Kempka
3d ago

This isn't as much about Alex Jones as the communists shutting down political dissent using Lawfare tactics. There's a bigger strategic objective here other than compensating people whose feelings got hurt. Par for the People's Republic of Connecticut.

Register Citizen

Report: CT police used force against Black and Hispanic people at nearly twice the rate of white people

Connecticut police officers used force against Black and Hispanic people nearly twice as many times as they did against white people during a recent two-year period, according to a study released Thursday. The findings from the University of Connecticut’s Institute for Municipal and Regional Policy analyzed police use-of-force incidents reported...
105.5 The Wolf

4 Important Questions For Potential Dog Owners In Connecticut

We’ve all seen the heartbreaking news stories where a home is investigated for having an obscene number of pets kept in squalid conditions where a bevy of pets are rescued and sometimes sadly we hear differently. We all know that one neighbor who has a dog that barks incessantly and we aren’t quite sure whether the pup is generally just yippy or if the dog is really unhappy about something.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Towns facing teacher shortages across Conn. amid pandemic

Conn. (WTNH) — There was a shortage of teachers nationally even before the pandemic, so much so that Governor Ned Lamont signed an executive order designed to allow schools more flexibility to address the deficit. What might be considered would be increasing class sizes and asking teachers to teach extra courses. “Those are not long-term […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Loans to Be Forgiven for Hundreds of Connecticut Students

Hundreds of former students in Connecticut are getting their educational loans forgiven after the U.S. Dept. of Education announced the cancellation of nearly $3.9 billion in debt. Federal officials announced Tuesday that all remaining federal student loans for borrowers that attended the ITT Technical Institute from Jan. 2005 through its...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

Ruling puts Arizona voting access initiative on life support

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona voter initiative that would expand voting access and roll back tightened election laws passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature and signed by GOP Gov. Doug Ducey was teetering on the edge of failure Friday after a judge disqualified tens of thousands of signatures backers turned in to qualify it for the November ballot.
ARIZONA STATE
NewsTimes

Report: Connecticut has best community colleges in the country

Connecticut is the best state in the country to go to community college to get some knowledge, according to a new report. Wallethub released a list on Tuesday that ranked the Nutmeg State as No. 1 for having the best community-college systems in the nation. Maryland, New Mexico, Washington and...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

OP-ED | No Wonder There’s A Teacher Shortage

The calendar says it’s still summer, but educators around Connecticut have long since started preparing their classroom lessons – often with supplies bought with their own money. That rumor about teachers having the entire summer off was started by someone who’s never taught. Teachers have also been trying to make sense of the government’s new pandemic protocols – or the lack thereof. They already know they are walking into what will be another brand-new world.
CONNECTICUT STATE
greenwichfreepress.com

Governor Declares Stage 3 Drought Conditions for Parts of Connecticut

Governor Ned Lamont announced on Thursday that at the recommendation of the Connecticut Interagency Drought Workgroup, he is declaring a Stage 3 drought level for New London and Windham counties due to more serious conditions that are emerging in those areas. All other counties in Connecticut – Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, and Tolland – will remain in Stage 2, as declared on July 14.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

California to Add Diversity Rules to State Film and TV Credit

California is poised to add a diversity requirement to its $330 million tax incentive for film and TV production, as lawmakers seek to use their leverage to make the industry better reflect the state’s demographics. Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to sign a bill, SB 485, that will extend...
CALIFORNIA STATE

