Jamestown Community College's fitness center is getting ready for the next phase of its reopening process, more than two years after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The full-service center, called SUNY JCC Total Fitness, was closed in March 2020 in adherence to the SUNY and New York State COVID-19 mandate. As the state began to open doors in regulated phases, fitness facilities were among the last to receive the green light. Due to strict health protocols, facilities within the SUNY system remained closed. A phased reopening began for the JCC community late last year, as vaccination rates on campus were high, and infection rates low. The facility is currently open for JCC faculty, staff and students, with limited hours. The second phase is slated for mid to late October and aims for reopening the facility to the public with new membership opportunities. Improvement plans will continue, with aims to explore funding for upgraded equipment included at this stage.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO