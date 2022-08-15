Read full article on original website
Related
Radio Iowa
Iowa State Fair queen heads to ISU Monday, to study ag engineering
August has been a busy month for an 18-year-old from northern Iowa who is the 2022 Iowa State Fair Queen. Mary Ann Fox of Osage was crowned the queen of the Mitchell County Fair on August 3, Ten days later she won this year’s State Fair Queen contest. “It...
Radio Iowa
UNI volleyball motivated to bounce back
The Northern Iowa volleyball team is motivated for a bounce back season. The Panthers were 12-19 a year ago and missed the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament for the first time under long time coach Bobbi Peterson. “I think it is the UNI mentality but I just have a chip on...
Comments / 1