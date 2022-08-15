Read full article on original website
CEOs get 'soaked' for a good cause outside NBC 10 studios
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — NBC 10 hosted -- and soaked -- the top six fundraisers from the ALS CEO Soak outside of our Cranston studios Thursday. The CEO Soak is organized by the Rhode Island Chapter of the ALS Association. Proceeds benefit local patients and families battling ALS, often...
Northern lights potentially visible as far south as Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — People living in the northern tier of the United States may see the aurora borealis Thursday night after a geomagnetic storm launched the northern lights-producing energetic solar plasma toward Earth’s magnetic field. The show could be visible on Thursday from as far South from the...
'Predators welcome': 6 Mormon churches vandalized in Utah
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Police are investigating after multiple Latter-day Saint meetinghouses in Utah were vandalized. Sgt. Greg Moffitt with the Sandy Police Department said they received reports about multiple cases of vandalism on Tuesday morning. He said six different churches were targeted throughout the city. The vandalism, which...
Most of Rhode Island and southeast Massachusetts is in extreme drought
(WJAR) — You might want to think twice about taking long showers as the the south coast of Massachusetts and parts of Rhode Island are now in the driest region east of the Mississippi. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, nearly all of Rhode Island and Bristol County, Massachusetts...
Widespread extreme drought to impact wildlife, crops, water levels in southern New England
A new update on the southeastern New England drought monitor highlights most of Rhode Island in widespread extreme drought. These conditions have worsened since last week's update, expanding the extreme drought conditions to 99 percent of the state. The rest of southern New England, including most of Connecticut, central and...
Rhode Island demonstrates new accessible ballot marking machines
(WJAR) — Rhode Island is rolling out a new type of ballot marking machine in time for primary elections next month. Grace Pires demonstrated how she would vote using a new ballot marking machine that will be available at polling places across Rhode Island this election year. She's blind.
Rhode Island reports first detection of eastern equine, West Nile viruses this year
The Rhode Island Department of Health said Wednesday that two mosquito-borne viruses were found in the state for the first time this year. Eastern equine encephalitis was detected in a mosquito sample in South Kingstown, and West Nile virus was found in a sample in Westerly. The Department of Health said both samples were collected Aug.9.
