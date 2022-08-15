ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coopersville, MI

Florida man arrested in Caledonia Township cold case

CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An arrest has been made in a Caledonia Township cold case. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that 64-year-old Florida resident Garry Dean Artman was brought into custody in Mississippi. Artman was arrested in connection to the 1996 death of Sharon Hammack after...
KENT COUNTY, MI
Ottawa County, MI
Coopersville, MI
Ottawa County, MI
Coopersville, MI
Michigan Crime & Safety
Juvenile dies in Ottawa County crash, 4 others hospitalized

JAMESTOWN/GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A juvenile has died after a crash at an Ottawa County intersection Wednesday afternoon. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened at around 12:30 on 22nd Avenue and Jackson Street, located along the border between Jamestown and Georgetown townships. We’re told a...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
Suspect in Kalamazoo armed robbery and shooting arraigned on 17 charges

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The suspect accused of committing armed robbery and shooting at police over the weekend has been arraigned. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says 42-year-old Juan Antonio Alvarado-Lopez was charged Thursday on 17 counts. Those charges include assault with intent to murder, assault with intent...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Erik Johnson
Motorcyclist Killed In West Michigan Crash

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A west Michigan man is dead after being struck while riding his motorcycle in Van Buren County early Wednesday morning. According to Michigan State Police, the driver of a Ford Bronco was attempting to make a left hand turn from County Road 665 onto M-43 in the village of Glendale. As the driver was turning left, the Bronco collided with a motorcycle being driven by 49 year-old Matthew Perry, of Bangor. Perry was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford Bronco, only identified as a 26 year-old man from Grand Junction, sustained minor injuries. Neither drugs or alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash. The roadway was closed for several hours as crews cleared the scene but has since reopened. Charges have not been announced. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
Motorcyclist Hurt in Ottawa Beach Road Crash with Transit Van

PARK TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 16, 2022) – A Tuesday afternoon collision between a motorcycle and a transit van on Holland’s North Side resulted in a 64-year-old Hudsonville man being hospitalized. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Knott, deputies and first responders were dispatched to Ottawa Beach...
HOLLAND, MI
M-37 open after crash near Sparta

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Both lanes of M-37 near North Sparta are reopened following a crash Thursday, authorities say. The crash occurred sometime around 10:21 p.m. The details of the crash are unknown at this time, but there are reported injuries. Debris was seen on the road, and construction...
SPARTA, MI
Sheriff: motorcyclist airlifted after serious crash in Park Township

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A motorcyclist is in the hospital after being airlifted due to serious injuries sustained in a crash on Tuesday afternoon. A 64-year-old man from Hudsonville was hurt, deputies confirm, when he was hit by another vehicle while driving his motorcycle down Ottawa Beach Road. The...
HUDSONVILLE, MI
Elliot Grandia takes portion of school bus driving test

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — The need for more school bus drivers is pushing many districts to raise rages and even pay for training. “I need between five and 10 new drivers just to keep doing what we're doing,” Hudsonville Public Schools Transportation Director Rob Matthews. “That's pretty typical for...
HUDSONVILLE, MI

