ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
wgxa.tv

589 pounds of meth seized in one of Oklahoma's largest busts ever

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics announced one of the largest methamphetamine seizures in state history on Friday. Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics spokesperson Mark Woodward said an investigation began in July targeting a drug trafficking organization moving large quantities of meth from Mexico into central and southern Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
wgxa.tv

Man arrested in 3 highway shootings in Alabama, Georgia

LAGRANGE, Ga. (AP) — A man was arrested Wednesday in connection with three separate shootings that took place earlier in the day along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia. One man was seriously wounded. Jerel Raphael Brown of Montgomery, Alabama, was arrested in LaFayette, Alabama, after shootings were reported...
AUBURN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy