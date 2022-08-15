ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Salvation Army holding back-to-school bash in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—The Salvation Army’s Project CATCH is holding a back-to-school bash. Project CATCH focuses on helping children who are experiencing homelessness and was established in Wake County in 2011, according to officials. “Project CATCH`s mission is to support children`s well-being through transition, and a successful school year,...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Crabtree Valley Mall hosts job fair

Raleigh, N.C. (WNCN) – Crabtree Valley Mall held a community job fair on Tuesday. This job fair had at least 40 retail stores and restaurants take part. And thanks to a partnership with Campbell University and Wake Med, people have an opportunity to help get the economy back on track with new jobs.
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Raleigh, NC
Education
City
Raleigh, NC
cbs17

Concerns rapidly growing as teacher shortage still in hundreds with school year days away

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County Public School System teachers and parents expressed concerns as the school district works to fill hundreds of teacher and staff vacancies. “It’s very scary, and I think for me, even last year when they were in the virtual academy, I had so many emails that they were short on bus drivers and so many other things. It wasn’t directly affecting us then, but them going back to the school system with this issue is of high concern,” Shavannah Moore said, a Wake County Public Schools parent, who has a young child going back to the classroom for the first time this year.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Wake County experiencing teacher shortage amid pay raises

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County school officials say they still need to fill around 400 teacher vacancies. That number makes up about three percent of its teaching jobs. The school board just approved four percent raises for teachers and principals. Administrators hope that’ll bring in more applicants but they say more needs to be done.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Mediterranean Deli closes permanently

The inside of Mediterranean Deli after a letter announcing its closure was posted on its doors Aug. 18. Mediterranean Deli, in downtown Elon, posted a sign on its door announcing the permanent closure of this location after four years. The deli and bakery served salads, spreads, baked goods and sandwiches....
ELON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Welcome Back#High School#Cbs#Wake Tech#Albanian
WRAL News

10 Things to do with your kids this weekend in NC (Aug. 19-21)

Raleigh, N.C. — Lots of fun ideas for families this weekend!. Caribmask Carnival - The Raleigh-Durham AfroCaribbean-Association presents the 9th Annual CaribMask Carnival Parade and Festival Village on Saturday on Fayetteville Street. Parade begins at noon. The festival village will open a the close of the parade. Dog Daze...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Raleigh, Wake County see boost in ‘promising’ tourism numbers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh and Wake County are making a comeback when it comes to tourism. The Greater Raleigh Convention and Visitors Bureau, also known as “Visit Raleigh,” held a tourism conference at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts Thursday. At the conference, the...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
obxtoday.com

Eastern N.C. free and charitable clinics set to receive $3.1 million in state funding to provide care for uninsured and underserved

More than $3.1 million in COVID-relief funding is beginning to flow to 19 free and charitable clinics in Eastern North Carolina that provide primary care, behavioral, dental and other health care services to uninsured and underserved residents. The money is part of a $15 million appropriation approved by the N.C....
WILMINGTON, NC
chapelboro.com

‘Cartelization of Health Care’? NC Treasurer Battles Big Hospitals

A new report from NC Treasurer Dale Folwell’s office is adding to an ongoing conflict between Folwell and the state’s largest hospitals — and the hospitals are pushing back. “These entities are putting profits over patients, and their true mission should be patients over profits,” says Folwell...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
cbs17

LIVE: Wake Co. deputy Ned Byrd funeral service

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The funeral service for slain Wake County K9 deputy Ned Byrd began at 11 a.m. at Providence Baptist Church in Raleigh. Close to noon, Governor Cooper came forward to address the crowd of Byrd’s family, friends and law enforcement community. “We are in the...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Chapel Hill police warn students about parking scams

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN)–Chapel Hill police said scammers are taking advantage of students who are heading back to college. Chapel Hill Assistant Chief of Police Celisa Lehew said, “there’s a lot to take in when you’re coming to a new place and determining places to live and reside.” Lehew said, unfortunately, scammers can look at this as an opportunity.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Rooftop Bar Still Life Set for Chapel Hill Grand Opening

After months of construction above Franklin Street and a soft opening period earlier this summer, the Stilllife nightclub and rooftop bar is set to fully open its doors. The business, which is located at 159 East Franklin Street, said it is on track for its grand opening on Friday, August 19. The bar’s hours on Friday will be from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m., while there will be live music and entertainment from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Axios

In one day, the Triangle loses two beloved restaurants

Two of the Triangle's most acclaimed restaurants are shutting down, with Raleigh's Garland and Durham's Saint James Seafood both announcing their closings on Instagram Wednesday. Why it matters: Their departure will leave a hole in the Triangle's diverse food scene. The closures are a reminder of the strain the pandemic...
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy