ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Lizzo Creates a ‘Truth Hurts’ Sequel With New ‘2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)’ Music Video: Watch

By Hannah Dailey
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago

Two times now, we’ve seen things go wrong for Lizzo while she’s wearing a bridal gown, and two times, we’ve also seen Lizzo realize that she’s “100% that b—h” regardless.

In the new music video for her track “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready),” released on Monday (Aug. 15), the 34-year-old hitmaker re-creates the “Truth Hurts” wedding scene from her breakthrough single’s 2017 music video , in which she learned that she definitely doesn’t need a man — but this time, she’s figuring out that opening herself up to love isn’t necessarily a bad thing either.

In the new video, Lizzo is dressed in white and walking down the aisle, but instead of a groom, a clone of herself waits for her ready to exchange vows. From the groomsmen’s suits to the shirtless officiant wearing a jeweled hat, the entire setup is made to look just like the ceremony depicted in “Truth Hurts” — which also included a shot of a smiling Lizzo getting ready to exchange vows with herself instead of someone else after one of her guests stood up and objected to their marriage.

But even marrying yourself can be difficult, especially when you struggle with self love. That’s exactly the premise of “2 Be Loved” and its video, which sees Lizzo leaving herself at the alter, fantasizing about meeting her perfect man and partying with her friends. The whole time, she wonders whether she can love herself enough to let romance into her life.

“I did the work, it didn’t work/ That truth, it hurts, goddamn, it hurts,” she sings, referencing the lyrics of her 2017 No. 1 hit. “How am I supposed to love somebody else/ When I don’t like myself?”

Two years after Lizzo first dropped “Truth Hurts,” she released it again as a single in 2019 and landed her first song atop the Billboard Hot 100 , where it reigned for a full seven weeks. Three years later, the Grammy winner scored her second No. 1 with “About Damn Time,” the lead single off her latest album Special — for which “2 Be Loved” will serve as the second single.

Watch Lizzo’s new music video for “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” below.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

What’s Your Favorite Taylor Swift Soundtrack Song? Vote!

Taylor Swift has added “Bad Blood (Taylor’s Version)” and “Message in a Bottle (Taylor’s Version)” to her long list of soundtrack contributions by including the tracks in the new animated movie DC League of Super-Pets. The unveiling of the 1989-era single “Bad Blood” was a particular surprise when it was announced by Super-Pets star The Rock on social media, considering Swift has yet to drop her re-recording of the full album yet or let Swifties hear the new version of the smash outside the confines of a movie theater. Back in March, the superstar also surprised fans with the news that she’d...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Jelly Roll Hits No. 1 on Emerging Artists Chart, Thanks to New LP ‘Ballads of the Broken’

Singer and rapper Jelly Roll rises to No. 1 on Billboard‘s Emerging Artists chart (dated Aug. 20), leading as the top emerging act in the U.S. for the first time thanks to his new album, Ballads of the Broken. The LP, released via Bailee & Buddy/Broken Bow/BMG/BBMG, debuts at No. 166 on the Billboard 200 with 8,000 equivalent album units earned in the Aug. 5-11 tracking week, according to Luminate. It’s his third entry on the chart, after A Beautiful Disaster (No. 97 peak) and Self Medicated (No. 110), both in 2020. The Nashville native became a Hot 100 First-Timer in July...
ENTERTAINMENT
Billboard

Demi Lovato Shares How New Song ’29’ Put ‘Everything Into Perspective’

Demi Lovato unveiled their latest Holy Fvck single, “29,” on Wednesday (Aug. 17), and the song is widely believed to be about their former boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama, who was 29 years old when he first began dating then-17-year-old Lovato. “Finally twenty-nine / Funny, just like you were at the time / Thought it was a teenage dream just a fantasy / But was it yours or was it mine? / Seventeen, twenty-nine,” Lovato, who is now 29 years old themselves, sings in the chorus. They also seem to reference 42-year-old Valderrama’s 30-year-old wife, Amanda Pacheco, when they sing, “I see you’re quite...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Harlow
Person
Lizzo
Billboard

Rosalia Is Heartbroken but Living Life in ‘Despecha’: Here Are the Lyrics Translated to English

Last month, Rosalía dropped her first-ever mambo coined “Despechá,” produced by Chris Jedi and Gaby Music. The electro-merengue and mambo fusion, about a girl who’s hitting the club with her friends to get over a heartbreak, was inspired by the music of Dominican artists Juan Luis Guerra, Omega and Fefita La Grande. “There are many ways to be Despechá. In this theme it is from the freeness or the craziness, moving without reservations or regrets,” she expressed in a statement. With this new single, which Rosalía first teased on tour, the Spanish singer earned her second top 10 on Tropical Airplay,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Wedding#Truth Hurts#Sequels
Billboard

Nicki Minaj Defends Britney Spears, Slams ‘Clown’ Kevin Federline: ‘Leave Her the F–k Alone’

Federline recently claimed his and the pop star's two sons refused to attend her wedding to Sam Asghari. Nicki Minaj is not having it with Britney Spears‘ ex-husband Kevin Federline. During the Tuesday (Aug. 16) episode of her live Queen Radio show, the 39-year-old rapper slammed the former backup dancer for his recent claims that the two children he shares with Spears are avoiding their mother in recent months, calling him everything from a “clown” to a coward.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Anitta & Missy Elliott Team Up For Vibrant Funk Track ‘Lobby’: Watch the Video

Anitta and Missy Elliott have brought their highly anticipated collaboration to life, officially releasing the single and music video for “Lobby” via Warner Records Thursday (Aug. 18). The new collaboration, produced by Ryan Tedder, is an English-language funk and disco fusion with the flirtatious chorus “kiss me from the roof to the lobby.” Missy joins the track with her rap verses. “Lobby” comes on the heels of Anitta’s Maluma-assisted “El Que Espera,” both of which form part of Anitta’s Versions of Me Deluxe album set for Aug. 25. “I wanted Missy on a song, but I never thought that would be possible,”...
MUSIC
Billboard

Selena Gomez Teases New Collab With REMA is ‘Coming Soon’

Selena Gomez announced via social media on Wednesday (Aug. 17) that she has a new collaboration on the way with REMA. On her Instagram Story, the Rare Beauty mogul posted a black-and-white snapshot of herself smiling ear to ear as she clasps hands with the rising Nigerian Afrobeats star. While she didn’t offer much context, Gomez did include a colorfully radiating GIF above the photo that reads, “Coming Soon.” Gomez has been dropping clues to her fans about new music for awhile now, hinting about it in interviews and posting cryptic TikTok videos from inside the recording booth. And while she hasn’t...
MUSIC
Billboard

Chris Martin Duets With Pianist With One Hand, Calls Her Original ‘One of the Best Songs Ever Written’

Chris Martin surprised a fellow songwriter Wednesday with a private duet on her original song. “I literally dissolved and went to songwriter heaven when this happened. I love you chris martin,” musician Victoria Canal tweeted, sharing video of the encounter. In the clip, Canal — who happens to have just one hand — performs her original track “Swan Song” on the piano while the Coldplay frontman leans against the back of the instrument and sings along. “Who knows how long we’ve got?/ As long as I am breathing/ I know it’s not too late to love,” he croons with Canal before declaring,...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Billboard

‘Stranger Things’ Is No. 1 on Top TV Songs Chart Again, This Time Thanks to Metallica

Stranger Things leads Billboard’s Top TV Songs chart, powered by Tunefind, for the third month in a row, as Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” shoots to the top of the July 2022 ranking. Rankings for the Top TV Songs chart are based on song and show data provided by Tunefind and ranked using a formula blending that data with sales and streaming information tracked by Luminate during the corresponding period of July 2022. Much like Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” before it, “Master” broke through after a Stranger Things sync, seeing significant streaming and sales gains following its...
MUSIC
Billboard

Kid Cudi Talks Getting Trolled By Kanye West, Cutting Him Off For Good: ‘You F—ing With My Mental Health Now, Bro’

Kid Cudi has been linked to Kanye West for most of his career. The “Day ‘N’ Nite” rapper got an early co-sign from the MC who now goes by Ye, and they’ve appeared on each other’s albums over the years. But their relationship has taken a dark turn lately, and in a new Esquire cover story, Cudi reveals that he has come to peace with cutting ties and moving on from what he describes as a toxic, mostly one-sided relationship. “I’ve been on every one of that man’s albums. He’s only been on two of mine. That should tell you something,”...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Zedd & Maren Morris Return With Bouncy New Collab ‘Make You Say’: Stream It Now

Four years after their debut collab “The Middle” became a massive crossover hit, Zedd and Maren Morris are back with a new track. “Make You Say” is a light dance-pop jam on which Morris delivers singsong lyrics about how much her ex is going to miss her over Zedd’s bouncy, effervescent production. The song is a collaboration with production duo Beauz, who are brothers Bernie and Johan Yang. Hear to the song below. “I started working on this record with Beauz about three or four years ago,” says Zedd. “We went back and forth slowly, refining the production over the years, and...
MUSIC
Billboard

What’s Your Favorite Madonna Hit? Vote!

Happy birthday, Madonna! The pop icon turned 64 on Tuesday (Aug. 16), and is celebrating her big day with friends on an Italian vacation. To celebrate the Queen of Pop and her career, we at Billboard have compiled an exclusive ranking of the diva’s 40 biggest Billboard Hot 100 hit singles, and we want to know which is your favorite. Since arriving on the Hot 100 the week of Oct. 29, 1983, with “Holiday,” Madonna has earned a total of 57 chart hits, including 38 top 10s – the most of any female artist. See our full list of her biggest Billboard hits here, and vote for your top song below. Take Our Poll More from BillboardOlivia Rodrigo Is Back in the Studio With Dan NigroSolange Composed a Score for the NYC BalletDrake Reacts to Passing The Beatles' Hot 100 Record: 'Broke My Records for the Month'
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

BLACKPINK Explain ‘Pink Venom’ Meaning, Tease New Album & Tour: ‘All Our Songs Are Really Good’

BLACKPINK celebrated their long-awaited new single “Pink Venom” by holding a private online press conference in Seoul on Friday (Aug. 19) to share more about the track, their group’s musical identity, and preview their upcoming Born Pink album and tour. Looking sophisticated in black dresses that each member added her own sparkle to (Jennie’s strapless dress incorporated a multicolored-gray pattern while Lisa donned knee-high boots), BLACKPINK spoke excitedly about being back together for new music and how “Venom” represents them as a group. “Since our album’s title is Born Pink, we wanted to relay our identity in the song as much as we could,” Jennie said....
MUSIC
Billboard

Camilo & Grupo Firme Gift Fans New Banda Anthem ‘Alaska’: Watch the Music Video

Camilo and Grupo Firme have gifted fans a new banda anthem that, at its core, is a heartbreak song. Powered by traditional banda instruments such as the tuba and accordion, “Alaska” is the Colombian artist and the Mexican group’s first joint effort. The track — which really thrives on a play on words à la Camilo — arrived alongside a music video directed by singer-songwriter Evaluna (also Camilo’s wife). In it, Evaluna becomes the designated driver to Camilo and the Firme crew as they sing their sorrows away while taking more than a few tequila shots. Ahead of the track’s release Thursday...
MUSIC
Billboard

Kylie Prew Confirms JoJo Siwa Breakup: ‘I Have Been Single for Almost Two Months’

JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew have called it quits once again. During a recent Instagram Live, Siwa’s former girlfriend wanted to clear the air and explained that she and the Dance Moms alum have gone their separate ways, insisting that there’s no drama between them despite the breakup. “I don’t like drama and it makes me really, really anxious so I don’t really wanna talk about it for a while,” Prew explained during the Instagram Live, which has since been re-shared on TikTok. “Someone asked me if I am single. I am. I have been single for almost two months.” She continued, “It’s...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

BLACKPINK Is Teaming Up With YouTube to Launch ‘Pink Venom’ Challenge

BLINKS, get ready to dance. In celebration of their upcoming music video for “Pink Venom,” BLACKPINK is inviting fans to take part in the #PinkVenomChallenge with a special countdown livestream starting Thursday (Aug. 18) at 11 p.m. ET via the girl group’s official YouTube channel. Once BLACKPINK drops the highly anticipated music video on 12 a.m. ET Friday (Aug. 19), BLINKS can head to YouTube Shorts to join the #PinkVenomChallenge. Fans worldwide can participate by creating and sharing their best dance moves from the “Pink Venom” music video on Shorts, and adding the hashtag #PinkVenomChallenge to the caption. The #PinkVenomChallenge will run...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Billboard

Billboard

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy