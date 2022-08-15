ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodridge, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
International Business Times

13,000 Pounds Of Frozen Pizza Recalled Over Possible Contamination With Metal Pieces

Home Run Inn of Woodbridge, Illinois, is recalling about 13,099 pounds of a certain frozen pizza product because they may be contaminated with "extraneous materials" or, more specifically, pieces of metal. The issue was discovered when the company informed the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service...
NBC News

More than 13,000 pounds of frozen pizza, perhaps tainted with metal, recalled

13,000 pounds of frozen pizza were recalled over fears they might have been contaminated with "extraneous materials, specifically metal," authorities said Sunday. The 33.5-ounce Home Run Inn pizzas — topped with sausage, pepperoni, onions and peppers — would have a "best by" date of Dec. 3, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, or FSIS.
WOODRIDGE, IL
MarketRealist

Some Aldi Stores Are Closing Without Much Warning — Here's Why

If there’s one thing we can all agree on, it's that Aldi makes grocery shopping faster and more affordable. Perhaps this is why the chain was able to expand over the last decade, adding more than 1,000 stores to its portfolio, and why it was named one of the fastest-growing grocery chains in the U.S. in 2021. Despite the success Aldi has had, it hasn’t been able to avoid store closures.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Woodridge, IL
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Washington, IL
State
Washington State
Woodridge, IL
Lifestyle
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Illinois

If you love to eat seafood and are constantly looking for new restaurants to try then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three fantastic seafood restaurants in Illinois that are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. All of them have really good online reviews and are highly praised by both tourists and local people, so make sure to add them to your list and visit them next time you are in the area. And if you have already visited them, tell us about your experience in the comment section.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Costello
97ZOK

Unusual Illinois Hot Dog Dubbed One of Best in US

A survey recently named the 13 Best Hot Dogs in America and a rather unconventional Illinois hot dog made the list. Have you had this dog yet?. You'd have difficulty in most Illinois rooms finding someone who doesn't believe the true Chicago-style hot dog, to be the supreme hot dog in the U.S. Just the fun of making your own authentic Chicago dog is where most of the joy is found.
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Packs of rats: a persistent Oak Park pest

Rats are a reality of urban living, especially in Chicago. Last year, pest control service Orkin dubbed the City of Broad Shoulders the “rattiest city” in the United States, a title Chicago has the misfortune of winning seven years in a row. With Oak Park in such close proximity to Chicago, the rat problem has scurried across the border.
OAK PARK, IL
Lashaunta Moore

10 Food Pantries And Hot Meal Programs For Residents In Need

There are thousands of pantries in Chicago ready to provide a hot meal or groceries to those who need them. Food insecurity in Chicago is rising steadily, preventing many residents from having a daily meal. According to the Greater Chicago Food Depository, based on Feeding America's Map the Meal Gap Study, one in seven people in Cook County will experience food insecurity this year.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frozen Foods#Pizzeria#The Recall#Food Drink#Foodsafety#Food Recall#General Health
starvedrock.media

Two Hundred Skydivers To Go For World Record In Ottawa

A skydiving world record attempt in Ottawa will involve 200 jumpers and 10 aircraft. Skydivers will descend on Skydive Chicago next week to attempt a “200-way Head-Down Vertical World” skydiving record. All jumpers exit their planes and fly together to create one big formation. Flying at 19,000 feet, the skydivers will have 60 seconds of working time to break the world record. They'll be falling at speeds up to 180 miles per hour.
OTTAWA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
wgnradio.com

Could a birthmark be a sign of a rare condition in children?

Dr. Robert Listernick, an academic general pediatrician with Lurie Children’s Hospital, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about how distinctive markings on the skin that may have started in your childhood might be a sign of neurofibromatosis, and how there’s a new way to treat the problem.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy