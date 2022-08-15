Read full article on original website
Related
Southwest Reno's new Sierra Front Trail connects Thomas Creek and Ballardini Ranch
Grab your mountain bike or hiking boots: a new trail is open in southwest Reno. The new 3.5-mile-long Sierra Front Trail connects the existing Thomas Creek and Ballardini Ranch trails. It is open to bikers, horseback riders and hikers. ...
Mountain Democrat
Fire in Emerald Bay caused by illegal campfire in state park
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — An illegal campfire in a state park at Lake Tahoe was the cause of a quarter-acre blaze at Emerald Bay, officials said on Monday. Cal Fire spokesperson Diana Swart said the wildfire in Emerald Bay State Park “was a fire pit having been made out of rocks, not within a proper campground.”
mynews4.com
Carson City sawmill to offer missing link in forest health and resilience efforts
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — New company, Tahoe Forest Products (TFP), is bringing a new sawmill to Carson City, Nevada. It has been decades since a new mill was built in the area. TFP bought the land from the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and Califonia -- sharing a common goal of maintaining forest health and resilience.
Family rescued after 3 days stranded in Sierra County canyon
SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. — A family of four was rescued after being stranded in western Sierra County for three days. According to the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office, two adults, a child and an infant were found 2,500 feet down a canyon in the remote area of Fiddle Creek near Indian Valley. Authorities were led to the stranded family after the husband hiked up to safety and requested help on the third day.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynews4.com
Ask Joe: why was large dirt path cut into mountain near Verdi?
Reno, NEV — News 4's Shelby Sheehan noticed there's a large dirt path that has appeared on the mountain outside of Reno. You'll notice it is north of I-80 as you're driving from Reno toward Verdi. NV Energy spokesperson Jennifer Schurict says the dirt path is a 60 foot...
KOLO TV Reno
East Golden Valley Road reopens after head-on collision
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -East Golden Valley Road was closed from Spearhead Way to Opal Station Drive following a head-on collision, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. The crash happened about 3:30 p.m. and the road reopened by 7 p.m. There were no fatalities but three people were taken...
Couple Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Nevada County (Nevada County, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a Yuba City couple, Janette Pantoja 29, and Juan Almanza Zavala, 36 were killed in a motor vehicle crash. The officials stated that the couple was reported missing on August 6 after [..]
Reno's August rainfall record washed away by summer monsoons
It’s official: This is the wettest August in Reno’s recorded history. As of 1:30 p.m. Thursday, the city had received 1.71 inches of rain in August at the airport, where the National Weather Service’s monitoring station is located. Most of that rain – 1.22 inches – fell in about 90 minutes on Aug....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Let’s be clear: Danger from wildfire smoke isn’t going away — it’s getting worse
This opinion column was submitted by Brendan Schnieder, an air quality specialist with Washoe County Health District – Air Quality Management Division. During the summer of 2008, long before my time as an air quality specialist at the Washoe County Health District, my job was to place old computers on pallets to send off to the recycler. On this particular day, it was smoky due to dozens of lightning-caused wildfires. After four straight hours of working outside, I...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Public Market taking shape to become a food destination for locals and travelers
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Public Market is on track to open this fall. People associated with the largest property in Midtown recently confirmed the first round of vendors for its food hall, calling it “Food Truck Friday every day.”. The food hall, which is the centerpiece of...
2news.com
Car Passenger Dies After Crash on SR 89 Near South Lake Tahoe
A car passenger died after a crash on SR 89 at Rubicon Drive near South Lake Tahoe on August 8th. California Highway Patrol Troopers say a Honda was heading south and while trying to avoid a northbound car, made an unsafe turn to the right and lost control and hit a mile marker and two trees.
thetahoeweekly.com
Broken, abandoned boats litter Lake Tahoe
During the height of the pandemic, I would take early morning walks along the vast stretch of sandy beach in Kings Beach a few times a month. It’s peaceful in the mornings, with few people on the beach. One morning, I found a sailboat wrecked off shore. I wasn’t alarmed, as Lake Tahoe can be as violent and unpredictable as an ocean and boats can break free of moorings.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
luxurytravelmagazine.com
Desolation Hotel Opens as Lake Tahoe's New Eco-Luxury Micro-Resort
Desolation Hotel, named for the Desolation Wilderness near which it resides, is now open in South Lake Tahoe. Immersed in the scenic alpine beauty of the Sierra Nevadas and inspired by preservationist John Muir, the dog-friendly hotel is committed to supporting the local Tahoe community, leading in sustainable hospitality, and helping guests enjoy the abundant natural experiences this spectacular region has to offer.
goldcountrymedia.com
What? The removal of a dam during drought conditions?
What? The removal of a dam during drought conditions?. On Thursday morning, July 28, 2022, I went to observe the Hemphill Dam on the Auburn Ravine, just before the construction crews came in to start removing it. What? Remove a dam when we have drought conditions?. Yes, absolutely. This is...
KOLO TV Reno
Tahoe drone show back on after July 4 cancellation
NORTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - North Lake Tahoe will be celebrating the Labor Day weekend with a drone lights show after initially having to cancel it on July 4. One show will take place in Kings Beach on Sept. 2, with the other taking place on Sept. 4 on Tahoe City on Sept. 4. The shows had previously been postponed due to unseasonable weather.
Sierra Sun
Truckee man arrested after fire in Gateway area
TRUCKEE, Calif. — A Truckee man has been arrested for allegedly starting an illegal campfire that is suspected to have caused a brush fire. Frank Battaglia, 43, was arrested Wednesday morning by the Truckee Police Department on felony charges for unlawfully causing a fire of forestland. His bail is set at $10,000, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, and he remains in custody as of Thursday morning.
Oak Fire in Weimar, California forces evacuations with structures threatened and big smoke plume seen in Placer County
A MASSIVE vegetation fire has broken out in California, threatening multiple structures. Cal Fire crews are working to put out the blaze that's tearing through five to seven acres of land in Weimar. Officials issued an evacuation order for the 1300-block of Live Oak Road. The Placer County Sheriff's Office...
2news.com
Area Red Flag Warning Starts Wednesday Afternoon
The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Red Flag Warning for portions of northeast California and far northwest Nevada. The Red Flag Warning starts at 2 p.m. Wednesday and goes to 8 a.m. on Thursday. Strong thunderstorms are possible Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon. We dry things out...
KOLO TV Reno
Donation-funded search and discovery dive team to join search for Kiely Rodni
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As authorities race to find 16-year-old Kiely Rodni and her car, a volunteer search and discovery dive team is making its way to Truckee to assist. Adventures With Purpose (AWP) is dedicated to helping families of missing loved ones. Founder and diver Jared Leisek started it...
Comments / 0