Baton Rouge, LA

92.9 THE LAKE

Tickets To The LSU/Florida State Game in New Orleans Could Really Cost You

Are you planning to go to the LSU football season opener in New Orleans? Do you have your tickets yet? If you don't, you may want to get a loan to purchase some. The 2022 LSU football season will get underway on Sunday, September 4th when they take on the Florida State Seminoles inside the Superdome in New Orleans. The Tigers will take the field that night with a new man at the helm.
College football Week 1 lines 2022: FSU-LSU spread revealed

The LSU Tigers have opened up as a three-point favorite in their Week 1 game against the Florida State Seminoles, according to Ceasar’s Sportsbook. The game takes place on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Ceasar’s Superdome in New Orleans. One of the biggest storylines...
Hottest teachers you had at LSU

Surely there were a few comely lasses in the Communications department. we had a running debate bw the 2 ISDS Jonis back in the day. Wonder how they aged. I had an Asian Econ professor that could get it. Don't remember her name because I could barely understand her. LSU...
Chime In To Chimes Boutique

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - A new women’s clothing boutique is now open on 1230 O’Neal Lane, Suite 2, Baton Rouge. I spoke with the owner, Tanika Morrison about her journey and about owning a business. For more information on Chimes Boutique visit https://chimesboutique.com/
Rocky Daboval to Retire from WBRZ in Baton Rouge. Station Names Successor

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Longtime WBRZ general manager Rocky Daboval (pictured left) has announced his retirement from the Baton Rouge, Louisiana ABC affiliate after nearly fifty years at the station.
Where to find the best french fries in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Waffle fries, curly fries, shoestring fries, Cajun-seasoned fries, there’s no end to the many ways Americans prepare and enjoy one of the nation’s most popular side dishes, the almighty french fry. In fact, one survey estimates that people in the U.S. consume...
Follow the Fabulous Dancing Dolls journey at Capitol Park Museum

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Southern University’s legacy of the Fabulous Dancing Dolls celebrates decades of history and showmanship on Friday, Sept. 9 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Capitol Park Museum. In 1969, eight Southern University students performed at the football game against Texas Southern...
Valuable ring found in Baton Rouge parking lot

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A good Samaritan is trying to find the person who lost a wedding ring at a Baton Rouge shopping center. The woman found the valuable ring in the parking lot of Towne Center on Corporate Boulevard. That’s the same shopping center where Whole Foods is located.
Celebrate National Fajita Day at BR’s top three Tex-Mex restaurants

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As the Monday through Friday grind inches closer to the weekend, a delectable National Holiday gives fans of Tex-Mex flavors a reason to celebrate. Thursday, August 18 marks National Fajita Day. The odd holiday was founded by On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina...
1 hurt in crash with brick sign on O’Neal Lane

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One person is hurt after crashing into a brick sign on O’Neal Lane Tuesday. The St. George Fire Department (SGFD) said the person in the accident was extradited by crews within minutes before being taken to an area hospital. The crash took place...
