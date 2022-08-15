ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
KOMO News

Revive I-5 planned this weekend, a summer full of 'fish and chips' on Washington roads

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A full course of road work could slow down your plans this weekend. The Washington State Department is calling road work this time of year 'fish and chips.' This means if you travel on state highways this summer, there is a good chance you will come across a fish passage barrier removal or chip seal project. The department says like crispy fried fish and chips, both types of projects are better when it's hot.
WASHINGTON STATE
KOMO News

Heat returns to Oregon, SW Wash. on Wednesday, Thursday

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Hot weather is expected again Wednesday and Thursday in western Oregon and southwest Washington. Cooling centers will open Wednesday as temperatures potentially reach 100 degrees Fahrenheit. "No major relief is expected as overnight lows stay above 70 degrees," said Meteorologist Rhonda Shelby. "This may end...
OREGON STATE
KOMO News

2 Washington state men arrested, found with fire extinguishers filled with fentanyl pills

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — Two men have been arrested following a traffic stop in which deputies found several fire extinguishers filled with fentanyl pills in Firebaugh. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says Brian Rangel, 21, of Everett, Wash., and Martin Velazquez, 29, of Lynnwood, Wash., were pulled over for a traffic violation on Monday near Interstate 5 and Russell Ave.
FIREBAUGH, CA
KOMO News

589 pounds of meth seized in one of Oklahoma's largest busts ever

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics announced one of the largest methamphetamine seizures in state history on Friday. Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics spokesperson Mark Woodward said an investigation began in July targeting a drug trafficking organization moving large quantities of meth from Mexico into central and southern Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Pets & Animals
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
City
Salem, OR
KOMO News

Washington AG launches civil rights lawsuit against Ostrom Mushroom Farms

SEATTLE — Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced a civil rights lawsuit against Ostrom Mushroom Farms in Sunnyside, accused of discrimination and retaliation. The AG was joined by workers, both former and currently employed at the farm. “The company systematically fired almost 80 percent of its U.S. workforce...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
KOMO News

WA Attorney General files lawsuit against Ostrom Mushroom Farms in Sunnyside

OLYMPIA—Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a civil rights lawsuit against Ostrom Mushroom Farms in Sunnyside for discriminating against U.S. domestic farmworkers and women, and punishing workers who spoke out. Officials say Ostrum fired 79% of it’s majority-female Washington-based mushroom pickers from January 2021 to May 2022. In doing so, he is said to have abused the H-2A system.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Klee
KOMO News

Amid teacher shortage, a Maryland school district welcomes hundreds of new educators

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJLA) — Students don’t return to Prince George’s County Public Schools (PGCPS) until Aug. 29, but for new teachers, the classwork is underway. PGCPS still faces a teacher shortage which numbers in the hundreds. The stresses of the pandemic have driven educators into retirement or new careers but that isn’t the whole story says the system’s director of professional learning and leadership.
UPPER MARLBORO, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy