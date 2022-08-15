ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympic Valley, CA

Mountain Democrat

Fire in Emerald Bay caused by illegal campfire in state park

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — An illegal campfire in a state park at Lake Tahoe was the cause of a quarter-acre blaze at Emerald Bay, officials said on Monday. Cal Fire spokesperson Diana Swart said the wildfire in Emerald Bay State Park “was a fire pit having been made out of rocks, not within a proper campground.”
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
ABC10

Family rescued after 3 days stranded in Sierra County canyon

SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. — A family of four was rescued after being stranded in western Sierra County for three days. According to the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office, two adults, a child and an infant were found 2,500 feet down a canyon in the remote area of Fiddle Creek near Indian Valley. Authorities were led to the stranded family after the husband hiked up to safety and requested help on the third day.
SIERRA COUNTY, CA
Olympic Valley, CA
California Sports
mynews4.com

Ask Joe: why was large dirt path cut into mountain near Verdi?

Reno, NEV — News 4's Shelby Sheehan noticed there's a large dirt path that has appeared on the mountain outside of Reno. You'll notice it is north of I-80 as you're driving from Reno toward Verdi. NV Energy spokesperson Jennifer Schurict says the dirt path is a 60 foot...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

East Golden Valley Road reopens after head-on collision

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -East Golden Valley Road was closed from Spearhead Way to Opal Station Drive following a head-on collision, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. The crash happened about 3:30 p.m. and the road reopened by 7 p.m. There were no fatalities but three people were taken...
RENO, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Let’s be clear: Danger from wildfire smoke isn’t going away — it’s getting worse

This opinion column was submitted by Brendan Schnieder, an air quality specialist with Washoe County Health District – Air Quality Management Division. During the summer of 2008, long before my time as an air quality specialist at the Washoe County Health District, my job was to place old computers on pallets to send off to the recycler. On this particular day, it was smoky due to dozens of lightning-caused wildfires. After four straight hours of working outside, I...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Car Passenger Dies After Crash on SR 89 Near South Lake Tahoe

A car passenger died after a crash on SR 89 at Rubicon Drive near South Lake Tahoe on August 8th. California Highway Patrol Troopers say a Honda was heading south and while trying to avoid a northbound car, made an unsafe turn to the right and lost control and hit a mile marker and two trees.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
thetahoeweekly.com

Broken, abandoned boats litter Lake Tahoe

During the height of the pandemic, I would take early morning walks along the vast stretch of sandy beach in Kings Beach a few times a month. It’s peaceful in the mornings, with few people on the beach. One morning, I found a sailboat wrecked off shore. I wasn’t alarmed, as Lake Tahoe can be as violent and unpredictable as an ocean and boats can break free of moorings.
KINGS BEACH, CA
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Desolation Hotel Opens as Lake Tahoe's New Eco-Luxury Micro-Resort

Desolation Hotel, named for the Desolation Wilderness near which it resides, is now open in South Lake Tahoe. Immersed in the scenic alpine beauty of the Sierra Nevadas and inspired by preservationist John Muir, the dog-friendly hotel is committed to supporting the local Tahoe community, leading in sustainable hospitality, and helping guests enjoy the abundant natural experiences this spectacular region has to offer.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

What? The removal of a dam during drought conditions?

What? The removal of a dam during drought conditions?. On Thursday morning, July 28, 2022, I went to observe the Hemphill Dam on the Auburn Ravine, just before the construction crews came in to start removing it. What? Remove a dam when we have drought conditions?. Yes, absolutely. This is...
AUBURN, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Tahoe drone show back on after July 4 cancellation

NORTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - North Lake Tahoe will be celebrating the Labor Day weekend with a drone lights show after initially having to cancel it on July 4. One show will take place in Kings Beach on Sept. 2, with the other taking place on Sept. 4 on Tahoe City on Sept. 4. The shows had previously been postponed due to unseasonable weather.
TAHOE CITY, CA
Sierra Sun

Truckee man arrested after fire in Gateway area

TRUCKEE, Calif. — A Truckee man has been arrested for allegedly starting an illegal campfire that is suspected to have caused a brush fire. Frank Battaglia, 43, was arrested Wednesday morning by the Truckee Police Department on felony charges for unlawfully causing a fire of forestland. His bail is set at $10,000, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, and he remains in custody as of Thursday morning.
TRUCKEE, CA
2news.com

Area Red Flag Warning Starts Wednesday Afternoon

The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Red Flag Warning for portions of northeast California and far northwest Nevada. The Red Flag Warning starts at 2 p.m. Wednesday and goes to 8 a.m. on Thursday. Strong thunderstorms are possible Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon. We dry things out...
NEVADA STATE

