Central Illinois Proud
Four arrested in Peoria stabbing incident
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Four people have been arrested for the stabbing of a 41-year-old male in Peoria at approximately 3:25 a.m. Thursday morning. Deputies in the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office were called to UnityPoint Hospital early Thursday when a male patient reported having been stabbed at a residence earlier that night. He was stabbed in the leg and sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Central Illinois Proud
Clifford Brewer found guilty in 2019 triple homicide
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A Livingston County man has been found guilty of three 2019 murders Tuesday. Clifford Brewer has been found guilty of six counts of first-degree murder, two each for the deaths of his wife Shirley Brewer, son Christian Brewer, and neighbor Norman Walker on Christmas Day 2019.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria police make shooting, aggravated battery arrest
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Officers with the Peoria Police Department has made an arrest related to a shooting that occurred near Trewyn Avenue and Oregan Street at approximately 10:54 p.m. Wednesday. According to a Peoria police press release, police initially responded to the area on a four-round shot spotter,...
1470 WMBD
State’s Attorney: ‘Serial rapist’ in custody
PEORIA, Ill. – The Peoria County State’s Attorney calls him, “a serial rapist.”. Jodi Hoos says in a news release DeMarquis Turner, 39, was indicted by a grand jury Tuesday on three counts of Criminal Sexual Assault, not two as previously reported, and remains jailed on a total of $1.25 million bond in the cases.
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois family charged with kidnapping, forced labor of 2 minors, 3rd victim
WASHINGTON (WMBD) — A federal grand jury has indicted three siblings for a conspiracy to commit forced labor in Champaign County, Illinois. According to a U.S. Department of Justice press release, Guatemalan Nationals Domingo Francisco-Juan, Lorenza Domingo-Castaneda and Catarina Domingo-Juan have been indicted on nine counts of conspiracy to commit forced labor, forced labor, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, and kidnapping.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man sentenced for possession, intent to distribute cocaine
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Assante Bangmon, 31, of Peoria has been sentenced to 87 months in federal prison for possession and intent to distribute crack cocaine. At Bangmon’s hearing Thursday, prosecutors presented evidence of his arrest in February 2021. They said that during the incident, Bangmon fled police...
hoiabc.com
Body found in van outside Peoria store
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police say the body of a man was found in a van in the parking lot of a local retail store Thursday afternoon. The Peoria County Coroner confirmed just after 4:00 p.m., the man was discovered in a U-Haul van in the parking lot of Kohl’s at the Willow Knolls Shopping Center.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria church vandalized, burglarized overnight
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria’s Chinese Christian Church was vandalized and burglarized overnight. Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins confirmed a break-in happened at about 3:30 a.m. Friday morning at the church, located at 10039 N. Garden Ln. The burglars stole TVs and sprayed the fire extinguisher inside. WMBD...
Central Illinois Proud
Not guilty plea entered for Peoria man accused of child endangerment
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man pleaded not guilty to charges connected to a three-year-old that was shot in July. The suspect, 33-year-old Randyn Duncan, is facing charges of obstructing justice and endangering the life or health of a child. Investigators said Duncan had cannabis and a gun...
walls102.com
Over 250 grams of methamphetamines discovered during Streator arrest
STREATOR – A joint Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team and Livingston County Sheriff’s Department investigation into drug sales in Streator on Wednesday has led to the seizure of over 250 grams of purported methamphetamines. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office say they took 25-year-old Dangelo Williams into custody for alleged delivery of over 15 grams of methamphetamine, a class X felony. He was taken to the Livingston County Jail being held on a $150,000 bond. Authorities are still looking for another individual, 25-year-old Jerome Alexander Jr., who they say is suspected in the delivery of purported methamphetamine, aggravated fleeing and eluding, and other charges.
Central Illinois Proud
States attorney looking for more victims of Peoria ‘serial rapist’
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria State’s Attorney Jodi Hoos is working to locate more victims of a Peoria man indicted in multiple cases of criminal sexual assault. “Yesterday, the Peoria Grand Jury indicted a serial rapist who has preyed upon women in the Peoria area for two decades,” a State’s Attorney press release stated.
walls102.com
Peoria man wanted after fleeing police; striking a deputy with his vehicle
STREATOR – The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office sent out an alert on Wednesday for a suspect they are still searching for who they say struck a deputy with his vehicle and hit a squad car in Streator. Authorities are looking for information on the whereabouts of 25-year-old Jerome Alexander Jr. LaSalle County Sheriff Adam Diss said in a press release that Alexander is suspected in delivery of purported methamphetamine, aggravated fleeing and eluding, and other charges. Another individual was apprehended in the Sylvan Lane area of Streator after a brief foot pursuit. Anyone with any information on the location of Alexander is asked to contact the LaSalle County Sheriff’s office.
hoiabc.com
Witness confirms plausibility of suspect details in Brewer murder trial
LIVINGSTON COUNTY (25 News Now) - New testimony says a man accused of killing three people may be telling the truth about what happened. The defense continued to bring witnesses forward as the trial of Clifford Brewer continued Monday in Pontiac. The defense called forensic pathologist Dr. Shaku Teas forward...
Central Illinois Proud
Head to a local Dunkin’ for Cop on a Rooftop
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local law enforcement is raising money for Special Olympics Illinois in a unique way. Officers from various departments scaled Dunkin’ Donut buildings to show they do more than traffic stops and solve crimes. The display is raising money for the Illinois Law Enforcement Torch...
hoiabc.com
Peoria man sought after in connection with suspected drug delivery, striking LaSalle deputy and squad car
LaSALLE COUNTY (25 News Now) - Deputies in LaSalle County are looking for a man who they say is suspected of meth delivery and striking a LaSalle County deputy and squad car. Jerome Alexander Jr., 27, of Harvard Avenue in Peoria, is being charged with delivery of 263.1 grams of methamphetamine, aggravated fleeing and eluding, failure to stop for a property damage crash and property damage to private property.
wcsjnews.com
Man With Three Prior Domestic Battery Convictions Indicted in Grundy Co.
A 42-year-old Morris man was recently indicted on three felony charges. Ian Odum was charged with three counts of Domestic Battery, all class three felonies. The Morris Police Department arrested Odum in the 1200 block of Deerpath Drive on June 9th. Odum is accused of making physical contact with a female household member in that he forced sexual penetration with the woman in Morris on June 6th.
hoiabc.com
Young boy badly hurt in dog attack
BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A little boy was bit by a dog Tuesday afternoon on Bloomington’s east side. Bloomington Police confirmed a large dog attacked the child in the 1100 block of Chatham Lane, near East Empire Street. Police said the boy had severe lacerations, and family...
Central Illinois Proud
One injured in apartment fire Thursday afternoon
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One of two residents was injured in an accidental apartment fire Thursday afternoon stemming from a grease fire in the apartment’s kitchen. The fire at 4717 N. Knoxville Ave occurred at roughly 4:16 p.m. and was deemed under control by Peoria Firefighters at 4:27 p.m. The fire was on the first floor of a three-story apartment complex.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Police make arrest for business burglary
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department arrested a man for a business burglary that occurred near Voris and Bond Streets Monday night. According to a Peoria police press release, 33-year-old Derrell L. Curtis was arrested for burglary and possession of burglary tools. Police initially arrived on the...
Identities of two killed in Illinois plane crash revealed
HANNA CITY, Ill. (WTVO) — New details were released on Tuesday about the small plane crash that killed two people over the weekend. The single-engine aircraft was flying in from Santa Fe, New Mexico, when it went down on Illinois Route 116 in Hanna City, west of Peoria. An initial report from federal investigators revealed […]
