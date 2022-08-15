Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Former Texas QB named starter at Nebraska, per head coach Scott Frost
Nebraska is turning to former Texas quarterback Casey Thompson as its starter behind center, head coach Scott Frost revealed during a radio interview on Thursday evening. A former 4-star recruit, Thompson spent 4 seasons with the Longhorns program, redshirting in 2018. He played in a total of 7 games in 2019 and 2020 before becoming the starter in 2021. He threw for 2,113 yards and a Big 12-best 24 touchdowns versus just 9 interceptions — with a completion rate of 63.2 percent — while totaling 4 more touchdowns on the ground. Thompson had 3 games with 5 passing touchdowns or more, including 6 against Kansas on Nov. 13.
Nebraska Basketball: Potential impact of landing transfer Keyontae Johnson
The calendar reads the middle of August and football is getting geared up so many put College Basketball on the backburner. Those of us who always keep this sport at the top also realize that this is prime time for breaking news and today Jamie Shaw of On3 dropped a big tidbit that not many are talking about. The 2020 preseason SEC Player of the year Keyontae Johnson, who is in the transfer portal has taken an official visit to Nebraska Basketball.
News Channel Nebraska
Big Red Buzz: 'The mortgage is due for Nebraska'
NEBRASKA CITY – Big Red Buzz returned Thursday to Valentino’s Restaurant in Nebraska City, where college football analyst Damon Benning compared Nebraska’s coaching plotline to a family facing a big mortgage payment. Benning: “It’s like when the mortgage is due, you’re on the clock and you’ve got...
HuskerExtra.com
Nebraska football predictions 2022
Time is of the essence for Nebraska football in 2022. Nebraska stiff-armed the prospect of another program reset — a sixth coach this century — in favor of relative continuity and Scott Frost. Amid skepticism, they showed faith. But time is running out.
College football player Decoldest Crawford commercial goes viral
With a name like Decoldest Crawford, a good NIL opportunity was bound to come available, and now the Nebraska football player has found one. Enter SOS Heating and Cooling, the Lincoln, Nebraska, based company which signed a NIL deal with the Cornhuskers wide receiver. The pairing led to one of this ...
kmaland.com
Defending champ Lewis Central ready to open season
(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central football opens a season as the defending state champion for the first time program history. While the end goal is the same as last year's, and they're proud of their accomplishment, Coach Justin Kammrad's team is ready to attack the 2022 season. "We're excited," Kammrad...
The Nebraska City News Press
Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City
A Nebraska native has returned home to film a Nebraska story, in large part because of a new state grant program for filmmaking. Adam Rehmeier, now a Michigan-based screenwriter and director, has been shooting his coming-ofage comedy, “Snack Shack,” in his hometown of Nebraska City as part of a six-week shooting schedule.
York News-Times
Dukes battle, but come up short in volleyball jamboree
COLUMBUS - Not all jamboree volleyball games produce the kind of excitement and drama the one between the York Dukes and the Columbus Discoverers did Tuesday night in Columbus. After 1 hour and 41 minutes the Dukes and the Discoverers had created a mid-season environment on the court tied at...
Jamey Johnson is a Miserable SOB!
That’s right. I SAID IT. And COMPLETELY DISRESPECTFUL TO HIS AUDIENCE. Last week, in Lincoln, Nebraska, Jamey Johnson was onstage ready to perform. Before he took the stage, the local morning show from Country station KIX 96.9 welcomed the crowd and did the usual announcements a radio show does at these kinds of events.
This Is The Most Beautiful Sunflower Field In Nebraska
Soak them up before they're gone for the season.
York News-Times
Father and son to be recognized for conservation in agriculture
SEWARD COUNTY -- The Daake family has been farming in Nebraska for generations. Today, Dave Daake and his son, Alex, continue that tradition by farming and practicing conservation on the family’s 1,100 acres, which lie between Goehner, Utica and Beaver Crossing. Due to their commitment to smart stewardship of...
Nebraska man breaks world record with fish caught at Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OZARK, Mo. — A Nebraska man is the new state record holder under alternative methods for shortnose gar. Rich Porter of Omaha, Nebraska was bowfishing on May 16 at the Lake of the Ozarks when he shot a 14-pound, 6-ounce fish. “Shortnose gar usually only weigh three-to-four pounds,”...
klin.com
Dr. Rick Thompson Named New President Of Nebraska Heart Hospital
CHI Health has announced that Dr. Rick Thompson is the new president of Nebraska Heart in Lincoln. He will oversee the 23 physicians and many nurses, providers and support staff at the hospital. In addition to his leadership role, Dr. Thompson will also continue caring for patients as a cardiothoracic surgeon.
Winning $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb.-Nebraska has a new millionaire. One lucky player who bought a Mega Millions® ticket for the Tuesday, August 16 drawing is holding a ticket worth $1 million. The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket sold for Tuesday’s $82 million Mega Millions® draw matched the first five numbers, but not the Mega Ball number itself. The ticket was sold at Hy-Vee Food Store #11, 1000 S 178th St., in Omaha. The winning numbers from Tuesday’s Mega Millions® draw were 33, 35, 41, 45, 51, Mega Ball 01, and Megaplier 02. Players are encouraged to check their tickets at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, online at nelottery.com, or by calling the Lottery office at 402-471-6100.
Grand Jury indictments District of Nebraska
Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 14 unsealed Indictments charging 16 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
kbsi23.com
‘It’s a dying art’: Nebraska’s first female shoe cobbler is retiring after 40 years
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLIN) – Holly Herrod has been repairing shoes in Lincoln for over 40 years but is finally deciding to close up shop. Holly ran multiple shops in the Lincoln area for several decades, but with worn-out shoulders and business slowing down, she’s made to decision to retire.
Suspect who barricaded inside Iowa church wanted for Nebraska homicides
suspect who was arrested after barricading himself inside an Iowa church Sunday morning is wanted for his alleged connection to a double homicide in Omaha, Nebraska.
klkntv.com
Amtrak train collides with Holdrege woman’s vehicle in south central Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A woman was sent to the hospital with neck injuries after a train collided with her car near Holdredge on Monday. Around 11:00 a.m., an Amtrak train east of Holdredge struck a vehicle driven by Abigail Woosley, who failed to yield at R Road and Highway 6 intersection.
