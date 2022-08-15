ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

ESPN Lafayette

Here’s Why Drake’s Latest Instagram Post Could Mean Bad News for Alabama Football This Season

The Alabama Crimson Tide are favorites to win it all this season according to the NCAA preseason rankings. More specifically, The Alabama Crimson Tide are the favorites to win it all this season *on paper, but we all know that several other factors play into the outcome of any team's season; ultimately the one school that ends up hoisting that NCAA National Championship trophy at the end of the season can credit a combination of talent, coaching, preparation, and, often times, a little bit of luck.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Nick Saban Revealed Significant Alabama Injury On Wednesday

Alabama is dealing with an injury on defense heading into the season. Eli Ricks, who transferred to Alabama from LSU during the offseason, has a back injury according to head coach Nick Saban. Saban told reporters that Ricks hasn't been on the field since Saturday but doesn't expect him to be out long-term.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Cornerback Out of Practice with Injury

Alabama cornerback Eli Ricks is currently out of practice with a back injury, according to head coach Nick Saban. "He hasn’t been able to practice since the scrimmage," said Saban. He’s got a little back problem." Ricks transferred from LSU to Alabama this off-season, one of five total...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Longtime Alabama softball assistant leaves for head coaching job

Alabama softball is in the market for a new pitching coach after a longtime member of the program took a new job. Former Crimson Tide star player and 12-year assistant Stephanie VanBrakle Prothro was named the head coach at Memphis on Thursday. It ends a run of continuity within the Alabama coaching staff with Patrick Murphy leading for 24 years. Associate head coach Alyson Habetz has been with the program since 1998, the same year Murphy was named head coach.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wgxa.tv

Trans student rejected from every sorority at University of Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (TND) — A transgender woman with a large social media following has revealed she was rejected by every University of Alabama sorority during recruitment season. Grant Sikes, who has hundreds of thousands of TikTok followers and millions of views on her videos, has been documenting her efforts...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WKRG News 5

Inmate found dead in open dormitory at Alabama Correctional Facility

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate serving a life sentence in prison was found dead at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer Tuesday morning. Anthony J. Gay, 42, was found unresponsive in an open dormitory by other inmates at approximately 5:50 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. By 6:09 a.m., he was […]
BESSEMER, AL
CBS 42

Alabama company charged with violations in worker’s death

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say an Alabama company is charged with willfully violating federal safety rules in the death of a worker who was pulled into a machine and killed. Court records show ABC Polymer Industries of Helena was accused of two misdemeanor counts in the 2017 death of Catalina Estillado. Authorities allege the […]
HELENA, AL
AL.com

Birmingham World Games 2022 debt: Who’s owed what

The World Games has outstanding invoices totaling $15,656,173 owed to more than 100 companies or individuals, according to a list obtained by AL.com. Fifty-seven of the companies are identified on the list as either local to the Birmingham area or diverse (minority- or women-owned). World Games CEO Nick Sellers would...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbhm.org

Secretary of State investigating Bessemer for potential voter fraud

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill confirmed to WBHM he and Attorney General Steve Marshall are looking into allegations of voter fraud in Bessemer this election cycle. Merrill wouldn’t discuss specific allegations saying he didn’t want to jeopardize the investigation. Bessemer holds city elections on Tuesday, August 23.

