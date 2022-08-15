Read full article on original website
Southwest Reno's new Sierra Front Trail connects Thomas Creek and Ballardini Ranch
Grab your mountain bike or hiking boots: a new trail is open in southwest Reno. The new 3.5-mile-long Sierra Front Trail connects the existing Thomas Creek and Ballardini Ranch trails. It is open to bikers, horseback riders and hikers. ...
marinmagazine.com
Escape the Heat This Summer: 4 Northern California Swimming Holes Within an Easy Drive
A good swimming hole can make you feel like Mother Nature’s favorite child. Framed by boulders or sometimes a sandy beach, otherwise raging rivers slow down, take a breather, and invite you to do the same. Splash off a hot rock and feel icy water buzz your skin like electricity, the current massaging your muscles like a whirlpool. Here are some of our favorite cool pools, all driving distance from the Bay Area, with parking and facilities nearby, too. Jump in!
KOLO TV Reno
Traffic collision near Lake Tahoe kills 1
LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - California Highway Patrol are investigating a single vehicle traffic collision that left one man dead. On Aug. 8, CHP says they received a call about a traffic collision on Rubicon Drive. CHP says the driver of a Honda made an unsafe turn to the right on the curved portion of the roadway and lost control of the vehicle.
Family rescued after 3 days stranded in Sierra County canyon
SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. — A family of four was rescued after being stranded in western Sierra County for three days. According to the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office, two adults, a child and an infant were found 2,500 feet down a canyon in the remote area of Fiddle Creek near Indian Valley. Authorities were led to the stranded family after the husband hiked up to safety and requested help on the third day.
thetahoeweekly.com
Broken, abandoned boats litter Lake Tahoe
During the height of the pandemic, I would take early morning walks along the vast stretch of sandy beach in Kings Beach a few times a month. It’s peaceful in the mornings, with few people on the beach. One morning, I found a sailboat wrecked off shore. I wasn’t alarmed, as Lake Tahoe can be as violent and unpredictable as an ocean and boats can break free of moorings.
2news.com
Car Passenger Dies After Crash on SR 89 Near South Lake Tahoe
A car passenger died after a crash on SR 89 at Rubicon Drive near South Lake Tahoe on August 8th. California Highway Patrol Troopers say a Honda was heading south and while trying to avoid a northbound car, made an unsafe turn to the right and lost control and hit a mile marker and two trees.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
New manager hired for South Lake Tahoe airport
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The city of South Lake Tahoe has hired a new airport manager who started on Aug. 1, officials announced on Thursday. John Dickinson has more than 14 years of experience with airport operations and planning. Dickinson served 10 years in the US Navy as an Air Traffic Controller where he earned the Navy and Marine Corp Acheivement Medal for zero mishaps for 60,000 flight operations. As a civilian Dickinson transitioned to the role as airport operations/rescue and firefighting specialist for Bellingham International Airport.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Emerald Fire caused by illegal campfire in state park
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — An illegal campfire in a state park at Lake Tahoe was the cause of the Emerald Fire, officials said on Monday. Cal Fire Spokesperson Diana Swart said the wildfire in Emerald Bay State Park, “was a fire pit having been made out of rocks, not within a proper campground.”
Reno's August rainfall record washed away by summer monsoons
It’s official: This is the wettest August in Reno’s recorded history. As of 1:30 p.m. Thursday, the city had received 1.71 inches of rain in August at the airport, where the National Weather Service’s monitoring station is located. Most of that rain – 1.22 inches – fell in about 90 minutes on Aug....
L.A. Weekly
Donald Buckley and Son Injured in Dirt Bike Crash on Wolf Drive [Nevada County, CA]
7-Year-Old Boy and 38-Year-Old Man Injured in Dirt Bike Crash South of Retrac Way. The incident happened on August 14th at around 6:40 p.m. in the area of Wolf Drive, south of Retrac Way. According to police, the boy was in front of the dirt bike holding the handle bar....
Couple Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Nevada County (Nevada County, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a Yuba City couple, Janette Pantoja 29, and Juan Almanza Zavala, 36 were killed in a motor vehicle crash. The officials stated that the couple was reported missing on August 6 after [..]
KOLO TV Reno
East Golden Valley Road reopens after head-on collision
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -East Golden Valley Road was closed from Spearhead Way to Opal Station Drive following a head-on collision, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. The crash happened about 3:30 p.m. and the road reopened by 7 p.m. There were no fatalities but three people were taken...
mynews4.com
Carson City sawmill to offer missing link in forest health and resilience efforts
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — New company, Tahoe Forest Products (TFP), is bringing a new sawmill to Carson City, Nevada. It has been decades since a new mill was built in the area. TFP bought the land from the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and Califonia -- sharing a common goal of maintaining forest health and resilience.
luxurytravelmagazine.com
Desolation Hotel Opens as Lake Tahoe's New Eco-Luxury Micro-Resort
Desolation Hotel, named for the Desolation Wilderness near which it resides, is now open in South Lake Tahoe. Immersed in the scenic alpine beauty of the Sierra Nevadas and inspired by preservationist John Muir, the dog-friendly hotel is committed to supporting the local Tahoe community, leading in sustainable hospitality, and helping guests enjoy the abundant natural experiences this spectacular region has to offer.
KOLO TV Reno
Tahoe drone show back on after July 4 cancellation
NORTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - North Lake Tahoe will be celebrating the Labor Day weekend with a drone lights show after initially having to cancel it on July 4. One show will take place in Kings Beach on Sept. 2, with the other taking place on Sept. 4 on Tahoe City on Sept. 4. The shows had previously been postponed due to unseasonable weather.
mynews4.com
Exploring Our Backyard: Checking out the Sierra's most famous hut, the Peter Grubb Hut
As part of Nevada Sports Net’s “Exploring Our Backyard” series, KRNV and NSN personalities with share their excursions in Northern Nevada this spring, summer and fall. Today, we take a look at Shannon Kelly's trip to the Peter Grubb Hut near Castle Peak. This series is presented in sponsorship with Christensen Automotive.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Public Market taking shape to become a food destination for locals and travelers
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Public Market is on track to open this fall. People associated with the largest property in Midtown recently confirmed the first round of vendors for its food hall, calling it “Food Truck Friday every day.”. The food hall, which is the centerpiece of...
mynews4.com
Ask Joe: why was large dirt path cut into mountain near Verdi?
Reno, NEV — News 4's Shelby Sheehan noticed there's a large dirt path that has appeared on the mountain outside of Reno. You'll notice it is north of I-80 as you're driving from Reno toward Verdi. NV Energy spokesperson Jennifer Schurict says the dirt path is a 60 foot...
KOLO TV Reno
Two missing boaters found at Pyramid Lake
SUTCLIFFE, Nev. (KOLO) -9:58 P.M. UPDATE: The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office RAVEN helicopter found the women, who are safe but have to walk about a mile before they can be picked up. ORIGINAL STORY: The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday night it is helping look for two rafters...
goldcountrymedia.com
What? The removal of a dam during drought conditions?
What? The removal of a dam during drought conditions?. On Thursday morning, July 28, 2022, I went to observe the Hemphill Dam on the Auburn Ravine, just before the construction crews came in to start removing it. What? Remove a dam when we have drought conditions?. Yes, absolutely. This is...
