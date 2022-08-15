Before the lights go down in Hollywood’s iconic Pantages theater for Moulin Rouge‘s North American tour, the ensemble cast struts around the extravagant set in a preview of what’s to come. With a windmill on one side of the stage and a massive elephant on the other, the flamboyant spectacle fits right in at the Pantages’ lavish theater. “Some shows come into the Pantages, and they look like the show was designed specifically for the Pantages,” says Hollywood Pantages Theater president Jeff Loeb. “I love watching patrons walk into the lobby who have never been there before, slack jawed at the...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 19 MINUTES AGO