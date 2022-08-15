Read full article on original website
Soaking rain likely for south Texas Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Isolated PM thunderstorms will be possible in the northeast panhandles Friday evening, but a large soaking rain event this weekend is a bit more appealing to the eye. Latest model guidance has started to trend south with the disturbance this weekend and that in turn will...
Invasive Australian Redclaw Crayfish spotted in Texas pond
BROWNSVILLE – Researchers from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) and the Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife (TPWD) recently came across an invasive Australian Redclaw Crayfish in Brownsville. From January to February, a team of researchers at UTRGV collected three of the crayfish from an apartment...
Child dies of brain-eating amoeba in Nebraska, CDC confirms
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM/AP) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed Friday that a young child, who was suspected to have died from a brain-eating amoeba infection, did die from that particular strain. The Douglas County Health Department officially alerted KPTM that the naegleria fowleri amoeba was found...
Oklahoma lawmaker to consider legislation to support state's ranchers
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - One lawmaker is considering legislation to assist Oklahoma farmers and ranchers in the current drought. "Previously, in times of serious drought, Oklahoma's government has stepped in and assisted ranchers with shipping hay," said Rep. Justin Humphrey. "During Oklahoma's last serious drought, state government utilized the National Guard to assist in shipping hay from other states not affected by drought. Legislators could take advantage of our current special session to support our state's ranchers and vote on a measure to help offset the hay cost. Our legislators might be the difference for many ranchers to remain in the beef industry."
Significant rain event looking likely for High Plains region
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Another round of scattered T-Storms will develop this evening and persist through Thursday morning in Eastern New Mexico and the southwest Texas Panhandle. Storms will pose a wind and flooding risk before a quiet spell of weather Thursday evening through most of Saturday. A small corridor could see 1-2" of rain overnight tonight but current thoughts are that impacts from heavy rain should stay limited for this round of rain.
Soaking rain event possible this weekend for High Plains region
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Scattered T-Storms will develop Tuesday evening in Colorado and New Mexico before drifting through the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandle overnight. A few storms could become marginally severe with gusty winds up to 60 MPH and locally heavy rainfall. Storms could produce rain rates near 2" per hour that could lead to localized flooding.
Texas teachers expected to spend $300 million on school supplies. What help is there?
SAN ANTONIO — A new report shows Texas teachers are paying a pretty penny to do their jobs. It's the start of a new school year. For SAISD teacher Adrian Reyna that means making sure his students have everything they need even if he is paying for it. “Whether...
Youngkin headed to Michigan to campaign for GOP governor candidate Tudor Dixon
WASHINGTON (WJLA) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is headed to Michigan to campaign for Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon. WJLA learned Tuesday morning that Youngkin will visit Michigan to campaign for Dixon who was recently nominated by the Michigan Republican Party to face off against current Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the November election.
Texas set to execute Kosoul Chanthakoummane for the 2006 murder of a real estate agent
Texas plans to execute Kosoul Chanthakoummane on Wednesday for the 2006 murder of a real estate agent in a Collin County model home. It would be the second execution this year in a state that typically puts more people to death than any other. Chanthakoummane, now 41, is set to...
PA governor signs executive order to block funds from being used for 'conversion therapy'
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed an executive order Tuesday to block state funds and resources from being used for so-called "conversion therapy." “We can stand up and tell LGBTQ youth that we hear them, we accept them exactly as they are,” Wolf said.
Pennsylvania man arrested following threats to the FBI on social media, police say
MERCER COUNTY, Penn. (WHP) — A Pennsylvania man was arrested Friday after officials said he made threats to the Federal Bureau of Investigation on social media. On Aug. 10, Adam Bies, 46, of Mercer County wrote “Every single piece of [expletive] who works for the FBI in any capacity, from the director down to the janitor who cleans their [expletive] toilets deserves to die. You’ve declared war on us and now it's open season on YOU,” as well as "Hey FEDS. We the people cannot WAIT to water the trees of liberty with your blood. I'll be waiting for you to kick down my door," along with more threats, according to court documents.
