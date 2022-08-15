Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Former AEW Star Quietly Returns to the Ring for WWE
Brandi Rhodes, up until this past week, had not wrestled in any capacity since the Jan. 26 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation in Cleveland, Ohio. Both she and her husband, Cody Rhodes, would depart from the promotion the following month. But while Cody returned to action for WWE with plenty of fanfare at WrestleMania 38, there was no word on what Brandi's future in the ring would be. However, PWInsider is now reporting that Rhodes competed at an in-house live event at the WWE Performance Center this past weekend. Cameras weren't rolling so there's no video evidence and she's not listed on NXT's internal roster, so it's unclear what her next step in the company will be. Stay tuned for more updates.
Look: Paige VanZant's Racy Sweatshirt Is Going Viral
Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is one of the most-followed members of the sport - at least on her social media channels. With over three millions followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. It certainly helps that she's not afraid to post a risque series of photos, which she's been doing a lot of recently.
wrestlingrumors.net
It keeps Going: WWE Releases More Wrestlers, Total Now At Twenty Today
They’re not done. There have been a lot of stories taking place in WWE this year and that was the case again this week. The big story this week was the announcement that NXT UK would be replaced with NXT Europe starting next year. As a result, several NXT UK names have been let go from the company. It turns out that there are even more names gone than previously known.
wrestlinginc.com
Bron Breakker Seems To Confirm He Is In Relationship With Top Female WWE NXT Star
Bron Breakker appears to have more invested in "NXT" than just being the brand's champion. Breakker recently shared a photo on Instagram with him and fellow "NXT" star Cora Jade posing closely together side-by-side. The only context that Breakker offered was a "W" in the caption, likely meaning he feels he is winning and is in a relationship with Jade. Jade seemed to confirm the relationship by putting a heart emoji in the comments. Fellow colleagues celebrated the news as AEW's Anna Jay shared a heart emoji and WWE's Otis added "Ohhh YEAAA, drop down, duck the line baby."
wrestlinginc.com
Gunther Wants Match Against One Of WWE's Biggest Stars
Gunther, alongside Ludwig Kaiser, has been on the main WWE roster for just a few months now and he's already found success, defeating Ricochet for the Intercontinental Championship on the June 10 edition of "SmackDown." However, the Ring General may have another target he wants to face in mind moving forward. "I don't have a list for that," Intercontinental Champion Gunther said when asked about his desired opponents during an interview with WittyWhittier. "But, let's say it's Roman Reigns."
Aaron Rodgers Reflects on Relationship With Danica Patrick, Experimenting with Psychedelics: ‘Aubrey Marcus Podcast’ Revelations
Healthy hindsight. Aaron Rodgers is opening up about his relationship with ex Danica Patrick — and he has nothing but appreciation for the time they shared together. "I was dating Danica and that relationship was great for me because she is on her own journey and spirituality is important to her," Rodgers, 38, told host […]
WATCH: Adrian Peterson Delivers Vicious Knockout Punch to Opponent During Training Session
Adrian Peterson used to pack quite a punch out of the backfield when he was a running back in the NFL. Now, he’s quite literally packing a punch when stepping inside the boxing ring. Peterson’s boxing training appears to be going quite well. Recently, a video of the former...
I’m a lottery expert – I won seven times in two years taking home $1m by picking numbers with an easy strategy
A LOTTERY winner who reportedly picked up more than $1million in a whopping seven wins over two years has shared his strategy for success. Richard Lustig, author of Learn How to Increase Your Chances of Winning the Lottery, believes that he has cracked the formula to beating - or at least competing with - the game of chance.
hotnewhiphop.com
The Game's Eminem Diss Track Roasted By Fans On Twitter
The Game is a legendary artist in his own right, although. over the years, he has gotten himself into some trouble with his bars. He is an artist who has no issues with offending people, but sometimes, he goes so far over the top that fans don't really know how to support it. This has led to lots of online criticism over the last few years, and when he announced a 10-minute Eminem diss track, you can be sure that fans were chomping at the bit to let their feelings be heard.
Kate Upton, Justin Verlander and Daughter Genevieve Take On MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander made their appearance at the MLB All-Star red carpet show a family affair. On Tuesday night, prior to the 2022 All-Star Game in the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the couple walked on the red carpet with their three-year-old daughter Genevieve at L.A. Live in downtown.
wrestlinginc.com
Charlotte Flair Has 'Unfinished Business' With WWE Raw Star
The latest installment of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's "The Broken Skull Sessions" will be available to stream on Peacock/WWE Network this Friday. It has been confirmed that Charlotte Flair will be Austin's special guest and right on cue, the official WWE Network Twitter account has shared a teaser that indicates who "The Queen" may be looking to get reacquainted with in the future.
411mania.com
Stephanie McMahon Says She Offered to Take the Role as CEO of WWE, Notes Vince McMahon Still Majority Shareholder
– As previously reported, WWE announced the company’s second quarter earnings earlier today. Also, Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon took part in a financial earnings call today, and she discussed her role as the new CEO of WWE. Below are some highlights from the earnings call (via Fightful):. Stephanie McMahon on...
Look: Paige Spiranac Teases New Merchandise
Popular golf personality Paige Spiranac teased some of her new merchandise with tweet on Tuesday night. She referenced the ongoing drama between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour in her online message. "Don’t let the LIV/PGAT drama distract you from the fact that I’m dropping the greatest golf towel ever...
stillrealtous.com
Former Champion Told Vince McMahon And Triple H To Stop Booking Him In Matches
WWE has been home to some iconic tag teams over the years and in 2014 the New Age Outlaws got back into the title picture when they won the WWE Tag Team Titles. They held the belts for a short run before dropping them to The Usos, and Road Dogg recently revealed on The Wrestling Outlaws that he asked Triple H and Vince McMahon to stop booking him after he and Billy Gunn dropped the belts.
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Burglarized In Oakland, Security Footage Released
Sasha Banks revealed via her Instagram Stories Tuesday night that a burglar broke into her car while she was in Oakland, California. In the first video, an annoyed Banks could be heard yelling "Five minutes in Oakland. Just five minutes!" as she shared a close-up shot of the back of her SUV with a broken window.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Reportedly Interested In Returning Now That Triple H Is In Control
Triple H took over WWE creative following Vince McMahon’s retirement announcement, and it seems that there’s a lot of excitement in the WWE locker room with the new regime in charge. The Game has been bringing former WWE stars back to the company and now Cassidy Haynes of...
wrestlinginc.com
The Rock Recalls Seth Rollins' Profane Reaction After The Shield Hit Him With Their Triple Powerbomb
While fans are desperate to see The Rock and Roman Reigns collide at some point in the future, the two men have physically interacted in the past during the "Tribal Chief's" days in The Shield. The Hounds Of Justice attacked the People's Champion on the January 21 episode of "Raw" back in 2013, and the three rising stars were able to make their mark in a major way.
wrestlinginc.com
Adam Page Names Recently Signed AEW Star As His Dream Opponent
"Hangman" Adam Page has wrestled a lot of top stars during his AEW tenure, including Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, Chris Jericho, and Kenny Omega in AEW World Championship matches. But even with all those opponents on his resume, there's still more top talent Page would like to face in the promotion before all is said and done.
wrestlinginc.com
Renee Paquette Recalls Vince McMahon Screaming At Her On WWE Headsets About Call He Didn't Like
Renee Paquette made history in 2018 by becoming the first woman to call an entire episode of "WWE Raw" as part of the commentary team. The reception was positive enough that about a month later, Paquette etched her name into the history books again by being promoted to the role of WWE's first full-time female commentator, appearing each week beside Corey Graves and Michael Cole on "WWE Raw." Unfortunately, this would only continue for about a year before Paquette shifted her focus to co-hosting "WWE Backstage" on Fox Sports alongside WWE alums like current AEW World Champion CM Punk.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Retiring?
No one can wrestle forever, and former WWE Women’s Champion Mickie James recently got the wrestling world talking when she posted the following tweet saying that she feels she’s done with wrestling:. The tweet got quite the reaction from fans as they made it clear that they don’t...
