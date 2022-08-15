Read full article on original website
mendofever.com
Vegetation Fire Ignites Near Healdsburg
A vegetation fire has flared up near Healdsburg this afternoon. The fire is burning on the east side of Highway 101 north of Healdsburg proper. The Incident Commander is reporting the Alexander Fire, as of 2:01 p.m., is 1.5 acres in size and growing at a slow to medium rate of spread. A helicopter and dozer are being requested to assist in extinguishing the flames.
ksro.com
Amy’s Kitchen Facility in Santa Rosa Gets Fined for Violations
Safety issues were found at an Amy’s Kitchen facility. Over 13 health and safety violations were found by Cal/OSHA inspectors at the Amy’s Kitchen Santa Rosa production plant, resulting in $25,000 in fines. Three violations are considered “serious” and include issues such as “unsecured guards in dough-flattening conveyors.” That could harm workers by pulling their hands or clothing into exposed machinery. The company is contesting the fines with Steve Myers, senior manager of risk and safety for Amy’s Kitchen, telling KQED they were “technical violations of the code.” Amy’s Kitchen facilities have accumulated over $120,000 in penalties from Cal/OSHA between 2014 and 2019.
Vallejo mom working 2 jobs to make ends meet after being robbed of rent money
Yolanda was robbed of the $2,400 in rent money she took out at a Vallejo bank. Now, she says she has to clean twice as many houses in a day as she normally does to try to make it back.
Vehicle in flames in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – The Santa Rosa Fire Department responded to reports of a vegetation fire on Hearn avenue near a community park at 2:21 pm Tuesday, they announced in a Tweet on Friday. Officers arrived on scene and found a vehicle on fire. The fire was quickly contained to a fourth of an […]
eastcountytoday.net
Firefighters Battle Fire at Tow Yard in Antioch
At 2:28 pm Wednesday, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District firefighters responded to a report of smoke coming from the area of E 18th Street in the City of Antioch. While responding, crews observed a large column of black smoke. Upon further investigation, they located a 25-ft trailer on fire inside a towing junk yard on Wymore Way near the Antioch Youth Sports Complex.
Officials warning residents about Mountain lion sighting in North Bay
The dispatch center received calls about the mountain lion at approximately 4:30 a.m. near the Copeland Creek Trail between Country Club and Snyder Lane located in the area of Sunrise Park.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Older Man Suffers Serious Injuries in Novato Traffic Crash
Pedestrian Walking on Bolling Drive Struck and Injured by Vehicle. An older pedestrian was hit by a car in Novato on August 13 and suffered major injuries in the traffic crash. The accident happened at about 6:50 p.m. along Bolling Drive close to the Marin Valley Drive intersection. The pedestrian was walking across Bolling Drive when the accident happened. The Novato Police Department reported that the injured pedestrian, age 70, was taken to a hospital for treatment and additional evaluation.
1 dead in 3-car crash during evening commute in Concord
CONCORD – Police in Concord said one person died in a three-car crash Wednesday evening on Monument Boulevard.The wreck was reported about 5:53 p.m. at the intersection of Monument and Lacey Lane, police said in a post on social media.One person was pronounced dead at the scene.Monument Boulevard was closed between Lacey and Reganti Drive for the investigation, but reopened about 10:30 p.m.No other information was released.
SFist
Thursday Morning What's Up: Woman Rescued at Fort Funston After Getting Lost
A 20-year-old woman became lost Wednesday evening while hiking at Fort Funston, called 911, and the SFFD found her by geo-locating her cellphone. How does one get lost at Fort Funston with the ocean on one side and the road on the other? [Chronicle]. An Oakland woman was shot multiple...
L.A. Weekly
Tanju Sonar Balci Killed in Bicycle Crash on Elmira Road [Vacaville, CA]
33-Year-Old Bicyclist Fatally Struck by Car near Leisure Town Road. The incident happened around 8:30 a.m., near Leisure Town Road. Dispatchers responded to the scene shortly after on August 11th. According to Vacaville police, Balci was heading west on Elmira, just before Leisure Town Road when he was rear-ended by...
Caught on video: Coyote walking around downtown SF
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A coyote was caught on video casually strutting around downtown San Francisco, just a few days after one of the animals reportedly attacked a runner near Golden Gate Park. In the video, shot by KRON4 Sports Anchor Jason Dumas, the coyote is seen dodging cars as it walks down Broadway toward […]
Multiple lightning strikes in Santa Cruz Mountains; Cal Fire crews on alert
SAN FRANCISCO -- Cal Fire teams were in the Santa Cruz Mountains late Wednesday morning, checking for possible brush fires after numerous lightning strikes were recorded in the tinder-dry timberland.The agency took to social media to assure local residents that these were merely precautionary visits."With multiple lightning strikes in the area, CAL FIRE CZU has enacted it's Lightning Plan. Though there are NO CONFIRMED FIRES from any lightning strikes at this time, we send an engine to the location of each strike to put eyes on the area and make sure there is no fire."Quick bursts of rain were reported...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Major Accident Reported at Fairfield Highway Intersection
Accident on Highway 12 Requires Extrication by Fairfield Firefighters. A major accident occurred in Fairfield on August 13, requiring that firefighters extricate some of the people from their vehicles. The collision occurred between two vehicles sometime before 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 12 and Pennsylvania Avenue, shutting the roadway down in both directions. Crews with the Fairfield Fire Department arrived at the scene to discover that some people were trapped inside their vehicles, including a blue sedan that had the driver’s side panel crushed in.
L.A. Weekly
Alani Aguilar Killed in Multi-Vehicle Collision on State Route 12 [Sonoma County, CA]
Box-Truck Accident near Dutton Avenue Left One Woman Dead. Officers received reports around 8:00 a.m., on the eastbound lanes of SR-12 near the Dutton Avenue off-ramp. According to initial reports, an eastbound box-truck struck the left rear of a Nissan Versa, pushing the Nissan into the right shoulder. As a result, the Nissan overturned onto a guardrail while the box-truck continued along eastbound SR-12 and hit four additional vehicles.
Solano County grass fire at 23 acres, 30% contained
SOLANO COUNTY (KRON) – A grass fire north of Fairfield and north-west of Cannon is now 23 acres and forward progress has been stopped as of midday Monday, according to a tweet from the Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit. The fire is at 30% containment, according to a subsequent tweet from Cal Fire. People driving in […]
Jackknifed big rig blocks southbound 680 in Bay Area during morning commute
A traffic collision involving a big rig and several cars blocked all lanes of southbound I-680 in Martinez Wednesday morning.
sfstandard.com
Here’s What a $21K San Francisco Trash Can Looks Like After a Month of City Living
An experimental trash can has been spotted in a sorry state as the city’s pilot to select a new kind of street bin comes to the end of its first round. The pilot’s first 30 days ends Thursday and features concept cans and off-the-shelf varieties—costing between $11,000 and $20,900. The next round begins the same day and runs for another month, according to the Department of Public Works.
