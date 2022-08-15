Read full article on original website
Related
theadvocate.com
LSU book excerpt: Matt Mauck went from minor league baseball to a national championship
Editor's note: The Advocate is counting down the days to LSU's Sept. 4 season opener against Florida State with excerpts from the book "LSU By the Numbers." Wednesday marked 18 days until kickoff, so we're looking back at the Tigers' greatest No. 18, Matt Mauck:. 18 Matt Mauck. QB, 2001-03.
saturdaydownsouth.com
The SDS Crystal Ball: Predicting every game for LSU football in 2022
Editor’s note: Saturday Down South’s annual Crystal Ball series continues today with LSU. We’ll stay with the SEC West all week. Next week, we’ll predict every game for every SEC East team. If you called the way LSU’s 2021 season would play out, congrats. Go buy...
One LSU cornerback gained 26 pounds this offseason, and he's standing out
When transfer Colby Richardson showed up in workouts with LSU, a few things were evident for the former McNeese State cornerback. See more on WWL and Audacy.
Tickets To The LSU/Florida State Game in New Orleans Could Really Cost You
Are you planning to go to the LSU football season opener in New Orleans? Do you have your tickets yet? If you don't, you may want to get a loan to purchase some. The 2022 LSU football season will get underway on Sunday, September 4th when they take on the Florida State Seminoles inside the Superdome in New Orleans. The Tigers will take the field that night with a new man at the helm.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FNF: ED White holds their own against Zachary in scrimmage Thursday night
The E.D. White Cardinals welcomed reigning Class 5A state champion, Zachary, to the bayou Thursday night for a scrimmage.
247Sports
College football Week 1 lines 2022: FSU-LSU spread revealed
The LSU Tigers have opened up as a three-point favorite in their Week 1 game against the Florida State Seminoles, according to Ceasar’s Sportsbook. The game takes place on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Ceasar’s Superdome in New Orleans. One of the biggest storylines...
College Hoops: Louisiana’s top-ranked recruit commits to LSU
The top-ranked basketball player in Louisiana for the Class of 2023 has committed to LSU.
theadvocate.com
'LSU Chant Song' on Sean Ardoin's album with Tiger Band tweaked after drawing online criticism
Three-time Grammy-nominated zydeco musician Sean Ardoin calls his new album, "Full Circle," something historic for him and Louisiana. Releasing Friday, the 12-track album not only features Ardoin's band, Kreole Rock and Roll, but also LSU's Golden Band from Tigerland on all songs. "This album is historic because it's the first...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Baton Rouge, August 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Denham Springs High School football team will have a game with Woodlawn High School on August 18, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
tigerdroppings.com
Hottest teachers you had at LSU
Surely there were a few comely lasses in the Communications department. we had a running debate bw the 2 ISDS Jonis back in the day. Wonder how they aged. I had an Asian Econ professor that could get it. Don't remember her name because I could barely understand her. LSU...
thelouisianaweekend.com
Chime In To Chimes Boutique
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - A new women’s clothing boutique is now open on 1230 O’Neal Lane, Suite 2, Baton Rouge. I spoke with the owner, Tanika Morrison about her journey and about owning a business. For more information on Chimes Boutique visit https://chimesboutique.com/
AdWeek
Rocky Daboval to Retire from WBRZ in Baton Rouge. Station Names Successor
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Longtime WBRZ general manager Rocky Daboval (pictured left) has announced his retirement from the Baton Rouge, Louisiana ABC affiliate after nearly fifty years at the station.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theadvocate.com
New supper club to serve up oyster boudin, caramel macchiato cheesecake, storytelling
Acadiana chefs and home cooks have done just about everything imaginable with boudin — stuffing the spicy pork and rice sausage into egg rolls, king cakes and everything in between. Yet Kelsey Leger might be the first one to make oyster boudin. "I don't know what that looks like,...
First Louisiana University to Allow Pets in Dorms Has Dogs, Cats
How different would your college experience have been had you been able to have your pet live with you in the dorm? These students get to find out.
brproud.com
Where to find the best french fries in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Waffle fries, curly fries, shoestring fries, Cajun-seasoned fries, there’s no end to the many ways Americans prepare and enjoy one of the nation’s most popular side dishes, the almighty french fry. In fact, one survey estimates that people in the U.S. consume...
brproud.com
Follow the Fabulous Dancing Dolls journey at Capitol Park Museum
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Southern University’s legacy of the Fabulous Dancing Dolls celebrates decades of history and showmanship on Friday, Sept. 9 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Capitol Park Museum. In 1969, eight Southern University students performed at the football game against Texas Southern...
Valuable ring found in Baton Rouge parking lot
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A good Samaritan is trying to find the person who lost a wedding ring at a Baton Rouge shopping center. The woman found the valuable ring in the parking lot of Towne Center on Corporate Boulevard. That’s the same shopping center where Whole Foods is located.
brproud.com
Celebrate National Fajita Day at BR’s top three Tex-Mex restaurants
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As the Monday through Friday grind inches closer to the weekend, a delectable National Holiday gives fans of Tex-Mex flavors a reason to celebrate. Thursday, August 18 marks National Fajita Day. The odd holiday was founded by On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina...
theadvocate.com
They served in Iraq together and got married. Then they got PhDs from Southern together.
When Jason Matthews saw Shekeitra Lockhart on the first day of classes at Southern University in spring 2000, he recognized her as the "new girl" from his military unit. At that point, he had heard about their scheduled deployment to Iraq the next day. She hadn't. "I stopped and spoke...
brproud.com
1 hurt in crash with brick sign on O’Neal Lane
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One person is hurt after crashing into a brick sign on O’Neal Lane Tuesday. The St. George Fire Department (SGFD) said the person in the accident was extradited by crews within minutes before being taken to an area hospital. The crash took place...
Comments / 0