Kylian Mbappe & Neymar feud 'threatening' to divide PSG squad
The ongoing feud between Kylian Mbappe and Neymar is threatening the divide the Paris Saint-Germain squad.
Jurgen Klopp calls out Gabriel Agbonlahor over scathing Man Utd comments
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp stepped in to defend Man Utd after scathing comments made by talkSPORT pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor.
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Celta Vigo - La Liga
Real Madrid's predicted starting XI for their La Liga meeting with Celta Vigo.
Mikel Arteta press conference: Team news for Bournemouth; Gabriel Jesus' form; transfer plans
Mikel Arteta's press conference as Arsenal prepare to face Bournemouth in the Premier League.
Ronaldinho backs Gabriel Jesus to become one of the best in Europe
Gabriel Jesus has the 'love' & support at Arsenal to become one of the best in Europe, claims Ronaldinho.
Timo Werner claims Thomas Tuchel's system did not suit him at Chelsea
Timo Werner claims Thomas Tuchel's tactics did not suit him at Chelsea.
Transfer rumours: Man Utd turn to Casemiro; Ronaldo-Morata swap deal
Transfer rumours - including Man Utd turning to Casemiro, Newcastle interest in four Chelsea players & more.
Manchester United predicted lineup vs Liverpool - Premier League
Manchester United's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Liverpool
Arsenal predicted lineup vs Bournemouth - Premier League
Arsenal's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Bournemouth
Deyna Castellanos reflects on 'special' debut goal for Man City
Deyna Castellanos has reflected on netting a 'special' goal on her Manchester City debut, after getting on the scoresheet during her side's 6-0 Champions League victory over Tomiris-Turan.
Man Utd interested in signing Chelsea's Christian Pulisic on loan
Manchester United amongst clubs who would like to take Christian Pulisic on loan.
Roberto Firmino: Liverpool forward back in training ahead of Man Utd clash
Roberto Firmino has returned to Liverpool training ahead of the Man Utd game.
5 key battles to watch out for in 2022/23 Premier League Gameweek 3
David de Gea, Liverpool, Gabriel Jesus and Erling Haaland feature in 5 key battles to watch out for gameweek 3 of the 2022/23 season.
Chelsea issue strong statement over racist gesture aimed at Son Heung-min
Chelsea have issued a statement in response to the racist gesture aimed at Tottenham forward Son Heung-min by someone in the Stamford Bridge crowd.
Liverpool not looking to sell Naby Keita this month despite player frustration
Liverpool have no plans to allow Naby Keita to leave this summer despite his unhappiness with how his 2022/23 season has started.
Man City maintain Bernardo Silva transfer stance amid Barcelona and PSG links
Manchester City still have no intention of selling Bernardo Silva despite continued links to Barcelona and rumoured interest from PSG, 90min understands.
Wesley Fofana expected to be left out of Leicester squad against Southampton
Wesley Fofana is expected to be left out of Leicester's squad to face Southampton amid interest from Chelsea.
Patrick Bamford: Leeds striker confirms injury ahead of Chelsea clash
Patrick Bamford admits he will likely miss Leeds' clash with Chelsea in the Premier League but is hopeful of overcoming a groin injury soon.
Manchester United vs Liverpool: How to watch on TV, live stream, kick-off time, team news & predictions
Preview of Manchester United's Premier League meeting with Liverpool
Arsenal coach Jack Wilshere taking inspiration from manager Mikel Arteta
Arsenal Under-18 manager Jack Wilshere has hinted at taking coaching pointers from Mikel Arteta in All or Norhing.
