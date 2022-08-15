MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Periods of rain carry us into and out of the weekend. The timing and location is extremely difficult to pinpoint because each round of rain reconfigures the atmosphere and computer models have to start over, with new data. Just take it step by step. Tomorrow won't be as wet as today was, but at any point, a third to half the area will be getting rained on with scattered downpours and thunderstorms. That means a wide variety of rain amounts will be seen- from near nothing, to several inches, in isolated areas, creating local flooding issues.

