Read full article on original website
Related
Teens rescued from burning car in deadly Ottawa Co. crash as bystander holds toddler victim
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — We are learning more about a deadly crash in Ottawa County that left a 14-year-old dead, and four other kids injured including an infant. Sheriff's deputies first on the scene pulled several people from a Jeep that had burst into flames, and nearby neighbors say the intersection has always been very dangerous.
'We need help'; West Michigan family still searching for family member
According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office Erik Johnson was last seen near Ottawa and Pine Streets in Coopersville around 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Fox17
Florida man arrested in Caledonia Township cold case
CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An arrest has been made in a Caledonia Township cold case. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that 64-year-old Florida resident Garry Dean Artman was brought into custody in Mississippi. Artman was arrested in connection to the 1996 death of Sharon Hammack after...
Fox17
City of Grand Rapids asks discrimination charges against GRPD to be dropped
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of Grand Rapids is requesting charges of racial discrimination against the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) to be dismissed. City officials say a judge will determine whether or not to grant that request on Aug. 31. The Michigan Department of Civil Rights filed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox17
Juvenile dies in Ottawa County crash, 4 others hospitalized
JAMESTOWN/GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A juvenile has died after a crash at an Ottawa County intersection Wednesday afternoon. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened at around 12:30 on 22nd Avenue and Jackson Street, located along the border between Jamestown and Georgetown townships. We’re told a...
Fox17
Suspect in Kalamazoo armed robbery and shooting arraigned on 17 charges
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The suspect accused of committing armed robbery and shooting at police over the weekend has been arraigned. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says 42-year-old Juan Antonio Alvarado-Lopez was charged Thursday on 17 counts. Those charges include assault with intent to murder, assault with intent...
Fire that hospitalized 2 in Muskegon started on a mattress, 1 remains in hospital
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A fire over the weekend that hospitalized two people was determined to be started on a mattress, according to the Deputy Director for the Muskegon Fire Department. The fire began around 9:45 a.m. on Saturday in the basement of Muskegon's Open Gates of Grace Church at...
WZZM 13
Toddler amongst 4 hurt in crash that killed 1
A crash that occurred in Ottawa County Thursday afternoon claimed the life of a teenager. The rest of the passengers were all under the age of 17.
RELATED PEOPLE
Woman suffers injuries after her purse was stolen outside Grandville business
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Grandville police are investigating a crime of two teenagers stealing a purse from a woman outside a business in Grandville. Police say the theft happened at 11 a.m. Thursday in the parking lot of a business on the 3400 block of Century Center Street SW. Investigation...
Jeep vs. gravel truck crash ends in teen's death, other injuries
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A Jeep full of teenagers was involved in a crash with a gravel truck Wednesday afternoon, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said. Around 12:30 p.m., law enforcement responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Jackson Street and 22nd Avenue in Georgetown Township. Investigators...
Motorcyclist Killed In West Michigan Crash
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A west Michigan man is dead after being struck while riding his motorcycle in Van Buren County early Wednesday morning. According to Michigan State Police, the driver of a Ford Bronco was attempting to make a left hand turn from County Road 665 onto M-43 in the village of Glendale. As the driver was turning left, the Bronco collided with a motorcycle being driven by 49 year-old Matthew Perry, of Bangor. Perry was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford Bronco, only identified as a 26 year-old man from Grand Junction, sustained minor injuries. Neither drugs or alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash. The roadway was closed for several hours as crews cleared the scene but has since reopened. Charges have not been announced. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
GR abortion clinic named in incident reports, complaints not investigated
The reports list subjects of complaints as "victims to society." Documents show that there were three incident reports in total.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police: 1 shot after likely road rage incident in Wyoming, suspect in custody
The Wyoming Department of Public Safety says a shooting Wednesday likely started as a road rage incident.
Fox17
Grand Rapids woman critically hurt after car hits tree in Constantine Twp.
CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people are hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash in Constantine Township Wednesday afternoon. The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office says the crash took place on North River Road near Winding River Road before 5:15 p.m. We’re told the driver, a 23-year-old California woman, and...
whtc.com
Motorcyclist Hurt in Ottawa Beach Road Crash with Transit Van
PARK TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 16, 2022) – A Tuesday afternoon collision between a motorcycle and a transit van on Holland’s North Side resulted in a 64-year-old Hudsonville man being hospitalized. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Knott, deputies and first responders were dispatched to Ottawa Beach...
WZZM 13
M-37 open after crash near Sparta
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Both lanes of M-37 near North Sparta are reopened following a crash Thursday, authorities say. The crash occurred sometime around 10:21 p.m. The details of the crash are unknown at this time, but there are reported injuries. Debris was seen on the road, and construction...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox17
Sheriff: motorcyclist airlifted after serious crash in Park Township
PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A motorcyclist is in the hospital after being airlifted due to serious injuries sustained in a crash on Tuesday afternoon. A 64-year-old man from Hudsonville was hurt, deputies confirm, when he was hit by another vehicle while driving his motorcycle down Ottawa Beach Road. The...
'The baby is turning blue!': 911 calls reveal bystanders worked to help infant after near-drowning
HOLLAND, Mich. — The audio of two 911 calls shows how quickly bystanders worked to help a baby who nearly drowned at a women's shelter in Holland. The incident happened on August 9 at the Holland Gateway Mission Women and Children's Center when authorities say the 1-year-old baby was taking a bath.
State police report on fatal Allegan County police shooting now in prosecutor’s hands
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI -- State police say they have submitted a report to Allegan County prosecutors, detailing their findings in the police shooting death of a 22-year-old Grand Rapids area man. The report was submitted to prosecutors on Friday, Aug. 12. Allegan County Prosecutor Myrene Koch now will review it...
Fox17
Elliot Grandia takes portion of school bus driving test
HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — The need for more school bus drivers is pushing many districts to raise rages and even pay for training. “I need between five and 10 new drivers just to keep doing what we're doing,” Hudsonville Public Schools Transportation Director Rob Matthews. “That's pretty typical for...
Comments / 0