KSAT 12

City struggling to keep homeless outreach team staffed

San Antonio – Charged with helping get the city’s chronically homeless population off of the streets, the city’s homeless street outreach team is having trouble getting, and keeping, outreach workers on the job. Starting in 2021 following some smaller-scale pilot programs, the outreach team has 11 positions...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
ValleyCentral

Traffic shift and permanent ramp closure in McAllen

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Starting tonight, a traffic shift and a permanent ramp closure will take place on eastbound Interstate 2 in McAllen. Eastbound traffic traveling on the outside lanes will transition to the inside lanes between 2nd Street and Jackson Avenue. Ramp closures will also take place between the two designated areas. According to […]
MCALLEN, TX
KSAT 12

Man standing on tracks hit, killed by train on South Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hit and killed by a train while standing on the tracks overnight on the South Side, according to police. Police said the man was on the tracks and waving his arms when he was struck at 2:20 a.m. Friday in the 1500 block of West Hutchins Place.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio leaders, advocates work to improve affordable housing availability

SAN ANTONIO – Local leaders and housing advocates are working plans to reduce the affordable housing crisis now and in the long term. Haven for Hope CEO Kim Jeffries said the shelter is at 118 percent capacity. The increase in those seeking shelter can be attributed to several factors, such as the end of the eviction moratorium, rising inflation and the rising cost of housing.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
tpr.org

Potential rainmakers on the way to San Antonio

The National Weather Service reports a cold front is expected to trigger showers Thursday and Friday as it pushes through the region. Sudden, heavy downpours could not be ruled out. Some spots could receive up to 2 inches of rain. Forecasters said some storm cells could also produce gusty winds. Temperatures will also drop a bit.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

SAPD to host forfeited-property auction on Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is holding a forfeited-property auction this month. The auction is open to the general public and will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars post 9186, located at 650 VFW Blvd. Registration and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

