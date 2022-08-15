ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

LJWORLD

Kansas abortion vote: Why recount with such a large margin?

TOPEKA — Kansas on Tuesday began a partial hand recount of this month’s decisive statewide vote in favor of abortion rights, a move forced by two Republican activists even though the margin was so large that the recount won’t change the outcome. Nine of the state’s 105...
KANSAS STATE
LJWORLD

Kansas expects to kick off sports betting on Sept. 1

Sports fans who want to bet on their favorite teams should be able to make their wagers in Kansas beginning Sept. 1 if some final regulatory details are worked out, state officials announced Thursday. The four state-owned casinos in Kansas will have a tentative “soft launch” of sports betting at...
KANSAS STATE
LJWORLD

Letter to the editor: Amendment would subvert executive power

A constitutional amendment on the November ballot would hand 51% of the state lawmakers sweeping and final control over rules and regulations issued by state administrative agencies, which are part of the executive branch. One stated purpose is to prohibit state executive agencies from adopting rules and regulations “without any...
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Topeka man to serve year in prison for theft and other crimes in Douglas County

A Topeka man was sentenced Thursday in Douglas County District Court to 12 months in prison for theft and other crimes. The man, Joshua Scott Carpenter, 34, pleaded guilty on June 12 to one felony count of burglary of a motor vehicle, one felony count of theft of a motor vehicle and one felony count of fleeing from an officer. Judge Amy Hanley sentenced him to 12 months for the theft charge, six months on the burglary charge and six months on the flee and elude charge, all to run concurrently.
TOPEKA, KS
LJWORLD

Governor appoints three to serve on Kansas Board of Regents, including member of KU Endowment board

A University of Kansas alumnus and trustee of the KU Endowment Association is one of three new members appointed to the Kansas Board of Regents by Gov. Laura Kelly on Tuesday. John B. Dicus — chairman, CEO and president of Topeka-based Capitol Federal Savings — is among the appointees, along with Blake Benson, president of the Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce, and Diana Mendoza, an administrator with Dodge City Public Schools.
KANSAS STATE
LJWORLD

Lawrence school board receives 13 applications to fill vacant seat

The Lawrence school board will soon review the applications of 13 people hoping to fill a recently vacated seat on the school district’s governing board. As part of its meeting Monday, the board will receive the applications and vote on four individuals to proceed to an interview process. The interviews will take place during a special board meeting on Aug. 29.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Letter to the editor: Rock chalk clues

The interesting Kansas News Service article in the Journal-World recently, “Unearthing clues from when western Kansas was hell’s aquarium,” left out points that are likely of interest to the KU community. Much of the rock from which the fossils are extracted is chalk in a specific sense: fine-grained limestone composed mostly of fossils of coccolithophores and pelagic foraminifera. Fossils not mentioned in the article include those of birds that were first discovered in the 1870s. From these facts, the steps from Rah Rah Jayhawk to Rock Chalk Jayhawk are few and short. The signature KU cheer celebrates rocks and fossils of the Cretaceous western interior seaway.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Upcoming events include history talks and tours, opera, beer, music, film and more

Several weekend events are included in this year’s “Civil War on the Border,” now in its 27th year. The 2022 program explores the intersections of natural and cultural history in Lawrence and Douglas County. Several programs are listed below and on the Watkins Museum of History website. Upcoming events also include concerts by the Lawrence Opera Theatre on Thursday through Saturday evenings, plus a Sunday matinee; See theatrelawrence.com for full details and ticket availability.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

KU opens new research and office building in latest effort to attract tech companies to West Campus; leaders tout future phases of KU Innovation Park

A $24 million research and office building will house nearly a dozen tech companies and eventually add about 225 employees to the University of Kansas’ West Campus, a Lawrence crowd was told Wednesday. An opening ceremony for the recently completed building at KU Innovation Park attracted many of the...
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Letter to the editor: Civil voices

The Journal-World is to be commended for including both Robert Reich and George Will columns in the paper. They provide first-class counterpoint on the issues of the day. Both are erudite and civil. So rare!. Bob Campbell,. Lawrence. Welcome to the new LJWorld.com. Our old commenting system has been replaced...
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Douglas County leaders voice full support for internet provider’s proposal to expand rural broadband access

Douglas County leaders were unanimous Wednesday in supporting a project that would increase the quality of internet access in rural areas of the county. At its meeting Wednesday, the commission approved internet provider Midco’s request for $5,000 to support a grant proposal that Midco plans to submit to a state office. If Midco ultimately is successful in securing the grant, the company’s project would deploy fiber broadband in Kanwaka Township west of Lawrence and Palmyra Township to the south, affecting 176 homes and businesses.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
LJWORLD

Lawrence man charged with 2 crimes after allegedly firing gun at residence

A Lawrence man has been charged in Douglas County District Court with aggravated assault and criminal discharge of a weapon after allegedly firing a gun at a residence. The man, Onyema Lawrence Anyanwu, 34, is facing one felony count of discharging a firearm at a dwelling with a person inside and one felony count of aggravated assault with a firearm, according to charging documents.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

David Millstein

A Celebration of Life will be held for David Millstein on Sunday, September 4, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Liberty Hall in downtown Lawrence. Masks are strongly encouraged for those in attendance. Dave died October 26, 2020 from complications from leukemia.
LAWRENCE, KS

