LSU quarterback Myles Brennan is stepping away from football

LSU quarterback and South Mississippi native Myles Brennan is stepping away from football, according to Tigers coach Brian Kelly.

Brennan was not at practice on Monday and Kelly confirmed to reporters that he decided to leave the program just before the start of his sixth season.

Brennan entered the transfer portal last season and was reported to be heavily recruited by Southern Miss before ultimately decided to play for the newly hired Kelly.

In five seasons, Brennan played in 18 games. He threw for 1,712 yards and 13 touchdowns. Brennan last saw the field in October 2020.

Brennan is from Long Beach and played high school football at St. Stanislaus. He signed an NIL deal with Raising Cane’s last July.