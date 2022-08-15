ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Umatilla County, OR

Two people hurt in ATV rollover airlifted from remote Umatilla County

By Dylan Carter
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2plLk7_0hI1UH7p00
Image Credit: Umatilla County Sheriff's Office, Facebook

UKIAH, Ore. — Two people were hurt and airlifted from a remote area in Umatilla County when they rolled off an ATV on Friday morning.

According to the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, the region’s dispatch center was notified of an ATV rollover causing injuries to several people near Ukiah. The notification was issued through a Garmin inReach satellite communication system.

Officials learned that two passengers were reported injured: an adult woman with serious injuries to her hip and legs, and another person with minor injuries. However, they were unable to leave the area on their own, leading the Umatilla County Search and Rescue team to be activated.

They pinpointed the victims’ location to the Frazier Creek Trail, which is found within Ukiah’s Winom Frazier OHV Recreation Area.

The victim who suffered serious injuries was repositioned through a narrow ATV trail, where a team of six responders carried her over a half-mile to a vehicle.

She was loaded into the backseat of a U.S. Forest Service Engine and driven down to a landing zone where a LifeFlight helicopter was able to bring her to an area hospital for emergency medical care. No further details on her condition have been revealed to the public.

According to the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, the following agencies assisted with this operation: U.S. Forest Service – Wallowa Whitman National Forest, Life Flight Network, U.S. Forest Service – Umatilla National Forest, Oregon State Police, Pendleton Fire & Ambulance, Umatilla Search & Rescue, and independent ATV operators who lent a helping hand.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
focushillsboro.com

2 Shot In Oregon Casino (Latest News)

According to Wildhorse Resort & Casino and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, a police firefight resulted from an attempted robbery on the Umatilla Indian Reservation on Wednesday afternoon. The suspect and a bystander were rushed to St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton after being hurt in a police...
PENDLETON, OR
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Pendleton School District staff member injured during casino shootout, gunman in custody

UPDATE 08/17/22 at 9:50 p.m. — The bystander injured during a shootout with police following an armed robbery attempt at Wildhorse Resort & Casino in Pendleton is a staff member at the Pendleton School District, school officials said. According to a Pendleton School District Facebook post, “there were some PSD staff onsite for a school event.” “Several members of our...
PENDLETON, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Umatilla County, OR
Crime & Safety
County
Umatilla County, OR
City
Ukiah, OR
City
Wallowa, OR
Local
Oregon Accidents
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
Umatilla County, OR
Accidents
EDNPub

East Umatilla Fire & Rescue and other departments respond to stubble fire near Helix

HELIX — East Umatilla Fire & Rescue responded to a 40-acre stubble field fire on Vansycle Road and Kupers Road north of Helix at 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, August 17. The Weston-based department dispatched Brush 61, command vehicle Tender 61 and Medic 61, which served to rehabilitate fire fighters. EUF&R called for and received mutual aid from the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Tribal Fire Department and Milton-Freewater Rural Fire.
HELIX, OR
KEPR

Pasco man dies after crashing vehicle into ditch

Grant County, Wash. — A Pasco man has died after crashing a vehicle into a ditch near Mattawa in Grant County on August 16th. State Troopers said around 5:30 a.m., 80-year-old Roy Lomon was driving a vehicle Northbound on SR 243 near Rd 24 SW. Lomon failed to negotiate...
PASCO, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#Oregon State Police#Accident#Garmin#Umatilla National Forest
EDNPub

Irrigon police department saga continues with trip to Washington County

IRRIGON — The city of Irrigon’s policing situation has been up in the air for months — and one determined resident is focused on changing that. The Irrigon City Council on March 15 voted to shift to a one-person police department rather than renew their contract with the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office. Initially scheduled for 2022, the plan was pushed back to July 1, 2023, and switched to a two-man station. This change came after years of feuding between the city and sheriff’s office.
IRRIGON, OR
nbcrightnow.com

College Place woman dies in rollover crash

WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash. — An 85-year-old woman from College Place died after a single-car collision on State Route 12, about 12 miles east of Walla Walla around milepost 152. Vernas Denully was not wearing a seatbelt when she lost control of her 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser. Denully was...
COLLEGE PLACE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
elkhornmediagroup.com

Fatal crash on U.S. 12 in Walla Walla County

WALLA WALLA — The Washington State Patrol reports that Vernas Denully, 85, of College Place was killed when she lost control of her vehicle and rolled on U.S. 12 at milepost 352, 12 miles east of Walla Walla Sunday at 10:47 a.m. Troopers said Denully died at the scene...
elkhornmediagroup.com

Wrong-way driver is jailed

PENDLETON – The driver in a crash on Interstate 84 that took the life of Kari Ann Lindeman, 49, of La Grande on July 29 has apparently recovered from his injuries and been extradited to Umatilla County Jail. Gabriel Madrid Velasquez, 55, of Kennewick is charged with one count...
LA GRANDE, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Accused Fred Meyer shooter is ordered to take drugs

RICHLAND, Washington – The man accused of fatally shooting another man inside Richland’s Fred Meyer in February has been ordered to take anti-psychotic drugs, Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Andy Miller has confirmed. Benton County Superior Court Judge Joe Burrowes ruled Tuesday that Eastern State Hospital can require Aaron...
RICHLAND, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy