ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

NY Cannabis Control Board makes strides in legalization, doles out licenses

By Hailie Higgins
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UnMES_0hI1Zr4K00

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — The Cannabis Control Board gave out 15 licenses to New York businesses Monday, bringing the state one step closer to selling recreational marijuana.

The newly-licensed processors are the first able to take marijuana grown by NY farmers and turn it into consumer cannabis products, which will then be sold at soon-to-open retail dispensaries.

These “Adult-Use Conditional Processor licenses” were given out through the first-in-the-nation Seeding Opportunity Initiative. This initiative works to ensure the first adult-use cannabis sellers are 1) Grown in New York and 2) Sold by individuals who either have a prior cannabis-related criminal offense, or have a direct family member convicted of a cannabis-related crime.

Rochester holds cannabis open house support services

“Processors aren’t just an important part of the cannabis supply chain, they are creators, who take a raw plant and transform it into tested, consistent, high-quality products that consumers can trust,” Tremaine Wright, Chair of the Cannabis Control Board, said in a statement. “When we open New York’s first stores, owned and operated by New Yorkers harmed by the misguided criminalization of cannabis, the shelves will be lined with infused edibles, topical creams and concentrated oils. None of those products would be possible without these first processors launching New York’s cannabis industry.”

The board also approved 19 more “Adult-use Cannabis Conditional Cultivator Licenses” Monday, bringing the total number of licensed growers to 242.

To qualify for the processor license, business also needed to have a Cannabinoid Hemp Processor license. Once chosen, the businesses are required to participate in a mentorship program designed to provide entrepreneurship opportunities, instill environmentally-sustainable practices in the budding industry, and ensure those with cannabis-related offenses are able to enter the industry.

“New York is launching our cannabis industry the right way, and our cannabis processors are an integral part of that,” Office of Cannabis Management Executive Director Chris Alexander said in a statement. “These processors aren’t just expanding their own businesses, they are committed to also mentoring the next generation of cannabis processors. They’ll be teaching vital manufacturing skills to those with a passion for cannabis who will take our state’s industry to the next level. New York’s entire cannabis ecosystem will create opportunities for those who have been shut out of jobs and industry, and will bring those skills to communities across the state.”

9 regional cannabis stores identified for illicit sales by NY regulators

In addition to licensing, the board approved interim regulations for NY cannabis labs, which are responsible for ensuring public health and safety in these new products. The labs run quality-control on all products, checking that they aren’t contaminated by dangerous pesticides, heavy metals, or other “adulterations,” according to the Office of Cannabis Management.

“New Yorkers should know that while we’re moving quickly to get this industry off the ground, we’re making sure that it will deliver products they can trust,” Alexander said.

These interim regulations expand NY labs that were already testing medical marijuana, allowing them to legally check adult-use products as well. Laboratories interested in conducting testing on medical or adult-use cannabis are also now able to apply to do so, expanding the number of laboratories to meet the needs of the industry.

The first sales are anticipated to happen before the end of 2022, according to the NY Office of Cannabis Management.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
newyorkupstate.com

America’s largest cannabis edibles brand concerned with NY’s marijuana rules

Kiva, the largest edibles brand in the US, submitted comments on Aug. 15 to the Office of Cannabis Management regarding the agency’s proposed rules governing packaging and labeling, as well as marketing and advertising. A portion of their comments are included below. The entire comment package can be viewed here.
ECONOMY
Power 93.7 WBLK

A Tomato Disaster Headed For New York State?

Putting in a garden is something that most homeowners always say that they want to do. Very few actually can pull off a successful garden each summer. If you have every tried, you know how hard it can be and how much work is involved. The other issue is that when harvest time comes around, everything is ready at once and you have more than you can handle! But this summer, that is very good news.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Hot 99.1

New York State Wants To Ban These 6 Things

New York is no stranger to banning various things that can potentially be harmful, whether to people, the environment or safety. Like it or not, our state legislature is constantly coming up with bills to stop or regulate the use of certain things. If certain legislators have their way, New York will ban the following 6 things:
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannabis Legalization#Medical Marijuana#Cannabis Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Ny Cannabis Control Board#New Yorkers
Power 93.7 WBLK

Additional SNAP Benefits Are Coming to New Yorkers

New Yorkers who are still struggling with the long-term impacts of the COVID-19 Pandemic, plus those who have been hit hard by skyrocketing inflation may have a little boost on the way from state government. New York Governor Hochul and officials from the New York State Office of Temporary and...
BUSINESS
newyorkupstate.com

NY’s medical marijuana patients frustrated as home-grow rules remain elusive

Tickets are going fast for our NYC meetup on Aug. 23! Network, learn and listen to an expert-led panel discussion about CAURD and DASNY from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. Get tickets here. As the gears of the state’s rule-making process grind slowly forward, frustration and impatience best describe the feelings of New Yorkers who rely on cannabis as medicine.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

New York State Has Now Banned Certain Types Of Toy Guns

New York just banned certain imitation guns. Governor Kathy Hochul signed the legislation today, Tuesday, August 16, 2022. The new law requires the guns to be easily identified as toys or imitations to prevent them from being used to commit crimes. It also allows law enforcement to identify them should they be used in a threatening situation. Gov. Hochul said,
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
WETM 18 News

Dogs in New York spoiled more than in any other state, report finds

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Dogs in New York are the most spoiled in the entire United States, according to a report by Forbes Advisor. Forbes Advisor analyzed nine key metrics of over 5,000 dog owners and found that New York bests all other states when it comes to spoiling their fur babies. Findings showed that […]
PETS
spectrumlocalnews.com

What can be done with former prisons in New York?

Over the last 22 years, New York state has shuttered 27 prison facilities amid a decline in its overall population of incarcerated. But left unanswered in many instances is what replaces those prisons once they close. A report released this month by the Sentencing Project seeks to draw together what...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

New York Moving Forward With Banning Gas Appliances

A new law that was passed by the New York State Legislature that prohibits the future use of fossil fuels in homes and buildings is starting to take effect in New York. While the US Supreme Court took steps to reduce the impact the Environmental Protection Agency has on regulating greenhouse gases and carbon emissions, those changes don't impact what's happening in New York with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
Syracuse.com

NY tells Upstate New Yorkers to cut back on lawn watering amid drought watch

Albany, N.Y. — New York is urging much of upstate New York to conserve water as weeks without soaking rains have put many areas into a drought watch. The watch now includes most New York counties except for those in the Adirondacks, those bordering Lake Ontario to the east, and New York City’s five boroughs and Westchester County. The state is encouraging residents in affected counties, particularly those dependent on private wells, to conserve water whenever possible during the coming weeks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TaxBuzz

Thousands of New Yorkers Are Missing Out on an Easy Tax Credit

Thousands of residents across New York City and New York State are missing out on an easy tax credit. The School Tax Relief (STAR) program provides property tax relief to eligible New York State homeowners. The official website for the program notes that there are two ways in which taxpayers can receive their rebate:
One Green Planet

Scrapyard Owned by Famous Gotti Family Sued For Releasing Dangerous Chemicals

Firms owned by the famous Gotti family have been sued for releasing dangerous chemicals and toxic ooze from a scrapyard that they run in Queens. The California state Attorney General Letitia James, along with environmental officials, named LSM Auto Parts & Recycling, Liberty Scrap Metal Inc., BGN Real Estate LLC, and Three Sons Real Estate Group as defendants in the lawsuit.
QUEENS, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy