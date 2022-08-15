Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Families Receiving Monthly Payments For Inflation ReliefCadrene HeslopChicago, IL
Spend a night at the Field Museum at the 'Dozin' with the Dinos' eventJennifer GeerChicago, IL
30 Years Ago, A Man May Have Been Killed Over A Sports TeamJeffery MacSan Jose, CA
New Recurring Stimulus Program Open For Illinois ResidentsCadrene HeslopEvanston, IL
Great outdoor seating at this popular Geneva RestaurantChicago Food KingGeneva, IL
Related
International Business Times
13,000 Pounds Of Frozen Pizza Recalled Over Possible Contamination With Metal Pieces
Home Run Inn of Woodbridge, Illinois, is recalling about 13,099 pounds of a certain frozen pizza product because they may be contaminated with "extraneous materials" or, more specifically, pieces of metal. The issue was discovered when the company informed the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service...
More than 13,000 pounds of frozen pizza, perhaps tainted with metal, recalled
13,000 pounds of frozen pizza were recalled over fears they might have been contaminated with "extraneous materials, specifically metal," authorities said Sunday. The 33.5-ounce Home Run Inn pizzas — topped with sausage, pepperoni, onions and peppers — would have a "best by" date of Dec. 3, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, or FSIS.
Some Aldi Stores Are Closing Without Much Warning — Here's Why
If there’s one thing we can all agree on, it's that Aldi makes grocery shopping faster and more affordable. Perhaps this is why the chain was able to expand over the last decade, adding more than 1,000 stores to its portfolio, and why it was named one of the fastest-growing grocery chains in the U.S. in 2021. Despite the success Aldi has had, it hasn’t been able to avoid store closures.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Tenders In Illinois
Here's where you can find it.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Popular discount grocery store set to host re-grand opening in Illinois next month
A grocery store location that is part of a popular national discount supermarket chain will host its re-grand opening event next month to celebrate its new and improved store. Read on to learn more.
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Illinois
If you love to eat seafood and are constantly looking for new restaurants to try then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three fantastic seafood restaurants in Illinois that are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. All of them have really good online reviews and are highly praised by both tourists and local people, so make sure to add them to your list and visit them next time you are in the area. And if you have already visited them, tell us about your experience in the comment section.
Great outdoor seating at this popular Geneva Restaurant
I recently needed to drive with my wife to the Geneva area. There are so many restaurants there that I have not tried yet. I almost felt overwhelmed about where to start. I had to sort out where I was going to go, according to the time they opened and user ratings on Yelp.
RELATED PEOPLE
One of the World’s Most Super Cool Neighborhoods is in Illinois
For that matter, what makes a neighborhood interesting or unique?. For me, it would be like a place where things are just a bit different from the norm. Don't get me wrong, I love a city or town or in this case, a neighborhood that stands out from the rest. It's got some quality, some charm, that you might not find in other places.
Unusual Illinois Hot Dog Dubbed One of Best in US
A survey recently named the 13 Best Hot Dogs in America and a rather unconventional Illinois hot dog made the list. Have you had this dog yet?. You'd have difficulty in most Illinois rooms finding someone who doesn't believe the true Chicago-style hot dog, to be the supreme hot dog in the U.S. Just the fun of making your own authentic Chicago dog is where most of the joy is found.
oakpark.com
Packs of rats: a persistent Oak Park pest
Rats are a reality of urban living, especially in Chicago. Last year, pest control service Orkin dubbed the City of Broad Shoulders the “rattiest city” in the United States, a title Chicago has the misfortune of winning seven years in a row. With Oak Park in such close proximity to Chicago, the rat problem has scurried across the border.
10 Food Pantries And Hot Meal Programs For Residents In Need
There are thousands of pantries in Chicago ready to provide a hot meal or groceries to those who need them. Food insecurity in Chicago is rising steadily, preventing many residents from having a daily meal. According to the Greater Chicago Food Depository, based on Feeding America's Map the Meal Gap Study, one in seven people in Cook County will experience food insecurity this year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Say What? Illinois City Called One of the Worst to Visit in America
Why is it that one of the world's greatest cities is now being called one of the worst to visit in America?. Opinions, man. That's why. Everyone who can create a website or anyone who can log on to a social media account has an opinion on something, anything. Some...
Six Flags raising prices, CEO says parks have become ‘daycare for teenagers’
ARLINGTON, Texas (WTVO) — Six Flags CEO Selim Bassoul said it would be raising prices after becoming “a cheap daycare center for teenagers during breaks and the summers,” he said. According to the New York Post, the company said it has lost 2 million customers during the past year, with attendance dropping 22% from a […]
fox32chicago.com
American Airlines to buy supersonic jets, would take passengers from Chicago to Orlando in 46 minutes
CHICAGO - Fasten your seat belt for the shortest ride of your life. American Airlines will become the second U.S. carrier to purchase supersonic jets, virtually cutting travel times in half. It means much less time to enjoy your complimentary peanuts. American Airlines announced Tuesday it will buy up to...
starvedrock.media
Two Hundred Skydivers To Go For World Record In Ottawa
A skydiving world record attempt in Ottawa will involve 200 jumpers and 10 aircraft. Skydivers will descend on Skydive Chicago next week to attempt a “200-way Head-Down Vertical World” skydiving record. All jumpers exit their planes and fly together to create one big formation. Flying at 19,000 feet, the skydivers will have 60 seconds of working time to break the world record. They'll be falling at speeds up to 180 miles per hour.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chicago bartender, entrepreneur dies after falling into Lake Michigan near Diversey Harbor
Michael Davila was a long-time bartender and entrepreneur in Chicago.
Puppy mill rescue looking for a forever home
This very shy, but very sweet dog was used for breeding at the puppy mill and didn’t get to enjoy the life of a loved and happy pet. Brownie needs to live with a resident dog who can help her relax in a new environment.
Northern Lights forecast Chicago: Aurora borealis may be visible Thursday due to geostorm
Geomagnetic storms also have the potential to disrupt the electric power grid, GPS and satellite operations.
wgnradio.com
Could a birthmark be a sign of a rare condition in children?
Dr. Robert Listernick, an academic general pediatrician with Lurie Children’s Hospital, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about how distinctive markings on the skin that may have started in your childhood might be a sign of neurofibromatosis, and how there’s a new way to treat the problem.
Comments / 0