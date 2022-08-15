ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Rams rookie Bruss out for season; Super Bowl starter waived

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rams rookie offensive lineman Logan Bruss is out for the season after tearing ligaments in his right knee during Los Angeles’ second preseason game. The Rams on Saturday also waived tight end Kendall Blanton, a Super Bowl starter who made several big postseason receptions during their run to a championship. Coach Sean McVay said Bruss tore his ACL and MCL during Los Angeles’ 24-20 loss to Houston on Friday night. “It’s a real shame for a kid that’s worked really hard and puts a lot into this game,” McVay said. “We obviously drafted him with confidence that he could be a guy that could potentially contribute for us this year.”
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LOOK: ‘Salt and pepper’ reunite as NFL players

It’s not the first time they’ve seen each other since making it to the NFL, but it’s a cool postgame moment. The Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts held joint practices this past week before taking place in the second week of preseason play. That meant that former Wolverine edge rushers Aidan Hutchinson and Kwity Paye were able to catch up now that they’re with their new respective teams.
