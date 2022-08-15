Lizzo Creates a ‘Truth Hurts’ Sequel With New ‘2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)’ Music Video: Watch

Two times now, we’ve seen things go wrong for Lizzo while she’s wearing a bridal gown, and two times, we’ve also seen Lizzo realize that she’s “100% that b—h” regardless.

In the new music video for her track “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready),” released on Monday (Aug. 15), the 34-year-old hitmaker re-creates the “Truth Hurts” wedding scene from her breakthrough single’s 2017 music video , in which she learned that she definitely doesn’t need a man — but this time, she’s figuring out that opening herself up to love isn’t necessarily a bad thing either.

In the new video, Lizzo is dressed in white and walking down the aisle, but instead of a groom, a clone of herself waits for her ready to exchange vows. From the groomsmen’s suits to the shirtless officiant wearing a jeweled hat, the entire setup is made to look just like the ceremony depicted in “Truth Hurts” — which also included a shot of a smiling Lizzo getting ready to exchange vows with herself instead of someone else after one of her guests stood up and objected to their marriage.

But even marrying yourself can be difficult, especially when you struggle with self love. That’s exactly the premise of “2 Be Loved” and its video, which sees Lizzo leaving herself at the alter, fantasizing about meeting her perfect man and partying with her friends. The whole time, she wonders whether she can love herself enough to let romance into her life.

“I did the work, it didn’t work/ That truth, it hurts, goddamn, it hurts,” she sings, referencing the lyrics of her 2017 No. 1 hit. “How am I supposed to love somebody else/ When I don’t like myself?”

Two years after Lizzo first dropped “Truth Hurts,” she released it again as a single in 2019 and landed her first song atop the Billboard Hot 100 , where it reigned for a full seven weeks. Three years later, the Grammy winner scored her second No. 1 with “About Damn Time,” the lead single off her latest album Special — for which “2 Be Loved” will serve as the second single.

Watch Lizzo’s new music video for “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” below.