Child dies of brain-eating amoeba in Nebraska, CDC confirms
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM/AP) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed Friday that a young child, who was suspected to have died from a brain-eating amoeba infection, did die from that particular strain. The Douglas County Health Department officially alerted KPTM that the naegleria fowleri amoeba was found...
Mobile, Baldwin County HS football referee shortage, AHSAA seeking new recruits
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The Alabama High School Athletics Association is seeking new football officials as a national referee shortage has made its way to the state. The first high school football game of the 2022 season kicked off Thursday night as the St. Michael Cardinals took on the Gulf Shores Dolphins.
These are the days of rain
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Periods of rain carry us into and out of the weekend. The timing and location is extremely difficult to pinpoint because each round of rain reconfigures the atmosphere and computer models have to start over, with new data. Just take it step by step. Tomorrow won't be as wet as today was, but at any point, a third to half the area will be getting rained on with scattered downpours and thunderstorms. That means a wide variety of rain amounts will be seen- from near nothing, to several inches, in isolated areas, creating local flooding issues.
CDC director about COVID 19: "Our performance did not reliably meet expectations"
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The CDC Director admitting today: the organization had multiple failures during the COVID 19 pandemic when it came to communicating with the public. After almost 3 years into the pandemic, Director Rochelle Walensky says: the CDC did not meet expectations. Due to slow reaction times and everchanging guidance-- a lot of folks say the CDC is not credible or reliable and distrust in the CDC has also caused distrust in the healthcare system overall.
