, will headline First Avenue’s Mainroom for the first time ever Friday to debut his new album, “HVN.”. “It's kind of nice to know that you have a community that has your back.”. Matt Allen, the man behind the...
KARE 11
Minneapolis, MN
24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Minneapolis and St. Paul local newshttps://www.kare11.com/
Comments / 0