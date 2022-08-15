Read full article on original website
Welch Trail in Westfield Nearing Completion
The Chautauqua County Department of Planning and Development has announced that the Welch Trail in the Village of Westfield is finishing up construction and is near completion. The Welch Trail is a non-motorized, shared-use recreational trail that is approximately 1 1/4 miles long and is being developed along a former historic trolley bed and will provide the public with an access point to Chautauqua Creek, which was previously inaccessible. In addition, the Welch Trail will connect downtown users to an existing greenspace and baseball field. Once completed, the trail will include an overlook area and other amenities along the trail such as benches and picnic tables. The primary uses for the trail include walking, jogging, cycling, inline skating, snowshoeing, and cross-county skiing.
City of Dunkirk Hosting National Walleye Fishing Championship Next Week
The City of Dunkirk is gearing up for a major fishing tournament next week. City officials spoke about the Cabela's Bass Pro Shops National Walleye Fishing Championship during a press conference Wednesday afternoon at the City Pier. Mayor Willie Rosas says 40 anglers will be competing during the three-day event that runs from August 24-26. Rosas says the tournament will give the city's waterfront national exposure...
JCC Total Fitness Plans Reopening to Community in October
Jamestown Community College's fitness center is getting ready for the next phase of its reopening process, more than two years after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The full-service center, called SUNY JCC Total Fitness, was closed in March 2020 in adherence to the SUNY and New York State COVID-19 mandate. As the state began to open doors in regulated phases, fitness facilities were among the last to receive the green light. Due to strict health protocols, facilities within the SUNY system remained closed. A phased reopening began for the JCC community late last year, as vaccination rates on campus were high, and infection rates low. The facility is currently open for JCC faculty, staff and students, with limited hours. The second phase is slated for mid to late October and aims for reopening the facility to the public with new membership opportunities. Improvement plans will continue, with aims to explore funding for upgraded equipment included at this stage.
Volunteers flood area near Erie County Fairgrounds with positive messages
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Volunteers from Buffalo and Rochester are taking time to stand next to colorful carts featuring positive messages and Bible-based literature. Scot and Anita Fagan of East Aurora have been attending the Erie County Fair since they were kids. “As a kid, you just loved it. There...
Historic WWII bombers will visit Niagara Aerospace Museum in September
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Niagara Aerospace Museum is getting ready to host a five-day event featuring WWII Bombers. The Commemorative Air Force’s Airpower History Tour is coming to the museum for the first five days of September. The tour will include the famous B-29, and B-24 four-engine bombers, and the P-51 Mustang. These are the remaining two bombers of those types still flying today.
Chautauqua County Airport in Jamestown Celebrating 90th Anniversary with Family Events
The Chautauqua County’s Jamestown Airport is celebrating the airport’s 90th Anniversary this Friday and Saturday. The airport will host a free outdoor movie night, showing Disney movie, Planes, at 8:15 p.m, Friday, August 19. A pancake breakfast will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August...
Fredonia Resident Hired as Director of Curriculum and Special Education at Randolph Academy
A Fredonia resident will be joining the Randolph Academy as its new Director of Curriculum and Special Education. Dr. Kristin Garaas-Johnson joins the two-campus district that supports, empowers and educates children in grades K-12 with emotional and mental health disabilities. She most recently served as Principal and Supervisor of the BOCES LoGuidice Educational Center in the Fredonia area, where she had been since 2020.
Jamestown DPW: Newland Avenue to Be Closed August 22-29
The Jamestown Department of Public Works has announced Newland Avenue will be closed for a week for road construction. DPF Director Jeff Lehman said starting Monday, August 22, Newland Avenue from Hallock Street to Huxley Street will be closed to vehicle traffic. He said it’s scheduled to reopen on Monday, August 29.
Scary Carnivores Spotted On Route 5 In Lakeview, NY
Ok...maybe they weren't THAT scary. But did you see these guys on your way to/from work yesterday?. On a normal day, if you saw some fierce carnivores that have been extinct for years on your way to work, you would probably be horrified. But these ones were just there to make people smile...we think.
Wendel Appoints Ashville Resident as New County DPF Director
Chautauqua County Executive P.J. Wendel has announced the appointment of Ashville resident Timothy Card as the county's new Director of Public Facilities. Card will begin his new position on September 6th, replacing former DPF Director Brad Bentley, who resigned in December 2021. Since 1990, Card has worked for the Town...
Famous Downtown Buffalo Restaurant is Saying Goodbye
Over the last two-plus years, we have seen an influx of restaurants closing in Buffalo and the surrounding suburbs. Some places close for a period of time before reopening, while others close for good. It's been a difficult time over the last 28-30 months, due to the pandemic, which has...
Jamestown Airport will celebrate its 90th anniversary this weekend
Chautauqua County's Jamestown Airport will be marking an important milestone this weekend. The airport will be celebrating its 90th anniversary and will be hosting a movie night on Friday and a pancake breakfast on Sunday at the airport. The free outdoor showing of the Disney movie Planes will begin around 8:15 pm on Friday. On Sunday, the public is again invited to the Jamestown Airport for a pancake breakfast from 8:30 to 11 am. The buffet-style breakfast will be available for purchase at $15 per person. Kids 12 and under eat for $8.
Plans For New Jamestown Homeless Shelter Under Review
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Plans for a new homeless shelter for women in Jamestown are under review by local officials. On Tuesday, the City of Jamestown’s Planning Commission tabled site plans for the renovation of 303 Lafayette Street. The advisory group is expected to consider, and possibly approve, the project at their next meeting in September.
Buffalo To Become North America’s Next Best Cruise Destination
Earlier this month, New York Governor Kathy Hochul made an announcement on the Buffalo waterfront about some new construction and improvements that are coming to the Queens City of the Great Lakes. Among the things that were discussed was the new Waterfront Activity Center that is built inside of the...
Volunteers Raise Over $31,000 To Help Jamestown Women’s Shelter Project
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A group of volunteers have raised over $31,000 to help fund asbestos cleanup within a new woman’s shelter in Jamestown. Earlier this month, those with the Ascension Leadership Academy stepped up to help offset abatement costs for the United Christian Advocacy Network’s planned shelter in Downtown Jamestown.
CCRM Seeing Major Increase in Emergency Food Pantry Use
Chautauqua County Rural Ministry's Emergency Food Pantry has been busy this summer. That's according to CCRM Program Director Bridget Majka, who was a guest on WDOE's "Viewpoint" program on Tuesday. Majka says the agency is seeing a major increase in people using the pantry. She says it provided nearly 15,000 meals during the month of July. And August has also been busy, with more than 5,000 meals distributed so far...
Strong Storms Bring Hail, Torrential Rain to Parts of South County
Parts of southern Chautauqua County got hit with some strong thunderstorms that produced torrential rain and hail in the area Wednesday afternoon. While the hail was not large, some areas received plenty of pea- to dime-size hail, according to meteorologist Jason Alumbaugh with the National Weather Service in Buffalo. He says one of those locations was in Randolph in nearby Cattaraugus County...
24 Foods That Are Missing From The Erie County Fair
It’s the time of year that we have all been waiting for: the Best 12 Days of the Summer. A lot of us go for the animals, others for the rides, but whatever you seek at the Erie County Fair, most visits end with one thing in particular. The...
Erie County Fair CEO Responds To Stefon Diggs’ Fair Comments
One Buffalo Bill was craving some fair food this week, and although the Erie County Fair is in full swing, he would have rather gone to Minnesota. Before Stefon Diggs was a wide receiver for the Buffalo Bills, he was originally drafted by the Minnesota Vikings. He played with the...
CVCS Alum Joins Jamestown Police Department
The Jamestown Police Department recently announced the addition of a new officer to its force. Tyler Simpson is a graduate of Cassadaga Valley Central School and also attended Jamestown Community College and the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Academy. In a Facebook post, the department states that Simpson enjoys basketball, football, baseball, and spending time with family and friends.
