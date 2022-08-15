Read full article on original website
Here’s Why Drake’s Latest Instagram Post Could Mean Bad News for Alabama Football This Season
The Alabama Crimson Tide are favorites to win it all this season according to the NCAA preseason rankings. More specifically, The Alabama Crimson Tide are the favorites to win it all this season *on paper, but we all know that several other factors play into the outcome of any team's season; ultimately the one school that ends up hoisting that NCAA National Championship trophy at the end of the season can credit a combination of talent, coaching, preparation, and, often times, a little bit of luck.
Nick Saban Revealed Significant Alabama Injury On Wednesday
Alabama is dealing with an injury on defense heading into the season. Eli Ricks, who transferred to Alabama from LSU during the offseason, has a back injury according to head coach Nick Saban. Saban told reporters that Ricks hasn't been on the field since Saturday but doesn't expect him to be out long-term.
Everything Nick Saban Said Ahead of Alabama's Second Scrimmage
Saban met with the media following the Crimson Tide's 12th practice of fall camp.
Alabama Cornerback Out of Practice with Injury
Alabama cornerback Eli Ricks is currently out of practice with a back injury, according to head coach Nick Saban. "He hasn’t been able to practice since the scrimmage," said Saban. He’s got a little back problem." Ricks transferred from LSU to Alabama this off-season, one of five total...
Alabama Football: Three reasons Bryce Young won’t win the Heisman
Alabama football quarterback Bryce Young exceeded lofty expectations to keep the Heisman Trophy in Tuscaloosa in 2021, his first year as a starter. I think it’s unlikely that Bryce repeats as the Heisman winner, but it’s not because I’m not confident in the signal caller. I agree...
What’s the difference between Alabama and Auburn fans? Income, education and more
The rabid fanbases for the state of Alabama’s two largest universities - the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Auburn Tigers - sometimes seem like they have nothing in common. That’s not entirely true - they both root for football teams in the Yellowhammer State, and neither one misses playing the Iron Bowl at Legion Field.
Lane Kiffin Is Looking Forward To 1 College Football Game This Season
We're just a few weeks away from the start of the 2022 college football season and this year's SEC West is primed to be as competitive as ever. For Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, there's one game he's looking forward over all the others. As you might have guessed, it's the November 12 home game against Alabama.
Longtime Alabama softball assistant leaves for head coaching job
Alabama softball is in the market for a new pitching coach after a longtime member of the program took a new job. Former Crimson Tide star player and 12-year assistant Stephanie VanBrakle Prothro was named the head coach at Memphis on Thursday. It ends a run of continuity within the Alabama coaching staff with Patrick Murphy leading for 24 years. Associate head coach Alyson Habetz has been with the program since 1998, the same year Murphy was named head coach.
MaxPreps
MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: No. 11 Buford vs. No. 14 Thompson headlines this week's games
The 2022 high school football season is kicking off in more states each week and for the first time teams in the MaxPreps Top 25 get underway. Eight nationally ranked teams play this week, including the first Top 25 matchup of the year pitting No. 11 Buford (Ga.) vs. No. 14 Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.) in the Freedom Bowl at Milton High School (Ga.).
‘I don’t think we’ll be scared of anybody’: Spain Park football coach Tim Vakakes looks to put the Jaguars back in contention within 7A
HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The past four years have been rough for the Spain Park football team. The Jaguars haven’t had a winning season since the 2017-18 year. But with a new face at head coach, the Jags look to change their fortunes. Tim Vakakes, spent his first nine years as a head football coach […]
Alabama man dies from construction site accident; brother speaks out
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Omar Prado, was heading to UAB hospital in Birmingham Tuesday evening for the aid of his brother Jose, who was injured severely in a lineman accident in Montgomery. While en route, he got a call from a doctor that made his heart drop into his stomach. “He passed away and I […]
altoday.com
Paul DeMarco: Birmingham crime rate poor reflection on entire Alabama criminal justice system
If you asked most Alabama residents, they favor less government at all levels, from the White House down to City Hall. The one role they ask of their civic leadership is the most important priority, and that is public safety. Unfortunately, with all of the blessings Alabama has, its government...
wgxa.tv
Trans student rejected from every sorority at University of Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (TND) — A transgender woman with a large social media following has revealed she was rejected by every University of Alabama sorority during recruitment season. Grant Sikes, who has hundreds of thousands of TikTok followers and millions of views on her videos, has been documenting her efforts...
wbrc.com
Highway 82 construction enters its second full football season; drivers beware!
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - With the start of another football season just days away for high school and weeks away for college, the ongoing construction on Highway 82 connecting Tuscaloosa and Northport is something to consider. ALDOT is adding a turn lane in some parts while widening a lane in other areas.
Inmate found dead in open dormitory at Alabama Correctional Facility
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate serving a life sentence in prison was found dead at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer Tuesday morning. Anthony J. Gay, 42, was found unresponsive in an open dormitory by other inmates at approximately 5:50 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. By 6:09 a.m., he was […]
Alabama company charged with violations in worker’s death
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say an Alabama company is charged with willfully violating federal safety rules in the death of a worker who was pulled into a machine and killed. Court records show ABC Polymer Industries of Helena was accused of two misdemeanor counts in the 2017 death of Catalina Estillado. Authorities allege the […]
Birmingham World Games 2022 debt: Who’s owed what
The World Games has outstanding invoices totaling $15,656,173 owed to more than 100 companies or individuals, according to a list obtained by AL.com. Fifty-seven of the companies are identified on the list as either local to the Birmingham area or diverse (minority- or women-owned). World Games CEO Nick Sellers would...
BAMA x Lululemon: How to buy the University of Alabama’s newest fan apparel
The University of Alabama’s “BAMA x Lululemon” fan apparel collection officially dropped Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. This Lululemon collaboration will only be available to purchase in-store at the University’s Corner Supe Store on Bryant Drive. Lululemon has notoriously collaborated with various universities in the past to...
wbhm.org
Secretary of State investigating Bessemer for potential voter fraud
Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill confirmed to WBHM he and Attorney General Steve Marshall are looking into allegations of voter fraud in Bessemer this election cycle. Merrill wouldn’t discuss specific allegations saying he didn’t want to jeopardize the investigation. Bessemer holds city elections on Tuesday, August 23.
This Alabama airport had some of the nation’s largest airfare increases, survey says
A survey of the nation’s busiest airports has rated Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport as one that has seen the largest price increases over the last year. According to financial tech site SmartAsset, BHM has seen the 14th highest increases since 2021. SmartAsset looked at the 100 busiest U.S. airports and...
