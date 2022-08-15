Read full article on original website
Bandera Road Corridor draft plan draws attention, raises some concerns from area residents
SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio is hosting a community meeting next week to discuss the proposed Bandera Road Corridor draft plan. Nancy Schwartz lives off of Bandera Road. She said she doesn’t like what she’s seeing on the proposed plan for the Bandera Road Corridor.
KSAT gets firsthand look at new Sotomayor High School on far West Side
SAN ANTONIO – Northside ISD is set to open its 12th high school when classes start next week. KSAT 12 got a firsthand look at the new high school that was built to keep up with the growing population in the far West Side area. Sonia Sotomayor High School...
City struggling to keep homeless outreach team staffed
San Antonio – Charged with helping get the city’s chronically homeless population off of the streets, the city’s homeless street outreach team is having trouble getting, and keeping, outreach workers on the job. Starting in 2021 following some smaller-scale pilot programs, the outreach team has 11 positions...
Traffic shift and permanent ramp closure in McAllen
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Starting tonight, a traffic shift and a permanent ramp closure will take place on eastbound Interstate 2 in McAllen. Eastbound traffic traveling on the outside lanes will transition to the inside lanes between 2nd Street and Jackson Avenue. Ramp closures will also take place between the two designated areas. According to […]
San Antonio proposes increasing starting wages for all civilian employees to $17.50 an hour
SAN ANTONIO — After surveying 5,000 of the city’s civilian employees, city leaders say one of the employees’ top priorities was getting vacancies filled. The City of San Antonio is laying out a plan to accomplish that. In last week’s FY 2023 budget presentation, city manager Erik...
Man standing on tracks hit, killed by train on South Side
SAN ANTONIO – A man was hit and killed by a train while standing on the tracks overnight on the South Side, according to police. Police said the man was on the tracks and waving his arms when he was struck at 2:20 a.m. Friday in the 1500 block of West Hutchins Place.
Pedestrian suffers minor injuries after getting hit by vehicle on Blanco Road
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Thursday night on the North Side. Police said a man in his 30s was walking on Blanco Road near West Avenue when he was hit before 10 p.m. The driver stopped to render...
San Antonio couple killed in suspected drunk driver crash in Corpus Christi
The crash occurred on Mustang Island near Corpus Christi.
San Antonio leaders, advocates work to improve affordable housing availability
SAN ANTONIO – Local leaders and housing advocates are working plans to reduce the affordable housing crisis now and in the long term. Haven for Hope CEO Kim Jeffries said the shelter is at 118 percent capacity. The increase in those seeking shelter can be attributed to several factors, such as the end of the eviction moratorium, rising inflation and the rising cost of housing.
San Antonio city council reaches no final decision on what to do with excess funds from CPS Energy
SAN ANTONO (KTSA News) — Imagine having an extra 75 million dollars show up in your bank account. It’s an issue the city of San Antonio finds itself dealing with. The money comes from an unexpected influx of revenue from CPS Energy. CPS customers are paying outrageous electricity...
Potential rainmakers on the way to San Antonio
The National Weather Service reports a cold front is expected to trigger showers Thursday and Friday as it pushes through the region. Sudden, heavy downpours could not be ruled out. Some spots could receive up to 2 inches of rain. Forecasters said some storm cells could also produce gusty winds. Temperatures will also drop a bit.
Man hit, killed by vehicle while crossing Loop 410 on SW Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after San Antonio police said he was crossing a busy highway when he was struck by a vehicle on the Southwest Side. The crash happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 8600 block of SW Loop 410, near Cento Road. Police said...
Church’s gets praised, meat market blood dumpster leaks into neighborhood
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol is heading to Cameron County’s biggest city with a nasty complaint from neighbors near a meat market. Photos from Carnicerna Del Valle on 1233 E Alton Gloor on June 14, 2022 Health inspection report show bloody meat leaking from a trash bag into a neighborhood street. The report […]
Comal County parents push for trained, armed guardians to protect schools
COMAL COUNTY – The topic of school safety is at the forefront this school year. A New Braunfels parent wants to take matters into his own hands and have an armed guardian in every New Braunfels and Comal ISD school. “When the rubber meets the road, somebody rams their...
Rain and 'cooler' weather returns to San Antonio. Here's what you need to know.
SAN ANTONIO — A weak front pushing through Texas and a disturbance in the Atlantic leaves potential for rain's return to the Alamo City beginning Thursday. Rain chances will bring average and even below-average temperatures for the next 7 days. Here's what San Antonians can expect:. Thursday (High 99...
SAPD to host forfeited-property auction on Wednesday
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is holding a forfeited-property auction this month. The auction is open to the general public and will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars post 9186, located at 650 VFW Blvd. Registration and...
Suspect shot in neck, dies following attempted robbery on West Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A robbery attempt turned deadly on the West Side after the victim shot a suspect in the neck, San Antonio police said. The shooting happened at 3:30 a.m. Friday at a parking lot in the 7700 block of Culebra Road, near Ingram Road. According to police,...
San Antonio mother ‘clinging to life’ due to severe neglect from 3 adult children, sheriff says
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio mother is “clinging to life” at a hospital after her three adult children severely neglected her, leading to her rapidly-declining health, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said. The three suspects are being held in the Bexar County Jail on a charge...
San Antonio couple killed in head-on crash with suspected drunk driver on Mustang Island, police say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – A San Antonio couple was killed in a head-on collision just before midnight Saturday on Mustang Island. Corpus Christi police told KSAT that a 44-year-old male driver and his 42-year-old female passenger were traveling north toward Port Aransas in a Lexus sedan when a Dodge Ram Pickup hit their vehicle.
Man hospitalized, gunman on the run after NW Side shooting, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 30-year-old man is hospitalized after a shooting on the city’s Northwest Side and police say they are looking for the shooter. Officers received multiple calls to the 4100 block of Gardendale around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday for shots fired. When police arrived, they found the...
