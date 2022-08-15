Read full article on original website
Ronnie Dale Bishop
Ronnie Dale Bishop, Sr., 68, of Orange, passed away on August 16, 2022, at his home surrounded by loved ones. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Officiating will be F.H. Prov. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange.
ElRay Philen
ElRay Philen, Sr., 79, of Bridge City, passed away on August 14, 2022, at the Medical Center in Port Arthur, Texas surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services will be at 3:00 p.m., Friday, August 19, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Officiating will be Chaplain Mark Dubon of Groves Community Seventh-Day Adventist Church. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange.
Yvonne Lenhard
Yvonne Lenhard, 81, of Orange, peacefully received her angel wings on August 16, 2022 at home with her family by her side. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Friday, August 19, 2022 at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Old First Orange Baptist Church, officiated by Reverend Jeff Bell. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange.
Two Shot In Silsbee
Two men were shot in a home in Silsbee in the early morning hours of August 16 and one of them is from Orange. The report says shots were fired into the home on Kirby Street from outside. A 22 year old from Silsbee was shot and a 19 year old from Orange.
WOS and Vidor Scrimmage
The West Orange-Stark Mustangs and Vidor Pirates scrimmaged Wednesday at Dan Hooks Stadium. The scrimmage was moved to Wednesday because of a forecast of rain Thursday. The Mustangs scored first and then both teams had touchdowns called back on penalties before the Mustang defense picked up a fumble and scored for a 14-0 halftime lead. WOS would score one more time in the second half to make the score 21-0.
Award Offered For Murder Suspect
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Rogelio Guerra Vasquez. Vasquez has ties to, or may be residing near, Monterrey, Mexico. Rogelio Guerra Vasquez is wanted for the murder of his wife of 21 years, Sugie Vasquez, who...
Granger Makes Donation To VFW
Al Granger of Team Granger recently made a donation to the VFW Post 2775. The donation is earmarked for upgrades to equipment used in the Event Hall which can accommodate 660 people. Accepting the donation is Benny Rhoads, past Quartermaster of the Orange VFW Post. Al founded Team Granger with his brother, the late Dean Granger. TG consists of Granger Chevrolet, Granger RV, and Granger Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram.
Bobcats Scrimmage Silsbee
The Orangefield Bobcats wrapped up their scrimmage schedule with state ranked Silsbee after playing 4A LCM last week. Coach Josh Smalley was appreciative of the effort against the bigger schools, but says improvements must be made if they want to reach the goals they set this season. Smalley was not...
Tuesday Volleyball Scores
– Bridge City swept Beaumont United 25-18 25-7 25-8. For BC: Taryn Doiron 12 kills 10 assists 4 digs, Anna Kelly 7 kills, Demi Carter6 kills 3 aces, Cambree LaComb 4 aces 12 assists. BC will host their Alumni Game on Friday. – The Orangefield Lady Bobcats traveled to Liberty tonight...
Weather Changes Scrimmage Schedule
Thursday’s weather forecast of rain has changed a few scrimmages for this week. The Vidor at WOS 9/JV/V football scrimmage has been moved to Wednesday, August 17th. 4:00, 5:00 and 6:00 PM. The Orangefield scrimmage vs Silsbee has been moved to today at Orangefield. 9th and JV will combine...
Traffic Tied Up On I10 EB
– As of 5:40 PM traffic was still being routed off of i10 and then back on after accident scene. – — Wednesday 2pm – Traffic is backed up on I-10 eastbound at the MLK overpass after two 18 wheelers collided and Orange Police say it could be for a while.
