Revive I-5 planned this weekend, a summer full of 'fish and chips' on Washington roads
BELLEVUE, Wash. — A full course of road work could slow down your plans this weekend. The Washington State Department is calling road work this time of year 'fish and chips.' This means if you travel on state highways this summer, there is a good chance you will come across a fish passage barrier removal or chip seal project. The department says like crispy fried fish and chips, both types of projects are better when it's hot.
Heat returns to Oregon, SW Wash. on Wednesday, Thursday
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Hot weather is expected again Wednesday and Thursday in western Oregon and southwest Washington. Cooling centers will open Wednesday as temperatures potentially reach 100 degrees Fahrenheit. "No major relief is expected as overnight lows stay above 70 degrees," said Meteorologist Rhonda Shelby. "This may end...
2 Washington state men arrested, found with fire extinguishers filled with fentanyl pills
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — Two men have been arrested following a traffic stop in which deputies found several fire extinguishers filled with fentanyl pills in Firebaugh. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says Brian Rangel, 21, of Everett, Wash., and Martin Velazquez, 29, of Lynnwood, Wash., were pulled over for a traffic violation on Monday near Interstate 5 and Russell Ave.
589 pounds of meth seized in one of Oklahoma's largest busts ever
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics announced one of the largest methamphetamine seizures in state history on Friday. Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics spokesperson Mark Woodward said an investigation began in July targeting a drug trafficking organization moving large quantities of meth from Mexico into central and southern Oklahoma.
Washington AG launches civil rights lawsuit against Ostrom Mushroom Farms
SEATTLE — Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced a civil rights lawsuit against Ostrom Mushroom Farms in Sunnyside, accused of discrimination and retaliation. The AG was joined by workers, both former and currently employed at the farm. “The company systematically fired almost 80 percent of its U.S. workforce...
Sentencing by King County judges draws scrutiny in case of repeat offender Alexander Jay
SEATTLE — There are growing concerns over what some call over-lenient sentences that could end up enabling criminals in Western Washington to commit violent crimes. This comes after a violent offender with mental illness was out on the streets of Seattle with no supervision just weeks after completing a felony jail sentence.
WA Attorney General files lawsuit against Ostrom Mushroom Farms in Sunnyside
OLYMPIA—Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a civil rights lawsuit against Ostrom Mushroom Farms in Sunnyside for discriminating against U.S. domestic farmworkers and women, and punishing workers who spoke out. Officials say Ostrum fired 79% of it’s majority-female Washington-based mushroom pickers from January 2021 to May 2022. In doing so, he is said to have abused the H-2A system.
Hot, dry weather spurs Red Flag warning as fire danger mounts for Washington counties
SEATTLE — The forecast this week calls for very hot and dry conditions across many areas of the state, prompting the National Weather Service to issue new fire warnings for much of Western Washington. The Red Flag warning starts Wednesday at 11 a.m. and extends through 10 p.m. Thursday.
Amid teacher shortage, a Maryland school district welcomes hundreds of new educators
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJLA) — Students don’t return to Prince George’s County Public Schools (PGCPS) until Aug. 29, but for new teachers, the classwork is underway. PGCPS still faces a teacher shortage which numbers in the hundreds. The stresses of the pandemic have driven educators into retirement or new careers but that isn’t the whole story says the system’s director of professional learning and leadership.
