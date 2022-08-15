Spotted this great looking guy dining outside at Jaleo Wednesday night (8/17). I was driving by with a friend (we were in a black Lexus) and I waved to him and he waved back because we thought he was cute. I think he was shocked but he had the best smile! He probably thought I was insane but thought I’d see if maybe we could connect here. Fingers crossed!”

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 23 HOURS AGO