Vermont State

UVM secures record $250 million in research funding

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The University of Vermont brought in a record $250 million in research funding for the fiscal year ending June 30, marking the most money the university has ever received. This year's funding marked an 8% increase from the year prior, and is the third consecutive year...
BURLINGTON, VT
Vermont State Fair returns to Rutland for 176th year

RUTLAND, Vt. — The Vermont State Fair is returning to Rutland for the 176th time, running through Saturday. “We've tried to balance ourselves between truly being an agricultural organization, truly being an agricultural-based entity. But also offering the rides, the games and all of those things that people are looking for,” said Robert Congdon, Vermont State Fair president.
RUTLAND, VT
After rise in fatal ODs, Vermont boosts spending on prevention efforts

MONTPELIER, Vt. — After losing ground in reversing fatal overdoses during the COVID-19 pandemic, state leaders in Vermont are now redoubling their efforts — including by strengthening prevention and recovery measures. "Tragically, we and the rest of the country have seen an increase in loss of life," Gov....
VERMONT STATE
Unemployment continues to drop in Vermont

Vermont's unemployment numbers dipped slightly in July as more people head back to work. The statewide unemployment rate for July was 2.1%, down a tenth of a percentage point from June's estimate. Civilian labor force participation rose to 61.7% in July. Vermont Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington said even though the...
VERMONT STATE
Vermont Fire Academy unveils newly renovated dormitory

PITTSFORD, Vt. — The Vermont Fire Academy unveiled a newly renovated dormitory Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters from across Vermont, state officials, and community members toured the newly renovated East Cottage Dormitory. "The space was designed to foster productive environment for networking with an eye towards historic preservation and energy efficiency,"...
PITTSFORD, VT
Kingdom Trails mini grant application reopen for fourth year

BURKE, Vt. — The Kingdom Trails Association is offering amini-grant program that will allow organizations surrounding the trails to hop on board as long as they work to improve access for all riders. On the pump track in East Burke on The Kingdom Trails, athletes from the Adaptive Sports...
LYNDONVILLE, VT
North Country farmers sound off on what they hope to see in the 2023 Farm Bill

WEST CHAZY, N.Y. — On Friday, New York's agriculture commissioner, Richard Ball, is visiting the North Country with Assemblyman Billy Jones, the Department of Environmental Conservation and the New York Farm Bureau. They will be holding a listening session in Chazy, meeting with members of the agricultural community to...
CHAZY, NY
Police: Vermont man stole money from church through embezzlement scheme

BURKE, Vt. — A Vermont man has been charged with embezzlement after he stole a large sum of money from a local church. Police said Gerald Prevost, 71, of Lyndon, embezzled money on four separate occasions in July from the East Burke Congressional Church. Prevost was issued a citation...
LYNDON, VT
Cybersecurity school at Norwich University named for Sen. Patrick Leahy

The nation's oldest private military college unveiled a new name Tuesday for its center of cybersecurity learning, honoring the nation's longest-serving current U.S. senator. Norwich University in Northfield, Vermont, announced the naming of the Senator Patrick Leahy School of Cybersecurity and Advanced Computing. "I thank you for this great honor,"...
NORWICH, VT
Vermont women arrested for holding man against his will

WATERBURY VILLAGE HISTORIC DISTRICT, Vt. — Police arrested two women after being accused of holding a man against his will. Vermont State Police received a report on Wednesday night that Oscar Delgado, 38, of Burlington, was being held against his will in a vehicle. Troopers were able to locate...
WATERBURY, VT
Jersey Mike's to open first Vermont location this month

WILLISTON, Vt. — Jersey Mike's, the popular sandwich chain known for its customizable subs, is opening its first Vermont location later this month. The first shop in Vermont will be located at 69 Market Street, in the same strip as the L.L. Bean store. A large banner outside the...
VERMONT STATE
Construction for emergency shelter units begins in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The construction of 30 homeless shelter units in Burlington is ramping up and some members of the community are talking about the project and what it means for the neighborhood. Construction has begun on Elmwood Avenue, not too far from where Laura McCormick works and her...
BURLINGTON, VT
Bear hunting season to begin in Vermont next month

Bear hunting season is set to begin next month in Vermont, offering hunters an opportunity to help manage the state's bear population. Vermont's early season is set to begin on Sept. 1 and continues through Nov. 11. All hunters are required to have a special bear tag to participate. Nonresident hunters are prohibited from using dogs to hunt until Sept. 15.
VERMONT STATE
Elmwood Housing Emergency Shelter project underway, fall open date expected

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington City Council approved five contracts on Monday night to get the Elmwood Avenue Emergency Shelterproject construction started. The old parking lot site will soon be home to 25 single-occupant units and five two-person units, with electricity, heat, and air conditioning included. Communal spaces will house the showers and toilets as well as a community resource center.
BURLINGTON, VT
New York State House 2022 primary: See results

New Yorkers went to the polls on Tuesday to vote for who they want to represent them in State House of Representatives during the second primary election of the year. Check back here to see live results as they are counted. If you don't see results, click here. Back to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Vigil honors murdered Plattsburgh woman

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — A vigil at the Samuel De Champlain Monument in Plattsburgh on Thursday night honored 45-year-old Monique Yanulavich. The Plattsburgh woman was murdered last month. Yanulavich's ex-boyfriend Larry Hicks Jr. is a suspect in her murder. There is a warrant out for his arrest; however, he is...
PLATTSBURGH, NY

