LJWORLD
Kansas abortion vote: Why recount with such a large margin?
TOPEKA — Kansas on Tuesday began a partial hand recount of this month’s decisive statewide vote in favor of abortion rights, a move forced by two Republican activists even though the margin was so large that the recount won’t change the outcome. Nine of the state’s 105...
LJWORLD
Kansas expects to kick off sports betting on Sept. 1
Sports fans who want to bet on their favorite teams should be able to make their wagers in Kansas beginning Sept. 1 if some final regulatory details are worked out, state officials announced Thursday. The four state-owned casinos in Kansas will have a tentative “soft launch” of sports betting at...
LJWORLD
Letter to the editor: Amendment would subvert executive power
A constitutional amendment on the November ballot would hand 51% of the state lawmakers sweeping and final control over rules and regulations issued by state administrative agencies, which are part of the executive branch. One stated purpose is to prohibit state executive agencies from adopting rules and regulations “without any...
LJWORLD
Topeka man to serve year in prison for theft and other crimes in Douglas County
A Topeka man was sentenced Thursday in Douglas County District Court to 12 months in prison for theft and other crimes. The man, Joshua Scott Carpenter, 34, pleaded guilty on June 12 to one felony count of burglary of a motor vehicle, one felony count of theft of a motor vehicle and one felony count of fleeing from an officer. Judge Amy Hanley sentenced him to 12 months for the theft charge, six months on the burglary charge and six months on the flee and elude charge, all to run concurrently.
LJWORLD
Governor appoints three to serve on Kansas Board of Regents, including member of KU Endowment board
A University of Kansas alumnus and trustee of the KU Endowment Association is one of three new members appointed to the Kansas Board of Regents by Gov. Laura Kelly on Tuesday. John B. Dicus — chairman, CEO and president of Topeka-based Capitol Federal Savings — is among the appointees, along with Blake Benson, president of the Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce, and Diana Mendoza, an administrator with Dodge City Public Schools.
LJWORLD
With 6 Kansas Supreme Court justices equally divided, reversal of murder conviction in Eudora day care case stands; DA says case will be re-prosecuted
The Kansas Supreme Court has let stand an appellate court ruling reversing the conviction of a woman who was convicted in Douglas County District Court of murdering a baby, but the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office said Friday after the ruling that it would prosecute the case anew. “We...
LJWORLD
Lawrence school board receives 13 applications to fill vacant seat
The Lawrence school board will soon review the applications of 13 people hoping to fill a recently vacated seat on the school district’s governing board. As part of its meeting Monday, the board will receive the applications and vote on four individuals to proceed to an interview process. The interviews will take place during a special board meeting on Aug. 29.
LJWORLD
Safety Marvin Grant Jr.’s physical approach will strengthen Kansas’ defense
As Marvin Grant Jr. began acclimating himself to the specifics and intricacies of Kansas’ defense this summer, he started to recognize parallels between what the Jayhawks run and what he did at Purdue. If Grant can duplicate what he was able to accomplish with the Boilermakers last season, he’ll...
LJWORLD
Missouri woman originally charged with a fentanyl death in Lawrence pleads to lesser crime, gets probation
A Missouri woman who was charged in connection with a fentanyl overdose death in Lawrence was sentenced Friday to probation after entering a plea agreement in Douglas County District Court. Judge Amy Hanley sentenced the woman, Abby Gail Burton, 29, of Norborne, Missouri, to 13 months in prison, then suspended...
LJWORLD
Letter to the editor: Rock chalk clues
The interesting Kansas News Service article in the Journal-World recently, “Unearthing clues from when western Kansas was hell’s aquarium,” left out points that are likely of interest to the KU community. Much of the rock from which the fossils are extracted is chalk in a specific sense: fine-grained limestone composed mostly of fossils of coccolithophores and pelagic foraminifera. Fossils not mentioned in the article include those of birds that were first discovered in the 1870s. From these facts, the steps from Rah Rah Jayhawk to Rock Chalk Jayhawk are few and short. The signature KU cheer celebrates rocks and fossils of the Cretaceous western interior seaway.
LJWORLD
Upgraded roster just one part of the ongoing culture change taking place within the Kansas football program
For the entirety of the 16 months since he took the head coaching job at Kansas, Lance Leipold and many around him have talked about changing the culture of Kansas football. Thanks to a couple of his comments at Wednesday’s annual media day, we now know what at least part of that process looks like.
LJWORLD
Expect traffic congestion near Iowa, other streets near KU, as thousands of students move in Thursday, Friday
Call it a flock, call it a mass, call it a very long line of vehicles. Whatever you call it, Lawrence motorists should know that several thousand Jayhawks will be arriving in town on Thursday and Friday. Motorists should expect significant traffic delays on parts of Iowa Street, 23rd Street,...
LJWORLD
Upcoming events include history talks and tours, opera, beer, music, film and more
Several weekend events are included in this year’s “Civil War on the Border,” now in its 27th year. The 2022 program explores the intersections of natural and cultural history in Lawrence and Douglas County. Several programs are listed below and on the Watkins Museum of History website. Upcoming events also include concerts by the Lawrence Opera Theatre on Thursday through Saturday evenings, plus a Sunday matinee; See theatrelawrence.com for full details and ticket availability.
LJWORLD
KU opens new research and office building in latest effort to attract tech companies to West Campus; leaders tout future phases of KU Innovation Park
A $24 million research and office building will house nearly a dozen tech companies and eventually add about 225 employees to the University of Kansas’ West Campus, a Lawrence crowd was told Wednesday. An opening ceremony for the recently completed building at KU Innovation Park attracted many of the...
LJWORLD
Letter to the editor: Civil voices
The Journal-World is to be commended for including both Robert Reich and George Will columns in the paper. They provide first-class counterpoint on the issues of the day. Both are erudite and civil. So rare!. Bob Campbell,. Lawrence. Welcome to the new LJWorld.com. Our old commenting system has been replaced...
LJWORLD
Douglas County Emergency Management aims for ARPA dollars to boost disaster response and preparedness
Douglas County Emergency Management’s work throughout the COVID-19 pandemic was extensive; the department established the Unified Command team in March 2020 to help with pandemic response and recovery, and it also coordinated the county’s mass testing and vaccination events. It’s no surprise, then, that when Douglas County leaders...
LJWORLD
Stadium survey sent out to Kansas fans on Wednesday an important part of the big picture of where the project might be headed
It wasn’t exactly breaking ground on a new facility, but it might have been an important step all the same. If nothing else, at least it was something. Kansas Athletics Inc. on Wednesday sent out a survey to tens of thousands of fans designed to collect feedback on the fan experience at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.
LJWORLD
Douglas County leaders voice full support for internet provider’s proposal to expand rural broadband access
Douglas County leaders were unanimous Wednesday in supporting a project that would increase the quality of internet access in rural areas of the county. At its meeting Wednesday, the commission approved internet provider Midco’s request for $5,000 to support a grant proposal that Midco plans to submit to a state office. If Midco ultimately is successful in securing the grant, the company’s project would deploy fiber broadband in Kanwaka Township west of Lawrence and Palmyra Township to the south, affecting 176 homes and businesses.
LJWORLD
Lawrence man charged with 2 crimes after allegedly firing gun at residence
A Lawrence man has been charged in Douglas County District Court with aggravated assault and criminal discharge of a weapon after allegedly firing a gun at a residence. The man, Onyema Lawrence Anyanwu, 34, is facing one felony count of discharging a firearm at a dwelling with a person inside and one felony count of aggravated assault with a firearm, according to charging documents.
LJWORLD
David Millstein
A Celebration of Life will be held for David Millstein on Sunday, September 4, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Liberty Hall in downtown Lawrence. Masks are strongly encouraged for those in attendance. Dave died October 26, 2020 from complications from leukemia.
