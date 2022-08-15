Read full article on original website
Today’s Rental was chosen for the living room rug, roof deck and in unit washer/dryer, obviously
This unit is located at 19th Street near California St. The Craigslist ad says:. “$2,350 / 1br – 525ft2 – Sunny East-Facing 1 Bedroom Overlooking 19th Street! (Adams Morgan – Dupont Circle) The Asher: Sunny east-facing 1 Bedroom overlooking 19th Street!. Property Address. 2110 19th Street, NW...
Today’s Rental was chosen for the rear deck/balcony and the exposed brick wall, obviously
This rental is located on Park Road in Columbia Heights. The Craigslist ad says:. “$2,800 / 2br – Park RD NW 1! NEWLY RENOVATED! IN UNIT W/D! SPACIOUS LIVING AREA! (Columbia Heights) The Place: 2 Br 1 Ba. Monthly Rent: $2800. Lease Start: Now. Lease Length: 12-month +. PET...
Update: Punjabi by Nature construction. “what’s going on outside of the Geico on 14th and Kenyon in Columbia Heights?”
Do you know what’s going on outside of the Geico on 14th and Kenyon in Columbia Heights? The outside patio area has been under construction for months and it seems like they’ve completely torn it up. I don’t know if the Geico owns that space or if it’s something else but I’m just curious if it’s anything interesting!”
Home Away from Home: Meet the New Hybrid Apartment-Hotel, CODA on Half
Hybrid apartment-hotel opens in Navy Yard; meet CODA on Half, your new home away from home. Visitors to the Navy Yard neighborhood have a new place to stay — for the night, the week or the month. CODA on Half is the newest Placemakr property to open in D.C.,...
Missed Connection – Jaleo on E
Spotted this great looking guy dining outside at Jaleo Wednesday night (8/17). I was driving by with a friend (we were in a black Lexus) and I waved to him and he waved back because we thought he was cute. I think he was shocked but he had the best smile! He probably thought I was insane but thought I’d see if maybe we could connect here. Fingers crossed!”
Washington Examiner
DC complains as city overrun with rats
The infestation of rats in Washington, D.C., neighborhoods has community members and government agencies spinning their wheels, but officials at D.C. Health say working together can end the crisis once and for all. Over 30 community members gathered at Number Nine, a bar in Logan Circle, on Thursday to discuss...
Activity at the former Z burger in Columbia Heights – Dave’s Hot Chicken coming
Update from a reader: “Dave’s Hot Chicken took over the z-burger space in Columbia heights”. Eat DC also writes: “Nashville-style hot chicken chain Dave’s Hot Chicken is opening at 3301 14th St NW.”. Check out the menu and their story here. “Dear PoPville,. I wanted to...
Oh No, Looks Like Red Apron has closed in Union Market
Looks like Red Apron has closed up shop in Union Market. It’s still listed on their website but if you try to order it says “Online Ordering Unavailable”, not to mention the photo above. While there is still a location at The Roost in Hill East, the Penn Quarter location has been “temporarily” closed since September 2020.
Washingtonian.com
Where to Feast on Crabs Around DC
You don’t need a bay house—or even a car—to dig into a delicious Chesapeake crab feast. In addition to DC-area crab houses, there are seafood markets—and even delivery services—selling live or steamed crabs for your backyard party. Crab Houses and Seafood Restaurants. 4958 Bethesda Ave.,...
Construction On Long-Awaited Barry Farm Redevelopment Begins Next Month
The first phase of a years-long redevelopment project at the Barry Farm housing complex in Southeast D.C. is set to begin next month, Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office announced on Wednesday. In September, construction will start on The Asberry, a mixed-use building along Sumner Road with 108 affordable rental units...
2 people displaced after basement fire in 2-story home in SE DC
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video is from Jan. 2020 about fire safety and prevention from former Prince George's County Fire and EMS public information officer. A basement fire in Southeast D.C. has left two people without a home early Thursday morning, according to DC Fire and EMS. Firefighters...
Washingtonian.com
Meet the Restaurant Families Serving Up the Best Tacos in Washington
The Mexico City–born brother and sister—both chefs—had plenty of restaurant experience before they opened their first taco destination, Logan Circle’s El Sol (1227 11th St., NW), in 2014. Jessica owned a taqueria in Mexico, while Alfredo spent more than a decade working his way up through Passion Food Hospitality spots such as the late DC Coast and Ceiba, eventually becoming the restaurant group’s executive chef. In 2017, they debuted the laid-back Mezcalero (3714 14th St., NW) in Columbia Heights. The seafood- and Mexican-pizza-focused Anafre (3704 14th St., NW) and more upscale Mariscos 1133 (1133 11th St., NW) are more recent arrivals.
alxnow.com
The Torpedo Factory Art Center needs volunteers, and so do a lot of organizations in Alexandria
There are still a number of ways to volunteer in Alexandria this summer. Art and music lovers can get their fix by volunteering as gallery guides at the Torpedo Factory Art Center or as ushers with the Alexandria Symphony Orchestra. As the upcoming school year gets in gear, there are...
“Tailwind Air Announces First-Ever Seaplane Service from Washington, D.C., area to Manhattan’s East River”
“Fly the Fast Lane with Tailwind Air. Experienced seaplane operator Tailwind Air announces an exciting new destination, creating the fastest way to Washington, D.C. Travelers may now enjoy a nonstop seaplane flight directly from Manhattan’s Skyport Marina at East 23rd Street (IATA code: NYS) to Washington, D.C.’s College Park Airport (IATA code: CGS). Flights to/from Manhattan are approximately 80-90 minutes. Tailwind will be the only scheduled air service inside the Beltway outside of DCA. Scheduled service begins September 13, 2022, and will be operated by our fleet of Cessna Grand Caravans featuring two experienced pilots, eight Economy Plus leather seats, aisle and window access, crisp air-conditioning, and an ability to land on water or at an airport.
NBC Washington
The Weekend Scene: County Fairs, Chuck Brown Day and More Fun in the DC Area
Fabled rock bands, legendary comedians, rap icons — whatever kind of show you love, there’s something happening this weekend for you. On Friday, you can get “young, wild and free” with Wiz Khalifa and Logic at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Virginia, or sway along as indie rockers The Shins play an iconic album front-to-back at The Anthem.
yeahthatskosher.com
Oh Mama Grill is Coming to Washington DC
For a long while now, Char Bar has been the only kosher meat restaurant in DC proper. Those seeking other meat options were forced to travel to the city’s surroundings suburbs to get their fix. Soon however, another meat restaurant will open in D.C, this time in the Adam’s Morgan neighborhood in the Northwest area of the city.
ffxnow.com
Tysons Galleria’s upcoming dine-in movie theater has a premiere date
In just over a month, Tysons Galleria patrons will be able to get dinner, a drink and a movie — all from the same reclining, leather armchair. The mall’s new CMX CinéBistro will open on the third floor of the redeveloped Macy’s wing on Sept. 23, as noted on the movie theater company’s website.
Firefighters save pets from Northwest DC store
WASHINGTON — Firefighters in the District worked quickly to save pets inside a pet supply store in Northwest after what investigators believe was an electrical fire. D.C. Fire and EMS crews were called to the Loyal Companion store in the 3700 block of Newark Street Northwest for a report of a fire in the store. The store filled with smoke, and responding crews worked to get everyone, both pets and humans to safety.
chainstoreage.com
2022's Top 10 Retail Center Experiences: Tysons Corner Center is No. 2
Tysons Corner Mall, located in the affluent western suburbs of Washington, D.C., is a name familiar to everyone in retail real estate, like DiMaggio in baseball or Chamberlain in basketball. Opened in 1968, it was one of the prototypes of the Class A mega-malls with a selection of more than 300 stores and restaurants. Folks from all over the Capital region go there to shop classic retailers like Nordstrom and Bloomingdales and dine at Eddie V’s and The Capital Grille.
ffxnow.com
Fairfax County volunteer’s petition urging Home Depot to stop sales of invasive plants takes root
Once McLean resident Lauren Taylor learned how to identify invasive plants in Fairfax County’s parks, she couldn’t stop noticing them. They take a variety of forms, from shrubs like Japanese barberry — distinctive for the red coloring and spatula-like shape of its leaves — to creeping vines such as wintercreeper and English ivy that essentially strangle trees.
