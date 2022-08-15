Read full article on original website
PWMania
Sasha Banks’ Car Broken Into and Robbed (Photos and Video)
Sasha Banks’ car was broken into earlier this week in Oakland, California, the on-hiatus WWE star revealed on social media. Banks and fellow former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Naomi were in Los Angeles for the premiere of She-Hulk, Attorney At Law on Monday. The next day, Sasha posted a video of the back of her car with the glass broken. “Five minutes in Oakland,” she said. “Just five minutes!”
PWMania
WWE Star Leaves NXT and is Expected to Join the Main Roster
A WWE NXT superstar is leaving the brand and appears to be on his way to the main roster. Santos Escobar faced Tony D’Angelo on Tuesday night’s NXT Heatwave episode. There was a lot of interference from both men’s camps around the ring. D’Angelo accidentally knocked out Elektra Lopez as she was preparing to deliver Escobar a steel pipe near the finish of the match.
PWMania
Kevin Nash Blasts Vince McMahon’s Regime for “Dismantling” What Triple H Built in NXT
During his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash discussed Triple H and the changes made to WWE NXT by the Vince McMahon regime when Triple H was ill. “You have to meet his mother and father. His mother and father are like salt of the earth. Two of the nicest human beings on the planet. His socialization process is as close to Leave It to Beaver as probably you could have. I guess when you don’t go through life with a f**king backpack full of f**king baggage. I think that maybe life’s a little bit — He just didn’t have [baggage]. It was strange because I’ve just never been around anybody with no vices. Like wow, like you’re really f**king talented, you cut a good promo, you’re vegan, you’re funny as f**k, you don’t miss a workout, and you don’t have any vices.”
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (8/19/22)
Tonight, SmackDown on FOX will broadcast live from Montreal, Quebec, Canada’s Bell Centre, continuing the Road to WWE Clash at The Castle. As a build-up to their Clash at The Castle main event, Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns will face off in the main event of tonight’s SmackDown.
PWMania
Former WWE & WCW Referee Nick Patrick To Ref One Final Match
Former WWE & WCW referee Nick Patrick (aka Joe Hamilton Jr) has announced that he will be reffing his final match. In a post on his Facebook page, he said “This is the last I quit match I officiated. The next one will be with my own promotion, and will be my last match as a ref.”
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Mike Tyson in wheelchair weeks after claiming his death is ‘coming close’
Mike Tyson was seen being wheeled through Miami International Airport on Tuesday after recently saying his “expiration date is coming close.”. The former heavyweight champion has dealt with back problems recently and was spotted in July walking with a cane in New York City. "He's dealing with a sciatica...
PWMania
Former WWE Star Teases Retirement Announcement
Mickie James has been hinting at retirement in recent weeks, and it appears that an announcement will be made at the Impact Wrestling event, Lone Star Stampede. The promotion announced today that James will make a special announcement on Friday, August 26 during the television tapings from Dallas. James last...
PWMania
Shawn Michaels Promoted to WWE Vice President of Talent Development Creative
Shawn Michaels has been promoted in WWE. Following his retirement in 2010 after losing to The Undertaker at WrestleMania 26, “HBK” spent time away from wrestling to spend time with his family and do other things, while making appearances on WWE television on occasion. Michaels began assisting at...
PWMania
A WWE Representative Allegedly Reached Out to a Wrestler Under Contract to AEW
A wrestler signed to AEW reportedly told the company that a representative from WWE contacted them regarding a potential comeback, according to Fightful Select. The AEW wrestler was allegedly contacted by a representative of WWE’s talent relations division, but the wrestler is content with AEW and doesn’t want to leave.
PWMania
WWE Hall of Famer Asked About Having One Last Match
Ric Flair’s Last Match was a financial success for the key players involved, and Conrad Thompson appears to be planning similar shows with other legends. The ‘Last Match’ event in Nashville will go down as one of the most successful independent shows in many years, with slightly over 6,000 fans in attendance. Thompson said on Jeff Jarrett’s show recently that the “Last Match” event is part of a “Master Plan.”
PWMania
Updated NXT:UK Releases – 14 Names & More
As reported earlier today by Matt Boone, NXT:UK have been releasing talent as the day progressed. We’ve been told the calls have been coming individually to the talent. The full list of wrestlers who have confirmed their release now stands as:. * Amale. * Mark Andrews. * Dave Mastiff.
PWMania
Two AEW Stars Express Frustration Following This Week’s Dynamite
Following this week’s AEW Dynamite, two AEW athletes are upset with their current position in the company. The Varsity Blondes were quickly defeated this week by The Gunn Club. Brian Pillman, Jr. was never given a chance to tag in because the match was over so quickly. Pillman and Griff Garrison expressed their frustration in a few tweets.
PWMania
NJPW Announces Wrestle Kingdom 17, New Year Dash Confirmed
Wrestle Kingdom 17, NJPW’s signature event, has been officially announced as a one-night event, returning to its previous format. NJPW announced Wrestle Kingdom will take place on Wednesday, January 4 from the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan, for the first time in four years. NJPW also announced the New...
PWMania
Kevin Nash and X-Pac Give Their Thoughts on This Week’s of WWE RAW
The August 15th 2022 edition of WWE RAW featured matches such as Drew McIntyre vs. Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley vs. AJ Styles, and Theory vs. Dolph Ziggler. WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash praised the show:. “RAW produces again. Drew/KO. Lashley/A.J and Theory/Ziggler P.P.V worthy matches. Little things where guys...
PWMania
Huge Amount Backstage Drama Among Top Stars in AEW, Colt Cabana a Big Reason
As was already mentioned, AEW is experiencing a lot of backstage drama, and Dave Meltzer wrote in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that things appear to be getting worse. On his podcast, Tony Schiavone mentioned that he and other people recently received promotions so they could assist with various tasks backstage. So maybe things will start to calm down, but this week with Punk and Hangman Page, things seemed to get really bad.
PWMania
Backstage News on Impact Champions Contracts, Top Star’s Unusual Situation
According to Fightful Select, Impact Wrestling has multiple current champions who are not under contract or whose contracts are about to expire. Another current champion is in an unusual contractual situation. This is not the first time Impact has had several champions working without a contract. According to reports, the...
PWMania
Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results 8/19/22
After this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went off the air, the August 19 edition of AEW “Rampage” was taped Wednesday night from the Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, WV. Full spoilers are listed below, courtesy of PWInsider.com’s Billy Krotchsen:. – ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli came out...
PWMania
Latest on Kenny Omega’s Health and Future Direction Following His AEW Return
Kenny Omega made his comeback to ring action on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, after an absence of nine months. Even though Omega was sporting a compression shirt and shoulder brace during the match, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports, “what appeared to be every injury giving him pain and him coming back way too soon was actually almost all selling and storytelling for a long-term story.” According to Meltzer, the story is that Omega appears to be “rusty” but will eventually transform into the Omega that fans were expecting.
PWMania
Karrion Kross and Scarlett Open Up About Their WWE Return
WWE stars Karrion Kross and Scarlett recently appeared on WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Kross and Scarlett commented about returning to WWE:. Karrion Kross: “It’s really hard to find the words. To want something so bad and then...
PWMania
Confirmed Matches for Tonight’s GCW Sanctified
Tonight in Concord, North Carolina, GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their Sanctified event. The event is scheduled to air on FITE at 7:30 PM EST. Additionally, there are tickets on Eventbrite. The card is as follows:. – Andrew Everett vs. Kevin Blackwood. – Cole Radrick vs. Colby Corino. – Blake...
