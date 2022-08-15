ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Vietnamese restaurant opens location in Campus Pointe

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gx8fo_0hI1Uje300

There's a new location to get your Vietnamese food fix in northeast Fresno.

Wayside Noodles held its grand opening Saturday at Campus Pointe on Chestnut near Shaw Avenues.

The owners, Thomas and Kaila Vang, opened their first restaurant in Fresno in 2016.

They pride themselves on using fresh ingredients and giving the customers the best experience possible.

On their menu, you can find pho, pad Thai, drunken noodles and more.

"There's a lot of great Asian restaurants here in this plaza as well, but I'd say Wayside Noodle, it just adds a different touch of taste and it just adds in a different variety," Thomas said.

Wayside noodles is located right next to Maya Cinemas.

They are open Sunday through Thursday from 11 am to 9 pm, and on Friday and Saturday from 11 am to 10 pm.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
clovisroundup.com

Farmers market cancled due to heat

With heat advisory warnings and temperatures surpassing 100 degrees, Friday night’s Aug. 19th farmers market is canceled due to heat. Thursday morning it was announced that the farmers market on Aug. 19 would be canceled. The Friday night market that serves as a showcase for local vendors and farmers that is held in the heart of Old Town is a main attraction to many in the Clovis community. The farmers market helps provide a space for local vendors to gather in the heart of Old Town Clovis and share their products and produce with the community in hopes of growing their outreach with the community and bringing more people to Old Town Clovis.
CLOVIS, CA
Madera Tribune

City to host fifth Madera Eats event

Large crowds attend the Madera Eats Food Truck event hosted by the Madera Parks and Community Services in August of 2021 at Lions Town and Country Park. The event was co-sponsored with Dark Umbrella Entertainment who hosted music and a local vendor fair. The Madera Parks and Community Services will...
MADERA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
Fresno, CA
Restaurants
Local
California Restaurants
City
Fresno, CA
Fresno, CA
Food & Drinks
sierranewsonline.com

Fresno’s First Recreational Cannabis Dispensary

FRESNO — Located in North Fresno on the west corner of Palm and Nees in the Park Place Shopping Center, local consumers can now find a new business venture proudly unique for residents of the city of Fresno. The first county-approved recreational cannabis dispensary. Known as The Artist Tree,...
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Drunken Noodles#Food Drink#Vietnamese#Thai#Asian
YourCentralValley.com

Up to $2K for water-efficient landscaping in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Fresno is offering a series of rebates to eligible residents to cover the cost of replacing their landscape with a water-efficient one. The Water Conservation Rebate Program will provide $1 per square foot where the existing lawn is removed and replaced with water-efficient options up to 1,500 square […]
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
thesungazette.com

Visalia council puts street parking under review

VISALIA – Current city code over parking commercial vehicles on residential streets is coming under review after the Visalia City Council gave staff a greenlight. Potential changes may lead to a heavy restriction of commercial vehicles along residential streets. On Aug. 15, the city of Visalia Community Development Department...
VISALIA, CA
Madera Tribune

Madera matches lit the sky

In 1903, C.M. Petty let go of his vision of operating a match factory after it burned to the ground. However, he didn’t give up on business in Madera. Always the entrepreneur, he opened this grocery store, and he and his son, Willis, operated it for years. Petty is shown here inside his Yosemite Avenue store in 1938.
MADERA, CA
thesungazette.com

Visalia lands its first HAWK crosswalk

VISALIA – Almost three months ago, a HAWK touched down in Visalia, taking pedestrians under its protective wing as they cross Lovers Lane along the Packwood Creek Trail. On May 18, the first-ever High-intensity Activated Crosswalk (HAWK) in Visalia was unveiled on Lovers Lane (Highway 216) at the Packwood Creek Trail Crossing, located between Tulare and Walnut Ave. According to the City of Visalia website, HAWK appears more like a beacon and functions like any other crosswalk traffic light, with either a button or sensor available for pedestrians to use when they need to cross.
VISALIA, CA
KMPH.com

Woman reported missing out of Fresno found safe

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department announced Dezerae Jackson was found safe Friday morning. Thank you for helping spread the news. The Fresno Police Department is turning to the community for help in locating a 33-year-old at-risk woman who is now considered missing. According to The Fresno...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Missing San Joaquin man found safe

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office announced that 38-year-old Jaime Zamora was found safe Thursday morning. According to deputies, Zamora went missing around 4:00 a.m. on Thursday in a neighborhood located near 9th Street and Oregon Avenue in the city of San Joaquin. Deputies say Zamora was found safe about three miles […]
SAN JOAQUIN, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
53K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy