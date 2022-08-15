ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool v Crystal Palace Team News - Phillips Starts, Henderson Dropped, Firmino Injured

By Neil Andrew
 4 days ago

Liverpool take on Crystal Palace at Anfield on Monday in the Premier League and Jurgen Klopp has sprung a surprise with his team selection.

Liverpool Team News

Klopp's options are reduced by the growing injury list at the club that includes Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, Ibrahima Konate, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, Thiago Alcantara, and Diogo Jota.

That also now includes central defender Joel Matip who has a muscle strain and Roberto Firmino who is missing as a precaution.

In perhaps the biggest surprise, Nathaniel Phillips replaces Matip alongside Virgil van Dijk with Joe Gomez on the bench.

IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency

Skipper Jordan Henderson also finds himself on the bench as James Milner and Harvey Elliott are rewarded for their roles in helping salvage a point against Fulham nine days ago.

Darwin Nunez gets his first competitive start in a Liverpool shirt alongside Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz.

Liverpool Team

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Nathaniel Phillips, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Harvey Elliott, Fabinho, James Milner;

Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz

Crystal Palace Team

Details of when and how you can watch the match can be found HERE .

