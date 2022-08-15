ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

cnycentral.com

Cortland woman arrested for leaving her child inside car

Cortlandville, NY — A woman is accused of leaving her infant inside an unoccupied car outside the Route 13 Price Chopper in Cortlandville. Cortland County Sheriff's deputies were called to the store for a welfare check at 2:27 PM Sunday when the infant was found alone. Deputies determined that 39-year-old Joelene M. Cooper left her child inside the store for a significantly long time while she was shopping.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
cnycentral.com

Youngkin headed to Michigan to campaign for GOP governor candidate Tudor Dixon

WASHINGTON (WJLA) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is headed to Michigan to campaign for Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon. WJLA learned Tuesday morning that Youngkin will visit Michigan to campaign for Dixon who was recently nominated by the Michigan Republican Party to face off against current Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the November election.
MICHIGAN STATE
cnycentral.com

Here's what to expect one week ahead of The 2022 Great New York State Fair

GEDDES, N.Y. — The Great New York State Fair is just one week away and vendors are getting ready for the 13-day event. Security is top of mind for many. The Interim State Fair Director says there will be enhanced security this year with wands upon entry. Off-duty police officers are allowed to be armed, unlike in previous years.
POLITICS
cnycentral.com

Soares "reviewing" request to investigate Zeldin on accusations of petition fraud

The Albany County District Attorney's Office tells CBS 6 it is currently reviewing a request from a Democratic state senator to investigate the campaign of New York's Republican candidate for Governor Lee Zeldin over accusations of signature fraud. In a statement Wednesday, the Zeldin campaign denies the allegations. We’re also hearing from a legal expert explaining who could potentially face charges, if anyone.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY

