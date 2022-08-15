Two people hurt in ATV rollover airlifted from remote Umatilla County

Image Credit: Umatilla County Sheriff's Office, Facebook

UKIAH, Ore. — Two people were hurt and airlifted from a remote area in Umatilla County when they rolled off an ATV on Friday morning.

According to the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, the region’s dispatch center was notified of an ATV rollover causing injuries to several people near Ukiah. The notification was issued through a Garmin inReach satellite communication system.

Officials learned that two passengers were reported injured: an adult woman with serious injuries to her hip and legs, and another person with minor injuries. However, they were unable to leave the area on their own, leading the Umatilla County Search and Rescue team to be activated.

They pinpointed the victims’ location to the Frazier Creek Trail, which is found within Ukiah’s Winom Frazier OHV Recreation Area.

The victim who suffered serious injuries was repositioned through a narrow ATV trail, where a team of six responders carried her over a half-mile to a vehicle.

She was loaded into the backseat of a U.S. Forest Service Engine and driven down to a landing zone where a LifeFlight helicopter was able to bring her to an area hospital for emergency medical care. No further details on her condition have been revealed to the public.

According to the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, the following agencies assisted with this operation: U.S. Forest Service – Wallowa Whitman National Forest, Life Flight Network, U.S. Forest Service – Umatilla National Forest, Oregon State Police, Pendleton Fire & Ambulance, Umatilla Search & Rescue, and independent ATV operators who lent a helping hand.

