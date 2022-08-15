Read full article on original website
Fairgoers can apply for REAL ID, Enhanced drivers license at NYS Fair in mobile DMV office
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Visitors at the 2022 New York State Fair will be able to apply for a REAL ID or Enhanced Driver License as well as perform a variety of other tasks at a mobile New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) office that will be set up in the Center of Progress Building.
American Irish Punk band The Prodigals bringing Celtic melodies to 2022 NYS Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — American Irish Punk band, The Prodigals will bring Celtic melodies and rock rhythms to the 2022 Great New York State Fair on August 25. The band will take to the Chevy Court Stage on Thursday, August 25 at 1 p.m. The Prodigals released their 10th album...
NYS Police seeking to identify woman caught on surveillance photo cashing fraudulent check
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — New York State Police in North Syracuse are seeking the public’s help to identify a woman who was caught on surveillance photos in connection with a grand larceny investigation. Troopers say the woman was captured on a bank surveillance camera cashing a fraudulent check. If...
Cortland woman arrested for leaving her child inside car
Cortlandville, NY — A woman is accused of leaving her infant inside an unoccupied car outside the Route 13 Price Chopper in Cortlandville. Cortland County Sheriff's deputies were called to the store for a welfare check at 2:27 PM Sunday when the infant was found alone. Deputies determined that 39-year-old Joelene M. Cooper left her child inside the store for a significantly long time while she was shopping.
NYS re-launches #VaxtoSchool campaign to increase COVID vaccination rates among children
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced the re-launch of #VaxtoSchool, a statewide campaign to increase COVID vaccination rates among school-aged New Yorkers. The campaign ensures equitable access to vaccines and makes the health and wellbeing of students, teachers, and families a top priority. “As we...
Youngkin headed to Michigan to campaign for GOP governor candidate Tudor Dixon
WASHINGTON (WJLA) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is headed to Michigan to campaign for Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon. WJLA learned Tuesday morning that Youngkin will visit Michigan to campaign for Dixon who was recently nominated by the Michigan Republican Party to face off against current Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the November election.
Here's what to expect one week ahead of The 2022 Great New York State Fair
GEDDES, N.Y. — The Great New York State Fair is just one week away and vendors are getting ready for the 13-day event. Security is top of mind for many. The Interim State Fair Director says there will be enhanced security this year with wands upon entry. Off-duty police officers are allowed to be armed, unlike in previous years.
IG report shines light on NYSP reaction to Trooper, Cuomo daughter relationship
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A recently released report from the New York State Inspector General details a relationship between former governor Andrew Cuomo’s daughter and a State Trooper, as well as how the State Police handled the situation. In May 2020, trooper Dane Pfeiffer revealed in an interview...
Over 4K former ITT college students in NYS to have $78 million in student loans canceled
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Over 4,400 New Yorkers will have their federal loans cleared as part of the U.S. Department of Education’s group discharge for borrowers who attended for-profit colleges run by ITT Educational Services, Inc. Between 2005 and September 2016, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Tuesday.
NYS launches $150 million expansion of Tuition Assistance Program for part-time students
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — New York State’s popular Tuition Assistance Program (TAP) has launched a historic $150 million expansion, meaning TAP will now be provided to 75,000 additional part-time students who are pursuing degrees. Expanding part-time TAP to fully part-time learners creates pathways to affordable education for individuals of...
Soares "reviewing" request to investigate Zeldin on accusations of petition fraud
The Albany County District Attorney's Office tells CBS 6 it is currently reviewing a request from a Democratic state senator to investigate the campaign of New York's Republican candidate for Governor Lee Zeldin over accusations of signature fraud. In a statement Wednesday, the Zeldin campaign denies the allegations. We’re also hearing from a legal expert explaining who could potentially face charges, if anyone.
Cuomo to keep millions in book deal; judge rules against since disbanded JCOPE
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A judge sided with former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday in his dispute with a now-defunct state ethics commission that ordered him to give up $5 million he was paid to write a book about his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Joint...
