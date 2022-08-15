ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Benzinga

What Are The Best-Performing Marijuana Stocks? These Investors Will Tell All At Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference

Despite regulatory hurdles, the experienced and engaged cannabis investors nominated for this year's Benzinga's Cannabis Investors Award are making it possible for everyone to tap into the market's potential. After the overwhelming success of Benzinga's 4/20 Miami event, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is returning to Chicago on September 13-14.
CHICAGO, IL
Benzinga

Investment Banks Are Now Turning To 'Infrastructure As A Service': Here's A Major Player In The Sector And How It Works

Benzinga is hosting its Global Fintech Awards at New York City’s Pier Sixty, Dec. 8, 2022. At the event, the likes of Kevin O’Leary and Anthony Scaramucci, as well as leaders at DriveWealth, Prime Trust, Synctera, and beyond, will talk about controversial topics, perspectives on opportunities and threats in fintech, as well as share insight into how they’re monetizing on disruptive trends.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Benzinga

Twist Bioscience Chief Financial Officer Sold $687K In Company Stock

James M Thorburn, Chief Financial Officer at Twist Bioscience TWST, reported a large insider sell on August 18, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Thorburn sold 13,900 shares of Twist Bioscience. The total transaction amounted to $687,605.
STOCKS
rollingout.com

Multimillionaire Cashflow Jeff wants to help you rake in millions too

Jeff Milligan wants Black people to know it’s never too late to make your dreams come true. Milligan, also known as Cashflow Jeff, quit his day job and became a real estate investor over 20 years ago. The risk paid off and he became a multimillionaire. Now, he’s teaching other people how to become successful in real estate.
ATLANTA, GA
Benzinga

'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author To Buy This Financial Asset: 'Time To Open My Mind'

Even as the equity market scripts a turnaround, a famous investor has had a change of heart regarding investment options. “Rich Dad Poor Dad” author Robert Kiyosaki said, after listening to author Harry Dent, he is buying two-year U.S. Treasury notes. Dent, who often predicts the direction of the stock market and economy, suggested on his YouTube channel late last week that the market is about to crash.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Benzinga

$18 Million Bet On This Biotechnology Stock? 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed lower on Wednesday following the release of Fed minutes, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Michael Burry Puts His Money Where His Mouth Is For Market Crash Prediction: But Did He Sell Too Soon?

Famed “Big Short” investor Michael Burry has taken an extremely bearish stance during the third quarter of 2022 — but was it too much?. What Happened: Recent 13-F filings have revealed that last quarter, Burry had holdings in 12 companies: Alphabet Inc Class A GOOGL, Apple Inc AAPL, Booking Holdings Inc BKNG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co BMY, Cigna Corp CI, Warner Bros Discovery Inc WBD, Global Payments Inc GPN, Meta Platforms Inc META, Nexstar Media Group Inc NXST, Ovintiv Inc OVV, Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc SPWH and, Stellantis NV STLA.
STOCKS
Benzinga

How MoneyLion Turned Into A 'Destination For All Things Money'

Benzinga is hosting a two-day event at New York City’s Pier Sixty, Dec. 7-8, 2022. The likes of Kevin O’Leary and Anthony Scaramucci, as well as leaders at DriveWealth, Prime Trust, Synctera and beyond, will talk about controversial topics, perspectives on opportunities, and threats in fintech, as well as share insight into how they’re monetizing on disruptive trends.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Benzinga

Why Crypto-Related Stocks Are Trading Lower: Here Are 34 Stocks Moving Premarket

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. AGLE shares rose 88.3% to $0.9507 in pre-market trading after the company announced a marketing authorization application for pegzilarginase for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency has been submitted to and successfully validated by the European Medicines Agency. Summit Therapeutics Inc. SMMT shares rose 60% to $1.60...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why This Foot Locker Analyst Is Encouraged By New CEO

Foot Locker, Inc FL unexpectedly announced the departure of current CEO Richard Johnson and named former Ulta Beauty Inc ULTA CEO Mary Dillon as his replacement, which is a “thesis changing move,” according to BofA Securities. The Foot Locker Analyst: Lorraine Hutchinson upgraded the rating for Foot Locker...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Unrivaled Brands & Other Cannabis Operators Just Made Some Key Executive Changes You Should Know About

As Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference returns on September 13-14 to Chicago, gathering top CEOs, investors and leaders in the industry, let's scroll through the latest leadership changes within the space. Unrivaled Brands Launches National Director Search & Selection Process. Unrivaled Brands, Inc. UNRV recently announced a national Director search for...
INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

2 Reasons to Buy Cardano

Cardano offers advantages over current market leaders. The blockchain's ambitious development roadmap could help it stay ahead of the pack. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
