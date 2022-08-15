ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

CEOs get 'soaked' for a good cause outside NBC 10 studios

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — NBC 10 hosted -- and soaked -- the top six fundraisers from the ALS CEO Soak outside of our Cranston studios Thursday. The CEO Soak is organized by the Rhode Island Chapter of the ALS Association. Proceeds benefit local patients and families battling ALS, often...
Northern lights potentially visible as far south as Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — People living in the northern tier of the United States may see the aurora borealis Thursday night after a geomagnetic storm launched the northern lights-producing energetic solar plasma toward Earth’s magnetic field. The show could be visible on Thursday from as far South from the...
'Predators welcome': 6 Mormon churches vandalized in Utah

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Police are investigating after multiple Latter-day Saint meetinghouses in Utah were vandalized. Sgt. Greg Moffitt with the Sandy Police Department said they received reports about multiple cases of vandalism on Tuesday morning. He said six different churches were targeted throughout the city. The vandalism, which...
Rhode Island demonstrates new accessible ballot marking machines

(WJAR) — Rhode Island is rolling out a new type of ballot marking machine in time for primary elections next month. Grace Pires demonstrated how she would vote using a new ballot marking machine that will be available at polling places across Rhode Island this election year. She's blind.
