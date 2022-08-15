ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man accused of calling 911 over 80 times, threatens president

By C. Aileen Blaine
 4 days ago

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — An Ohio man was booked into jail on charges that he called 911 over 80 times for non-emergency reports and threatening topics.

According to the police report, Warren Police Department dispatch received 30 calls one day and over 80 calls on another day from the same phone number from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13.

The calls pertained to topics such as the government and espionage, though police say each of the calls indicated no emergency reported, and have occurred over the last four days.

Some of the calls were about shootings, the report states. On Friday, Wilder called and made a threat about shooting the president of the United States, and officers notified the Secret Service.

The number was traced to 32-year-old Justin Wilder at an address in the 700 block of Buckeye St. NW. Officers went to the apartment complex and found Wilder inside on the phone with 911 dispatchers. He was arrested on charges of misuse of 911 and taken to the Trumbull County Jail.

As of Monday, police were working with the prosecutor about filing terroristic charges against Wilder. The Secret Service was notified about his arrest.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

