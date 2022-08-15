Read full article on original website
cbs17
Salvation Army holding back-to-school bash in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—The Salvation Army’s Project CATCH is holding a back-to-school bash. Project CATCH focuses on helping children who are experiencing homelessness and was established in Wake County in 2011, according to officials. “Project CATCH`s mission is to support children`s well-being through transition, and a successful school year,...
cbs17
Durham shoe drive aims to boost confidence for kids as they start up school
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham ministry is collecting hundreds of shoes for children as they head back to school. RNS Sports founder Sherard Johnson says he started “Project 300” a few years ago when he was teaching at a Durham middle school and saw kids who didn’t have proper shoes.
cbs17
Crabtree Valley Mall hosts job fair
Raleigh, N.C. (WNCN) – Crabtree Valley Mall held a community job fair on Tuesday. This job fair had at least 40 retail stores and restaurants take part. And thanks to a partnership with Campbell University and Wake Med, people have an opportunity to help get the economy back on track with new jobs.
Wake schools need 400 more teachers before traditional-calendar students return
The hiring update comes after schools across the nation faced staffing shortages last school year that forced the remaining workers to do more to fill the gap.
cbs17
Wake County Schools officially approve no school for all students on Election Day, Juneteenth
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Following a Wake County Public School System board meeting Tuesday, the board officially approved all year-round schools to have a “calendar out” day on Election Day. A “calendar out” day means no school for students and was made possible by “banked days” already...
cbs17
Concerns rapidly growing as teacher shortage still in hundreds with school year days away
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County Public School System teachers and parents expressed concerns as the school district works to fill hundreds of teacher and staff vacancies. “It’s very scary, and I think for me, even last year when they were in the virtual academy, I had so many emails that they were short on bus drivers and so many other things. It wasn’t directly affecting us then, but them going back to the school system with this issue is of high concern,” Shavannah Moore said, a Wake County Public Schools parent, who has a young child going back to the classroom for the first time this year.
cbs17
Wake County experiencing teacher shortage amid pay raises
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County school officials say they still need to fill around 400 teacher vacancies. That number makes up about three percent of its teaching jobs. The school board just approved four percent raises for teachers and principals. Administrators hope that’ll bring in more applicants but they say more needs to be done.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Mediterranean Deli closes permanently
The inside of Mediterranean Deli after a letter announcing its closure was posted on its doors Aug. 18. Mediterranean Deli, in downtown Elon, posted a sign on its door announcing the permanent closure of this location after four years. The deli and bakery served salads, spreads, baked goods and sandwiches....
10 Things to do with your kids this weekend in NC (Aug. 19-21)
Raleigh, N.C. — Lots of fun ideas for families this weekend!. Caribmask Carnival - The Raleigh-Durham AfroCaribbean-Association presents the 9th Annual CaribMask Carnival Parade and Festival Village on Saturday on Fayetteville Street. Parade begins at noon. The festival village will open a the close of the parade. Dog Daze...
cbs17
Raleigh, Wake County see boost in ‘promising’ tourism numbers
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh and Wake County are making a comeback when it comes to tourism. The Greater Raleigh Convention and Visitors Bureau, also known as “Visit Raleigh,” held a tourism conference at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts Thursday. At the conference, the...
obxtoday.com
Eastern N.C. free and charitable clinics set to receive $3.1 million in state funding to provide care for uninsured and underserved
More than $3.1 million in COVID-relief funding is beginning to flow to 19 free and charitable clinics in Eastern North Carolina that provide primary care, behavioral, dental and other health care services to uninsured and underserved residents. The money is part of a $15 million appropriation approved by the N.C....
chapelboro.com
‘Cartelization of Health Care’? NC Treasurer Battles Big Hospitals
A new report from NC Treasurer Dale Folwell’s office is adding to an ongoing conflict between Folwell and the state’s largest hospitals — and the hospitals are pushing back. “These entities are putting profits over patients, and their true mission should be patients over profits,” says Folwell...
'We have to confront our past': Students, alums react to UNC's plans for James Cates Jr. memorial
Cates was 22 years old when three members of a white supremacist biker gang stabbed him to death outside teh Student Union in 1970. All of the men were acquitted by an all-white jury.
cbs17
LIVE: Wake Co. deputy Ned Byrd funeral service
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The funeral service for slain Wake County K9 deputy Ned Byrd began at 11 a.m. at Providence Baptist Church in Raleigh. Close to noon, Governor Cooper came forward to address the crowd of Byrd’s family, friends and law enforcement community. “We are in the...
cbs17
Cumberland Co. Schools at least 55 bus drivers short as start of school year looms
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) Cumberland County Schools needs more bus drivers. Transportation leaders for the school district told CBS17 they are short 56 school bus drivers. “There are some routes that will be a struggle to get covered with the shortage,” said Jennifer Carter, school bus driver trainer for Cumberland County Schools.
cbs17
Chapel Hill police warn students about parking scams
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN)–Chapel Hill police said scammers are taking advantage of students who are heading back to college. Chapel Hill Assistant Chief of Police Celisa Lehew said, “there’s a lot to take in when you’re coming to a new place and determining places to live and reside.” Lehew said, unfortunately, scammers can look at this as an opportunity.
chapelboro.com
Rooftop Bar Still Life Set for Chapel Hill Grand Opening
After months of construction above Franklin Street and a soft opening period earlier this summer, the Stilllife nightclub and rooftop bar is set to fully open its doors. The business, which is located at 159 East Franklin Street, said it is on track for its grand opening on Friday, August 19. The bar’s hours on Friday will be from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m., while there will be live music and entertainment from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
cbs17
Wake County schools cutting 76 routes to address bus driver shortage for school year
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In a Tuesday transportation update, Wake County Public Schools shed light on the challenges faced during the 2021-22 school year and what can be expected for bus rider families in the district as this school year is soon to start. The update lists a need...
cbs17
NC high school football season kicks off under Thursday night lights with lessened COVID-19 restrictions
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Thursday night, Apex Friendship and Millbrook High Schools played game one of their football seasons. While both teams moved up the game to avoid the threat of severe weather Friday, Stefanie McClary couldn’t avoid the excitement. “We are stoked to play this year,” she...
In one day, the Triangle loses two beloved restaurants
Two of the Triangle's most acclaimed restaurants are shutting down, with Raleigh's Garland and Durham's Saint James Seafood both announcing their closings on Instagram Wednesday. Why it matters: Their departure will leave a hole in the Triangle's diverse food scene. The closures are a reminder of the strain the pandemic...
