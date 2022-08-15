The West Orange-Stark Mustangs and Vidor Pirates scrimmaged Wednesday at Dan Hooks Stadium. The scrimmage was moved to Wednesday because of a forecast of rain Thursday. The Mustangs scored first and then both teams had touchdowns called back on penalties before the Mustang defense picked up a fumble and scored for a 14-0 halftime lead. WOS would score one more time in the second half to make the score 21-0.

VIDOR, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO