Oregon State

Maryland mother arrested, charged in death of 18-year-old daughter

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) — A mother in Maryland has been arrested and charged in the death of her 18-year-old daughter, authorities announced on Friday. The Charles County Sheriff's Office said Virginia Marie Stone, 45, was apprehended in connection to the case. According to the Charles County Sheriff's Office,...
COBB ISLAND, MD
Illinois first lady outbids husband for grand champion steer

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — It was Pritzker against Pritzker once again at the Illinois State Fair's sale of champions Tuesday evening. Gov. JB Pritzker and his wife, MK, competed for the championship steer. MK Pritzker won yet again this year for the second year in a row. The winning...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Child dies of brain-eating amoeba in Nebraska, CDC confirms

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM/AP) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed Friday that a young child, who was suspected to have died from a brain-eating amoeba infection, did die from that particular strain. The Douglas County Health Department officially alerted KPTM that the naegleria fowleri amoeba was found...
OMAHA, NE
Third earthquake in just over one week in North Carolina

TROUTMAN, Iredell County — North Carolina has been the epicenter of the third earthquake in a little over a week. According to the United States Geological Survey, a 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman in Iredell County at about 6 a.m. on Wednesday. On Aug. 8, a magnitude 2 earthquake...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
North Carolina abortion law changes

Greensboro — Abortion Laws in North Carolina are changing, leaving many clinics and women worried about what could potentially happen regarding abortions. A North Carolina Federal Judge has ruled that North Carolina’s general ban on abortions after 20- weeks can now be enforced. Jillian Riley Director of Public Affairs for Planned Parenthood said this is extremely disappointing news.
WOMEN'S HEALTH

