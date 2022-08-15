Read full article on original website
Kempka
3d ago
This isn't as much about Alex Jones as the communists shutting down political dissent using Lawfare tactics. There's a bigger strategic objective here other than compensating people whose feelings got hurt. Par for the People's Republic of Connecticut.
Reply(5)
4
Related
NewsTimes
On Alex Jones, some potential jurors in CT Sandy Hook damages trial say they couldn’t be ‘fair’
WATERBURY — Attorneys questioned prospective jurors on Thursday over whether they could impartially determine how much Alex Jones should pay in damages to eight Sandy Hook families and an FBI agent he defamed. For several, the answer was no. “I know what he's about,” one man said in a...
Norm Pattis, attorney for Alex Jones, faces disciplinary hearing in Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. — A lawyer for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is facing scrutiny from a Connecticut judge, who began hearing testimony Wednesday on whether the lawyer should be disciplined for giving other attorneys for Jones highly sensitive documents, including medical records of relatives of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.
Case against Alex Jones can proceed, Connecticut judge says
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — (AP) — A federal bankruptcy judge on Monday cleared the way for a defamation lawsuit in Connecticut to proceed against Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. The case was filed by relatives of some victims of the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School...
Register Citizen
Report: CT police used force against Black and Hispanic people at nearly twice the rate of white people
Connecticut police officers used force against Black and Hispanic people nearly twice as many times as they did against white people during a recent two-year period, according to a study released Thursday. The findings from the University of Connecticut’s Institute for Municipal and Regional Policy analyzed police use-of-force incidents reported...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
4 Important Questions For Potential Dog Owners In Connecticut
We’ve all seen the heartbreaking news stories where a home is investigated for having an obscene number of pets kept in squalid conditions where a bevy of pets are rescued and sometimes sadly we hear differently. We all know that one neighbor who has a dog that barks incessantly and we aren’t quite sure whether the pup is generally just yippy or if the dog is really unhappy about something.
Rural CT coalition opposes Catholic hospital takeover of Day Kimball
Rural residents want state to reject proposed merger, citing Catholic directives that could limit reproductive, gender-affirming, end-of-life and other services.
milfordmirror.com
Here’s where the wealthiest Connecticut residents moved in the pandemic
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. During COVID's first wave in early 2020, many Connecticut residents packed up and headed down to Florida, according to data from the Internal Revenue Service. IRS tax return data for 2019-2020 shows where people moved to from Connecticut by...
Towns facing teacher shortages across Conn. amid pandemic
Conn. (WTNH) — There was a shortage of teachers nationally even before the pandemic, so much so that Governor Ned Lamont signed an executive order designed to allow schools more flexibility to address the deficit. What might be considered would be increasing class sizes and asking teachers to teach extra courses. “Those are not long-term […]
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Connecticut
Loans to Be Forgiven for Hundreds of Connecticut Students
Hundreds of former students in Connecticut are getting their educational loans forgiven after the U.S. Dept. of Education announced the cancellation of nearly $3.9 billion in debt. Federal officials announced Tuesday that all remaining federal student loans for borrowers that attended the ITT Technical Institute from Jan. 2005 through its...
Reports: Catalytic converter thefts skyrocket in some Connecticut towns
Catalytic converter thefts are skyrocketing in some areas of Connecticut. Data obtained by News 12 from local police departments reveals some of the numbers have already doubled from last year's incidents.
NewsTimes
Ruling puts Arizona voting access initiative on life support
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona voter initiative that would expand voting access and roll back tightened election laws passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature and signed by GOP Gov. Doug Ducey was teetering on the edge of failure Friday after a judge disqualified tens of thousands of signatures backers turned in to qualify it for the November ballot.
NewsTimes
Report: Connecticut has best community colleges in the country
Connecticut is the best state in the country to go to community college to get some knowledge, according to a new report. Wallethub released a list on Tuesday that ranked the Nutmeg State as No. 1 for having the best community-college systems in the nation. Maryland, New Mexico, Washington and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ctnewsjunkie.com
OP-ED | No Wonder There’s A Teacher Shortage
The calendar says it’s still summer, but educators around Connecticut have long since started preparing their classroom lessons – often with supplies bought with their own money. That rumor about teachers having the entire summer off was started by someone who’s never taught. Teachers have also been trying to make sense of the government’s new pandemic protocols – or the lack thereof. They already know they are walking into what will be another brand-new world.
Drought continues to worsen across Connecticut, especially in eastern counties
Connecticut’s drought is getting worse. State officials on Thursday declared a stage 3 drought level — moderate drought — for New London and Windham counties in eastern Connecticut. Gov. Ned Lamont made the stage 3 announcement based on a recommendation from the state’s interagency drought workgroup, which...
greenwichfreepress.com
Governor Declares Stage 3 Drought Conditions for Parts of Connecticut
Governor Ned Lamont announced on Thursday that at the recommendation of the Connecticut Interagency Drought Workgroup, he is declaring a Stage 3 drought level for New London and Windham counties due to more serious conditions that are emerging in those areas. All other counties in Connecticut – Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, and Tolland – will remain in Stage 2, as declared on July 14.
milfordmirror.com
Gen Z young adults in CT are living with their parents longer — here's why.
With soaring rent prices and inflation rates in Connecticut, it does not seem like an ideal time for young adults to buy houses. But the trend isn’t reserved to just young adults in Connecticut, according to a recent study. Nearly a third of Americans between the ages 18 to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stage three drought declared in two Connecticut counties
The designation comes after the state has experienced a lack of rainfall for the last couple of months. The rest of the counties in Connecticut remain under the stage two designation.
NewsTimes
Dan Haar: Some of CT’s richest towns land on cannabis list as ‘disproportionately impacted’
Quick, think of cities and towns in Connecticut with neighborhoods that fit the definition of “disproportionately impacted areas” as the state creates a cannabis industry aimed at racial and economic equity. Bridgeport, Hartford, New Haven? Absolutely. Windham, Norwalk, Ansonia? Yes, they’re on the list. How about New...
Teacher shortage hits hard in Connecticut
The teacher shortage is hitting some of Connecticut’s larger school districts pretty hard. With less than two weeks left before the first day of school, Hartford is still trying to fill about 230 vacancies.
NewsTimes
California to Add Diversity Rules to State Film and TV Credit
California is poised to add a diversity requirement to its $330 million tax incentive for film and TV production, as lawmakers seek to use their leverage to make the industry better reflect the state’s demographics. Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to sign a bill, SB 485, that will extend...
Comments / 7