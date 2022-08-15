ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
chautauquatoday.com

Welch Trail in Westfield Nearing Completion

The Chautauqua County Department of Planning and Development has announced that the Welch Trail in the Village of Westfield is finishing up construction and is near completion. The Welch Trail is a non-motorized, shared-use recreational trail that is approximately 1 1/4 miles long and is being developed along a former historic trolley bed and will provide the public with an access point to Chautauqua Creek, which was previously inaccessible. In addition, the Welch Trail will connect downtown users to an existing greenspace and baseball field. Once completed, the trail will include an overlook area and other amenities along the trail such as benches and picnic tables. The primary uses for the trail include walking, jogging, cycling, inline skating, snowshoeing, and cross-county skiing.
WESTFIELD, NY
chautauquatoday.com

City of Dunkirk Hosting National Walleye Fishing Championship Next Week

The City of Dunkirk is gearing up for a major fishing tournament next week. City officials spoke about the Cabela's Bass Pro Shops National Walleye Fishing Championship during a press conference Wednesday afternoon at the City Pier. Mayor Willie Rosas says 40 anglers will be competing during the three-day event that runs from August 24-26. Rosas says the tournament will give the city's waterfront national exposure...
DUNKIRK, NY
chautauquatoday.com

JCC Total Fitness Plans Reopening to Community in October

Jamestown Community College's fitness center is getting ready for the next phase of its reopening process, more than two years after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The full-service center, called SUNY JCC Total Fitness, was closed in March 2020 in adherence to the SUNY and New York State COVID-19 mandate. As the state began to open doors in regulated phases, fitness facilities were among the last to receive the green light. Due to strict health protocols, facilities within the SUNY system remained closed. A phased reopening began for the JCC community late last year, as vaccination rates on campus were high, and infection rates low. The facility is currently open for JCC faculty, staff and students, with limited hours. The second phase is slated for mid to late October and aims for reopening the facility to the public with new membership opportunities. Improvement plans will continue, with aims to explore funding for upgraded equipment included at this stage.
JAMESTOWN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Amenity#Sports#Twin Tiers Disc Golf
WGRZ TV

Historic WWII bombers will visit Niagara Aerospace Museum in September

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Niagara Aerospace Museum is getting ready to host a five-day event featuring WWII Bombers. The Commemorative Air Force’s Airpower History Tour is coming to the museum for the first five days of September. The tour will include the famous B-29, and B-24 four-engine bombers, and the P-51 Mustang. These are the remaining two bombers of those types still flying today.
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Fredonia Resident Hired as Director of Curriculum and Special Education at Randolph Academy

A Fredonia resident will be joining the Randolph Academy as its new Director of Curriculum and Special Education. Dr. Kristin Garaas-Johnson joins the two-campus district that supports, empowers and educates children in grades K-12 with emotional and mental health disabilities. She most recently served as Principal and Supervisor of the BOCES LoGuidice Educational Center in the Fredonia area, where she had been since 2020.
RANDOLPH, NY
wrfalp.com

Jamestown DPW: Newland Avenue to Be Closed August 22-29

The Jamestown Department of Public Works has announced Newland Avenue will be closed for a week for road construction. DPF Director Jeff Lehman said starting Monday, August 22, Newland Avenue from Hallock Street to Huxley Street will be closed to vehicle traffic. He said it’s scheduled to reopen on Monday, August 29.
JAMESTOWN, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Scary Carnivores Spotted On Route 5 In Lakeview, NY

Ok...maybe they weren't THAT scary. But did you see these guys on your way to/from work yesterday?. On a normal day, if you saw some fierce carnivores that have been extinct for years on your way to work, you would probably be horrified. But these ones were just there to make people smile...we think.
LAKE VIEW, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Wendel Appoints Ashville Resident as New County DPF Director

Chautauqua County Executive P.J. Wendel has announced the appointment of Ashville resident Timothy Card as the county's new Director of Public Facilities. Card will begin his new position on September 6th, replacing former DPF Director Brad Bentley, who resigned in December 2021. Since 1990, Card has worked for the Town...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Airport will celebrate its 90th anniversary this weekend

Chautauqua County's Jamestown Airport will be marking an important milestone this weekend. The airport will be celebrating its 90th anniversary and will be hosting a movie night on Friday and a pancake breakfast on Sunday at the airport. The free outdoor showing of the Disney movie Planes will begin around 8:15 pm on Friday. On Sunday, the public is again invited to the Jamestown Airport for a pancake breakfast from 8:30 to 11 am. The buffet-style breakfast will be available for purchase at $15 per person. Kids 12 and under eat for $8.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Plans For New Jamestown Homeless Shelter Under Review

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Plans for a new homeless shelter for women in Jamestown are under review by local officials. On Tuesday, the City of Jamestown’s Planning Commission tabled site plans for the renovation of 303 Lafayette Street. The advisory group is expected to consider, and possibly approve, the project at their next meeting in September.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Volunteers Raise Over $31,000 To Help Jamestown Women’s Shelter Project

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A group of volunteers have raised over $31,000 to help fund asbestos cleanup within a new woman’s shelter in Jamestown. Earlier this month, those with the Ascension Leadership Academy stepped up to help offset abatement costs for the United Christian Advocacy Network’s planned shelter in Downtown Jamestown.
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

CCRM Seeing Major Increase in Emergency Food Pantry Use

Chautauqua County Rural Ministry's Emergency Food Pantry has been busy this summer. That's according to CCRM Program Director Bridget Majka, who was a guest on WDOE's "Viewpoint" program on Tuesday. Majka says the agency is seeing a major increase in people using the pantry. She says it provided nearly 15,000 meals during the month of July. And August has also been busy, with more than 5,000 meals distributed so far...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Strong Storms Bring Hail, Torrential Rain to Parts of South County

Parts of southern Chautauqua County got hit with some strong thunderstorms that produced torrential rain and hail in the area Wednesday afternoon. While the hail was not large, some areas received plenty of pea- to dime-size hail, according to meteorologist Jason Alumbaugh with the National Weather Service in Buffalo. He says one of those locations was in Randolph in nearby Cattaraugus County...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

CVCS Alum Joins Jamestown Police Department

The Jamestown Police Department recently announced the addition of a new officer to its force. Tyler Simpson is a graduate of Cassadaga Valley Central School and also attended Jamestown Community College and the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Academy. In a Facebook post, the department states that Simpson enjoys basketball, football, baseball, and spending time with family and friends.

Comments / 0

Community Policy